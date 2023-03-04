Right-handed pitcher Tyler LaPorte will be returning the Lancaster Barnstormers this season, it was announced last week by manager Ross Peeples.

In addition, infielder Yeison Coca was signed, bringing the number of players under contract with the Barnstormers for this season to 12.

LaPorte, 25, will be in his third tour of duty with the Barnstormers. The former SWAC co-Player of the Year joined the team out of the MLB Draft League in 2021. He went 0-1 with a 6.50 ERA in 21 appearances. He entered five games last season and allowed two hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings before his season ended with an injury on May 13.

The Louisiana native batted .377 with 65 RBIs in 56 games as the third baseman for Southern University his senior year.

“LaPorte got hurt last year but is healthy now,” said Peeples. “He has a live arm and we want to see him grow as a pitcher.”

Coca, 23, signed with the Red Sox as a 17-year old in 2016 and played in the Dominican Summer League, batting .308. The following season, the switch-hitter went to the Brewers organization and reached Class AAA Nashville by 2021. Coca played for three different clubs, spending the bulk of his time at AA Biloxi, hitting .211 in 72 games.

“Coca is a great athlete and comes highly recommended,” said Peeples. “The man can flat out pick it. We will play him all over the infield but mostly up the middle. I can’t wait to watch him flash his glove.”

Lancaster will begin defense of its Atlantic League title April 28 at Southern Maryland and opens its host schedule May against York.

