There were belly flops and swimmers falling into the water like dominoes on a missed start, but that did not matter as the opening night of the Lancaster Summer Swim League championships produced a lot of fun —and some great swims.

After a missed season because of COVID-19, the championships were back in style at the Ephrata Community Pool on a glorious Friday evening.

The performances in the relay events for age groups ranging from 8-and-under to 15-and-over set the stage for what should be a fun second day during Saturday’s individual competition.

“This was pretty much perfect tonight,” Woodridge Swim Club coach Dave Kauffman said. “I’ve been doing this a few years and Friday night is a way to come together under the lights, it’s a lot of excitement. This is a great setting too. A lot of good swims and we are looking forward to tomorrow.”

Kauffman’s Woodridge squad won six of the 20 relay events on Friday night and they head into Saturday’s events trailing the Skyline Swim Club by a narrow margin. Despite winning only one event, the 10-and-under girls 100-meter freestyle relay, Skyline scored points across the board, finishing the first day with 462.

Recent Conestoga Valley graduate Karli Raasch, who swam on the Skyline girls’ 15-and-over 200-meter medley and 200-meter freestyle relays, was amazed at her team’s performance.

“I am not going to lie, when they started announcing the top six and I heard Adamstown, Overlook and Woodridge, I was like, ‘Wow, we are not even on it,’’ she said. “Then they said Skyline, I was like, ‘Nice.’ We were doing really well, especially the little kids. We were getting a lot of best times. from them.”

It was exactly what Kauffman planned on. When the two teams swam each other during the season Woodridge won by a close margin.

“We knew it was going to be tight with Skyline. We got the psyche sheets this afternoon and checked things out,” he said. “We thought it was going to be us and them back-and-forth, back-and-forth. It’s kind of what we expected. We edged them out during the season, but it was a close meet.”

Another team that had an outstanding night was the host Ephrata Tidal Waves, which also garnered six victories.

“I think almost every single relay dropped time,” said Tidal Waves coach Mickey Molchany, who also coaches the Ephrata High School team. “Their splits were really good. We tapered them, they were well-rested, and we talked about having that positive mindset and you are able to set yourself up for success.”

The night marked the final meet for Raasch, who is not swimming during today’s individual races, which get started at 9 a.m. Still, she will be there coaching, something she did this season, assisting her mom, head coach Barb Raasch.

“It was incredible. They make my entire year,” Karli Raasch said of the young kids. “Even prior to coaching, I was always at practice helping out with little kids and oh my goodness, I love them. They are incredible.”

Of course, the beautiful night made for an even better return for the championships and helped prove how much the event was missed in 2020.

“Seeing everybody, not just at this event, but all the events throughout all the meets through the year. Everybody was radiating positive energy,” Raasch said. “That just shows how exciting everybody is to be back. It’s the best feeling in the world.”

“I think there was a lot of energy with the teams and the spectators,” Molchany added. “I am always preaching let’s get the energy up because a lot of energy is going to produce fast swims.”

Adamstown and Overlook rounded out the top five in the team standings after the first day.