The Lancaster Barnstormers weren’t exactly swinging for the fences Sunday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

No matter.

The 12 singles and doubles they racked up did the same job against the Spire City Ghost Hounds in a 9-4 Atlantic League baseball victory.

In the process, the Stormers— who trailed 2-0 into the fifth inning — tied a club record, too, putting up seven stolen bases.

With Sunday’s win, Lancaster improved to 6-2 in the second half.

In the bottom of the fifth, with two outs and Trayvon Robinson standing on second after a walk and a steal, the Stormers finally broke through as Melvin Mercedes doubled into the right-field corner. Trace Loehr then added another double to tie the game at 2-2 before stealing third and scoring on a single that short hopped center fielder Leobaldo Cabrera.

The Barnstormers’ legs came into play again in the sixth. Joseph Carpenter singled through the left side with one out, and Robinson followed with his second walk of the afternoon. They executed a double steal, and Carpenter scored when Pete Yorgen’s throw to get Robinson ended up in center field. Robinson scored Lancaster’s fifth run on Jack Conley’s single to left.

Cabrera’s third hit of the afternoon drove home Yorgen to bring the Hounds within two in the seventh. But once again, Lancaster rallied as Mercedes led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and advanced on a bunt by Loehr. Cordero picked up the run with a single to the wall in right.

With a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth, the Barnstormers still weren’t done. Carpenter singled to right and moved up on a wild pitch, and Conley bunted his way aboard for the second time in the game. Yorgen sailed his throw to first, and Carpenter scored.

Shawon Dunston Jr. singled to center to send Conley to third, and a hit-and-run from Mercedes and Loehr scored Conley. Loehr drove in the final Lancaster run with a sacrifice fly.

Brent Teller (6-4) allowed six hits and four walks in the first five innings, but the righty allowed only two runs on sacrifice flies as the Ghost Hounds had four runners thrown out on the bases.

Lancaster will host Lexington beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Jared Lakind (4-2) will start for the Barnstormers.