The first day of the Lancaster Summer Swim League championship meet usually has the feel of a fun summer pool party, where athletes from teams are relaxed and more jovial.

Swimmers who have known each other for years — some as rivals, some high school teammates now on the same team — have a fun time in the pool working together for bragging rights, as all 20 races are relays and not individual.

Ryan Maietta, a two-time PIAA District Three finalist from Manheim Township, swimming this summer for Woodridge, best summed up how Friday night action usually goes.

“You don’t remember every single individual race,” Maietta said. “But you will remember the teamwork that goes into winning a race, especially these relays, which are fun, come down to the wire and where you all expect each other to put everything into the race.”

Unfortunately, Mother Nature tossed a monkey wrench into things Friday night in Manheim.

On a night when it was so hot that you got chilly when the temperature dipped below 90, just as the first race was to begin, a severe thunderstorm hit the area, forcing coaches to make a decision to postpone the relays until Saturday morning, with the individual events then beginning at 12:30 p.m.

“What we saw on the radar that was coming, we couldn’t delay the meet much longer,” said Dave Kauffman, coach of the two-time defending champion Woodridge team. “You would have kids here longer than they needed to be, and tomorrow morning you have groggy kids coming in here, and that is no fun.”

The delay also has some huge implications on how the meet plays out.

Denver coach Lynn Parmer said her team would be without four relays, Adamstown coach Kim Evans, at least one, and Kauffman not sure, as certain kids from his squad were planning vacation Saturday.

“Tomorrow morning, there will be an interesting scratch meeting. Tonight there should be some good strategy going on trying to figure out where to put people and who to scratch,” Kauffman added. “Since the relays are running first, hopefully the people who weren’t planning on being here can at least delay their leaving plans and be here for relays.”

When the relays begin, freestyle runs first, followed by the medley.

Maietta’s 15-18 boys 200-meter relay team (Maietta, Cornelius Cummings, Jeremiah Gocotano and Brenden Stuhltrager) should be one to watch. They enter the meet as the second seed with a 1:41.22, with Ephrata’s Ethan Lloyd, Peter Suhrbier, Chad Jones and Joey Myer holding the top slot at 1:40.61. Woodridge, though, has had Eprhata’s number in the past two meetings.

Another relay to watch should be 9-10 girls 100 free, with New Holland (Gloria Eby, Guilana Kozie, Meagan Davies, and Adia Wanner) holding a slight edge (1:06.74) over Adamstown’s Hannah Shober, Rylee Coyle, Abigail Bueno, and Natalie Crouse.

In the individual events, a number of swimmers who hit the water in the PIAA championships will be looking to bring home gold.

Leading that pack is Woodridge’s Stuhltrager, who looks to defend his record-breaking performance in the 15-18 50 fly (26.23), where he just bested teammate Maietta last season.

The Warwick standout also looks to defend his title in the 50 free, where he should fight with Ephrata’s Myer. Stuhltrager will also try to upend Ephrata’s Lloyd, who bested him last week at the divisional meet in the 100 back.

Annie Gao (15-18), another PIAA medalist who swims for Adamstown, is also looking to defend her record-breaking title in the 50 back (30.11). In addition, she won 2022 titles in the 50 fly and breast. Her sister, another PIAA medalist, Emily, is back and top seed in the 15-18 50 free.

Other swimmers to watch include two from Overlook. Isabella De Castillo, who destroyed the competition in last weekend’s Red Division 11-12 breast with her 39.30, while teammate Sora Anderson, who won the 11-12 fly there, should also soar in Manheim.

Adamstown’s Katie Palm (8U breast and fly), along with Ephrata’s Cali Burkholder (13-14 back and fly), both were double winners in the tough Red meet and look to contenders to bring home golds. Burkholder’s 200 free relays (Elizabeth Myer, Susan Archibald, Sophia Hahn, Burkholder) sit a close second behind Landisville’s Claire Sahd, Grace Wagner, Addy Bushnell and Rose M. Smith.

Ephrata’s Anthony Hahn should open some eyes in the boys 8U division, especially in the 25 fly, as should Skyline’s Dylan Fessler in the 9-10 25 back; and don’t count out Sahd in the girls 13-14 back.