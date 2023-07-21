Troy Stokes Jr. homered and drove in four runs, and Carlos Espinal gave York a quality start Friday night as it earned a 7-2 win over visiting Lancaster in the opener of a three-game Atlantic League set in York.

The win pulled York (7-3) to within one game of the Barnstormers (9-3) in the second-half standings.

It was the Barnstormers — Lancaster saw a five-game win streak snapped with the defeat — who put the game’s first two runs on the scoreboard. But their pace was much slower than it’s been of late, as they’d been averaging nearly 10 runs per game over the second half.

Ariel Sandoval drove home Melvin Mercedes with a long double to center in the first inning. Shawon Dunston Jr. singled home Chad Sedio with a liner to right in the fourth. Espinal retired the next three, stranding two Barnstormers on the bases, York took control of the game, and the Stormers wouldn’t score again.

Stokes tied the game with a two-run blast to left-center in the fourth. In the fifth, Dominic DiSabatino (3-6) walked Nellie Rodriguez then hit Ryan January with a pitch. Alexis Pantoja loaded the bases with a single into right. Trent Giambrone struck out, but DiSabatino walked Tomo Otosaka to force home the lead run.

Stokes singled into center to pick up the second run of the inning, and Drew Mendoza made it 5-2 with a force play grounder to second.

York got an insurance run in the seventh on Stokes’ second single and scored again in the eighth on a wild pitch.

The Barnstormers will send Brent Teller (6-4) to the mound against Tom Sutera (6-3) at 6:30 tonight as the series continues.