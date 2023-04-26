BASEBALL

• Camryn Eberly (Garden Spot) helped Susquehanna to a three-game series sweep of Juniata over the weekend in Selinsgrove. Eberly was 3 for 4, including a triple and a solo homer, and he scored two runs in the first game of a doubleheader Friday, an 11-4 win for the River Hawks. The sophomore shortstop scored a run in the 13-6 second-game win to complete the doubleheader sweep. And he had a 1-for-3 day, scored two runs and walked twice in the Hawks 9-8 win in Sunday's series finale.

• California (Pa.) junior catcher Jayden Taitano (Conestoga Valley) recorded an RBI single in the host Vulcans' 7-4 win over Mercyhurst Sunday.

• Shortstop Tyler Long (Annville-Cleona) and his Mount St. Mary's teammates swept a doubleheader from Maryland Eastern Short Friday. Long was 2 for 4 with a stolen base in the Mountainers' 2-1 win in Game 1. And he was 1 for 4 with a double and run scored in the 6-4 nightcap victory.

• Pitt outfielder Kyle Hess (Donegal) hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, in the Panthers 23-4 loss to Wake Forest Saturday.

• Coastal Carolina's Nick Lucky (Cocalico) had a solo home run in the Chanticleers' 15-5 win over Southern Miss Friday, and the center fielder hit a two-run homer, scored two runs and had 3 RBIs in their victory vs. the Golden Eagles Saturday.

• Penn College's Tristan Current (Cocalico) and his Wildcat teammates took two of three in a weekend series with Lancaster Bible in Williamsport. Current was 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored in a 13-6 Wildcats' win. That victory gave Penn College a split in Friday's doubleheader. The outfielder was 3 for 4, including a two-run single and a three-run homer in Penn College's 12-3 victory in Saturday's series finale.

MEN'S LACROSSE

• Virginia midfielder Grayson Sallade (Manheim Township) recorded an assist in the Cavaliers' 19-12 win vs. Syracuse Saturday.

• Loyola senior midfielder Matt Heuston (Hempfield) scored a goal and added an assist in the Greyhounds' 17-11 win vs. Colgate Saturday.

• Freshman Hood goalkeeper Calvin Morris (Lancaster Catholic) made 4 saves and allowed six goals in the Blazers 14-12 victory vs. Albright Saturday.

• MIT midfielder Garrett Campagna (Manheim Township) scored a goal in the Engineers 20-9 victory vs. Emerson. Campagna has 12 goals and 5 assists this season.

• Midfielder Sean Curcio (Manheim Township) scored a goal for Drexel in the Dragons' 18-13 loss at Delaware Saturday. Curcio has compiled six goals and seven assists this season.

• Kenyon's Lucian Li (Manheim Township) scored the first goal of his collegiate career in the Owls' 26-4 win at Wabash Saturday.

• Tampa attack Owen Miller (Manheim Township) scored two goals and added an assist in the Spartans' 10-8 win at Seton Hill Saturday. For the season, the senior has 33 goals and 16 assists. He has complied 92 goals and 45 assists in his collegiate career.

• Ursinus attack Eddie Newman (Manheim Township) scored a goal in the Bears' 16-12 win at Washington College Saturday. It was his fifth goal of the season.

• Penn College sophomore midfielder Corbin Moore (Manheim Central) scored a goal in the Wildcats' 15-2 rout of Hilbert Monday.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

• Arcadia sophomore Olivia Poley (Lampeter-Strasburg) scored two goals in the Knights' 19-9 win at Delaware Valley Thursday. She has 13 goals and 17 assists this season.

• Cincinnati's Lindsay Durkota (Hempfield) scored a goal and recorded three assists in the Bearcats' 17-7 win vs. Old Dominion. For the season, the midfielder has six goals and 14 assists.

• Bucknell's Taylor Kopan (Manheim Township) scored two goals in the Bison's 13-9 loss at Boston University Saturday. The junior attack has 19 goals on the season and 46 goals for her collegiate career.

• Kutztown's Cyrose Conteh (Elizabethtown), Kayla Brooks (Hempfield) and Brynn Axe (Hempfield) each scored a goal in the Golden Bears' 17-11 win at Millersville Saturday.

• Midfielder Shayla Lapp scored a goal and Kelliann Drummond added two goals in Juniata's 18-9 loss vs. Moravian. For their collegiate careers, Lapp has scored 37 goals and recorded nine assists and Drummond has tallied 33 goals and 22 assists. Both are Lampeter-Strasburg grads.

• Muhlenberg's Samantha Eynon (Lancaster Country Day) scored a season-high seven goals in the Mules' 17-7 win at McDaniel Saturday. She has 40 goals and 10 assists for the season and 86 goals and 34 assists for her collegiate career.

• Albright's Abbie Moist (Manheim Township), a grad student attack, scored two goals and had an assist in the Lions' 16-9 win at Hood Saturday. She has 23 goals and 11 assists this season and 69 goals and 36 assists for her career.

SOFTBALL

• Two Lampeter-Strasburg grads helped Lock Haven sweep a doubleheader at Millersville Friday. Junior Summer Peters had a double, a triple, scored two runs and had 4 RBIs in the Bald Eagles' 6-4 victory in Game 1. Peters tripled with the bases loaded to tie the game 3-3 in the third and added an RBI double to give the Eagles a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Freshman Keiva Middleton had an RBI single in Lock Haven's 7-4 win in Game 2.

• Shortstop Kristin Geesey (Elizabethtown) had a two-run single in the Kutztown's 3-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader against visiting Mansfield Saturday. Mansfield catcher Anastasia Berardi (Hempfield) accounted for all the Mountaineers runs with a two-run homer. It was her fifth home run of the season. In the nightcap, Geesey had another RBI single and Berardi score the Mounts only run in Kutztown's 14-1 rout.