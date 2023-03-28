Last July, the Lancaster Barnstormers traded right-hander Cole Aker to High Point in exchange for catcher/outfielder Chris Proctor.

This season, the Barnstormers will have both Aker, a former North Carolina Tar Heel, and Proctor, a former Duke Blue Devil, after Aker signed a contract with Lancaster for the upcoming season, it was announced by manager Ross Peeples.

Aker is the 15th player under contract for this season and the 13th to be rejoining the team from last year’s club, which won the Atlantic League championship.

Aker, 26, was 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA and one save in 20 relief outings for the Barnstormers. He was dealt on July 23 and made seven more appearances for the Rockers before being released.

The native of Memphis, who grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 18th round of the 2018 draft. With the Cardinals, he reached A+ Peoria in 2021, entering 20 games.

He spent two collegiate seasons with North Carolina and one with the University of Tampa.

“Aker pitched well when he was here,” said Peeples. “He has gained 20 to 25 pounds of muscle and supposedly a little velocity on his fastball. From the videos we have seen, he will be interesting to watch this spring.”

The Barnstormers will begin defense of their Atlantic League title on Friday, April 28 at Southern Maryland.