Veteran outfielder Trayvon Robinson will be returning for his sixth season with the Lancaster Barnstormers, it was announced Wednesday by manager Ross Peeples.

In addition, catcher-outfielder Chris Proctor also will return from last year’s squad that captured the franchise’s third Atlantic League crowd.

Robinson, 35, joined the Barnstormers in a trade with the Somerset Patriots late in the 2016 season. The native of Los Angeles spent all of 2017 and 2018 in Lancaster before signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates for 2019 and spending that year at Class AAA Indianapolis.

The switch-hitter came back to Lancaster for the 2021 post-pandemic season and rejoined Lancaster in June last year after sitting out the season’s first five weeks.

The fan favorite has played in 437 regular season games with the Barnstormers, batting a composite .280 with 37 homers and 205 RBIs. Robinson ranks fifth in franchise history in runs scored and triples, and is tied for fourth in walks.

During last year’s playoffs, Robinson was 4-for-16. In the pennant-clinching game against High Point, he doubled home a run in the first inning and slammed a leadoff homer in the sixth.

Prior to coming to the Atlantic League, Robin-son played in the Dodgers, Mariners, Orioles, Tigers and Diamondbacks organizations. He appeared in 90 big league games with the Mariners between 2011 and 2012.

“Trayvon is a very important piece of what we do,” said Peeples. “He keeps the clubhouse together. He can play all over the outfield. He brings veteran leadership and knows the league.”

Proctor, 25, was one of several players acquired by Peeples for last season’s stretch run, joining the Barnstorm-ers on July 26 following a trade with High Point. He hit .243 with three homers and 19 RBIs in 32 games for Lancaster after hitting .296 for the Rockers.

The lefty batter had six hits and four RBIs playing in six of the Barnstormers’ eight playoff games.

The Duke product was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2018 and played at five different levels of the Detroit system through 2021, including 15 games with Class AAA Toledo.

“Proctor will do some of the catching for us, but will also play in the outfield,” said Peeples. “He brings some speed to the team and will be able to take some bases. I loved the way he came in and competed last season.”

The Barnstormers now have seven players under contract, all returning from 2022. They begin defense of their title April 28 at South-ern Maryland.