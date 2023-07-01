Red hot Ariel Sandoval singled home the tying and go-ahead runs with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as Lancaster upended Charleston 4-3 in an Atlantic League game Friday at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, West Virginia.

The game was the opener of a four-game weekend series.

The Barnstormers, who lost a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, were one out from defeat when Ricardo Gomez (03) hit Yeison Coca. Melvin Mercedes took over as a pinch-runner and went to second on a single by Andretty Cordero. A wild pitch by Gomez sent runners to second and third before Sandoval collected his third hit of the night with a liner to left. Wilson Garcia tacked on a single to left before Ryan Clark got Trayvon Robin-son to ground out, ending the inning.

Garrett Granitz (1-0) walked Yefri Perez with one out in the ninth and left after a Jalen Miller comebacker send Perez to second with the tying run. After a nine-pitch battle, Brian Marconi set down Dwight Smith Jr. swinging for the final out.

Sandoval homered in the first and Coca singled home a run in the second to stake the Barnstormers to a 2-0 lead. A sacrifice fly by Miller in the third produced the only run off Lancaster starter Spencer Johnston in seven innings.

Lancaster will send Brent Teller (4-3) to the mound against right-hander Colt Webb (1-2) today at 4:05 p.m. The game is scheduled early to clear the way for holiday weekend celebrations in Charleston.