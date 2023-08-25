Trayvon Robinson found the perfect time to hit his first homer since July 12.

Robinson belted a grand slam into left field in the top of the sixth inning Thursday night, leading Lancaster to a 6-2 victory over host York at WellSpan Park. The win kept Lancaster in first place of the Atlantic League’s Northern Division by one game over Southern Maryland.

With Lancaster trailing, 1-0, reliever Will McAffer (0-2) opened the sixth with a walk to Yeison Coca . One out later, the right-hander hit Ariel Sandoval with a pitch, then walked Wilson Garcia to load the bases.

York brought lefty J.P. Woodward in to face Joseph Carpenter , and Woodward got the strikeout — bringing up Robinson. The Lancaster DH connected on a 2-1 offering and staked Lancaster to a 4-1 lead.

Andretty Cordero provided insurance runs for the Barnstormers with a two-out, two-run double to dead center in the top of the ninth.