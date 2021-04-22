Robo-umps are back in Atlantic League baseball for the 2021 season.

An automated system for calling balls and strikes, or the robo-ump, was introduced at the Atlantic League all-star game in York in 2019. The AL will continue to use the system this season, which begins next month.

The AL, an independent pro league that includes the Lancaster Barnstormers, has a partnership with major league baseball through which it tests potential rules changes.

Other experimental changes from 2019 that will be retained: a three-batter rule requiring pitchers to face at least three batters or complete an inning before leaving a game, the use of 18-inch bases, infielders required to be on the infield dirt when a pitch is released, a 15-second limit between pitches, and one-minute, 45 seconds between innings.

Changes already implemented in the major leagues at the AL will retain include an extra-inning “tie-breaker,’’ which places a runner at second base in the first extra inning of a regular season game.

“We’ve always known that MLB tests have the potential to land in the Majors,” said Atlantic League President Rick White. “MLB’s recent announcement that several of the 2019 experimental rules will be tested this season in affiliated minor leagues is another indicator that these may be the future of our game.

“It’s our goal to make our players ready for that future, so we are happy to continue many of these rules and provide more performance data to our partners at Major League Baseball.”