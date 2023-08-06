Ryan Hartman pitched seven shutout innings and Staten Island belted three solo home runs to defeated visiting Lancaster 4-0 in an Atlantic League game Saturday at SIUH Community Park.

The shutout, the first against the Barnstormers since July 10, dropped the Barnstormers back to third place in the North Division.

Hartman (3-5) yielded six hits, all singles, while walking one and striking out six.

Lancaster managed 10 baserunners for the evening, grounding into two double plays and stranding eight.

Dominic DiSabatino (3-7) will make the start for the Barnstormers Sunday at 4 p.m. against Ivan Pineyro (5-3).