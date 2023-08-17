Robert Stock, only four weeks removed from a no-hitter, shut out Lancaster on four hits over six innings, and his bullpen was perfect as the Long Island Ducks won their second straight, 3-0.

Losing twice on Wednesday cost the Barnstormers sole possession of first place in the North. Staten Island and Southern Maryland drew into a first place tie, with York only one-half game back and the Ducks two out.

Stock (8-2) allowed a double to Melvin Mercedes with two outs in the third and three scattered singles. He walked two and struck out four.

Jake Fishman, Franklin Van Gurp and Jose Jose each threw a perfect inning to keep the Barnstormers off the board. Jose earned his first save.

Closing out the game needed a great defensive effort by the Ducks outfielders. Brantley Bell made a diving catch off a Trace Loehr liner toward left center in the bottom of the eighth, and Yeison Coca was robbed by Alex Dickerson, who made a sliding catch on a fly ball down the right field line to start the ninth.

Boog Powell opened the game with a homer off the railings onto the right field deck against Nile Ball (6-6).

The Long Island center fielder became the next Long Island baserunner as well, doubling to the left center gap. Ruben Tejada followed with a single into left, and Powell scored easily.

Ball worked out of a jam in the top of the fifth, and Garrett Granitz helped Ball escape a similar tight spot in the eighth. Long Island added a solitary run against Mike Adams in the ninth, as the Barnstormers just missed out on an opportunity to turn a double play against Bell.

Lancaster will start right-hander Jeff Bain (3-2) tonight against Long Island lefty Ian Clarkin (2-2).

NOTES: Melvin Mercedes went 2-for-3 in the second game and has extended a hitting streak to 12 games (17-for-40). … Andretty Cordero was 2-for-4, hitting .397 over his last 32. … Ball threw his fifth quality start. … He did not walk a batter for the first time since May 29. … Adams was charged with his first run in his last 10 innings of work.

Ducks earned suspended game win

Al Alburquerque (5-1) and Kevin Quackenbush combined to throw two hitless innings as Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 7-6 in the completion of Tuesday night’s suspended game.

Alex Dickerson clobbered a three-run homer to right on the final pitch before rain struck Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday, giving the Ducks their third lead of the night. Play did not resume Tuesday night.

Dickerson’s homer followed a one-out walk to Ernie Geraci and a two-outwalk to Ruben Tejada. It came on a 1-2 fastball from Zach Warren.

The Barnstormers had taken their first lead in the bottom of the seventh. With Long Island leading 4-2, Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston Jr. opened the inning with singles off starter Kyle Lobstein.

Pinch runner Chris Proctor stole third, and Dunston swiped second. Right-hander Jack Anderson picked up two quick outs but hit Melvin Mercedes to load the bases.

The Ducks went back to left-hander Jake Fishman, who yielded a game-tying, two-run single to left by Yeison Coca. Andretty Cordero followed with a two-run double off the wall in right center.

Wilson Garcia had forged a previous tie with a two-run single to right with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The tying hit came after a pitch clock violation kept Garcia’s turn at the plate alive.