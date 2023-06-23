On Saturday, eight cyclists, including five current Lancaster County residents, began a cross-country bike race to raise awareness and funds for Zoe International’s mission of combating child trafficking locally, nationally and globally.

The cyclists — among them are Lancaster’s Merv Beiler, Matt Lapp, Tom Jordan, John Glick and Nate Eakin — are competing against four other groups of eight people in the 2023 Race Across America, and are looking to snag another first place trophy, which Zoe’s bikers also secured in 2021.

Here are daily updates on the local cyclists through their voyage, including where they are and what place they’re in.

Monday, June 19

As of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Zoe International’s cyclists were riding through the Centennial State.

Currently biking through Alamosa, Colorado, the cyclists have gone 1,073 miles already. The race began in Oceanside, California, and will end in Annapolis, Maryland.

Zoe International’s group currently holds second place in the eight-person division, trailing the first-place group by around 50 miles.

There are 54 checkpoints throughout the race, including one in Alamosa, which is the 18th checkpoint the riders have reached.

The Lancaster cyclists reached the Alamosa checkpoint around 2 hours and 10 minutes after the first group did, but they currently have a firm grip on second place.

Tuesday, June 20

The eight cyclists have Wichita, Kansas, in their sights on Tuesday afternoon.

Since Monday, the riders have crossed the border from Colorado to Kansas and are now north of 1,550 miles traveled since the race began.

The total mileage for the 2023 Race Across America route is 3,037.7 miles, meaning the Lancaster cyclists are over halfway finished with their tough trek.

Like Monday, Zoe’s bikers trail the first-place group by around 55 miles but hold around a 70-mile lead on the third-place group.

Their next checkpoint, No. 27 of the expedition, will be in Maize, Kansas, which is just north of Wichita.

Wednesday, June 21

On Tuesday night, Zoe International race director Brad Ortenzi provided an update that one of the group’s eight riders, Jeff Conaway, had crashed on Monday near Trinidad, Colorado, before the group had reached Kansas.

Conaway, a former Lititz resident who currently lives in Littleton, Colorado, was airlifted to the closest trauma unit.

He’s now in stable condition in the ICU. Ortenzi said Conaway sustained some head injuries, broken bones and lacerations from the crash, which happened as he was riding downhill at high speeds.

The other seven riders have connected with him from the hospital, and he encouraged them to continue on.

It will now be a group of seven for the rest of the race, as Conaway recovers from his injuries with his family in Colorado.

As of Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., the cyclists are still firmly holding onto second place in their division, despite being down one member.

They’re currently riding near St. Louis, Missouri.

Thursday, June 22

The finish line is quickly approaching for the local bikers.

On Thursday afternoon, Zoe’s seven remaining cyclists were riding south of Columbus, Ohio. Since Wednesday afternoon, they’ve traveled through both Illinois and Indiana.

The cyclists have just 11 checkpoints left between their current location and Annapolis, where they’ll be completing the organization’s third RAAM in five years.

Second place is still theirs to lose, now maintaining around a 100-mile gap from both the first-and-third place groups.

Just around 500 miles remain for them to complete the arduous journey.

Friday, June 23

Under 75 miles to go.

The seven cyclists are approaching Annapolis as of 2 p.m. on Friday, currently biking northeast of Baltimore.

Team Viasat, one of the other four groups in the local cyclists’ division, finished in first place on Friday morning with a total race time around five days and 21 hours.

Based on their current pace, Zoe International’s team will likely finish tonight; they have three checkpoints between them and the finish line.

Barring anything shocking (they hold around a 100-mile lead), five Lancaster cyclists will help secure second place for Zoe International in the 2023 RAAM eight-person division, despite losing a member to injury less than halfway through.