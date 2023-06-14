Although this year’s edition of the York Revolution hasn’t been particularly adept at hitting the long ball, Wednesday’s Atlantic League baseball game against visiting Lancaster was a bit different.

The Revs smashed four of them.

The homers were good for eight total runs in a 10-4 win.

Drew Mendoza opened the proceedings with a two-run shot in the first inning off Brent Teller (2-3), but the Barnstormers managed to do a little damage in the aftermath.

In the second, Lancaster’s Trayvon Robinson doubled off Nick Raquet (5-3) and moved ahead on two-out walks to Jack Conley and Jake Hoover. Yeison Coca connected for a two-run single to left to tie the game, then Melvin Mercedes singled into right to put the Stormers up 3-2.

That lead grew to 4-2 in the third, when Conley blooped a two-out single into right to score designated pinch runner Tyler LaPorte, who had taken over for Wilson Garcia, who had also reached on a single before a walk to Joseph Carpenter.

However, that was the end of the Lancaster offense for the night.

York it up in the bottom of the inning, as Trent Giambrone walked and scored when Tomo Otosaka tripled into the right-field corner. Otosaka, in turn, scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Trey Martin.

Then the homers cranked up again. Ryan January’s three-run shot to right in the bottom of the fourth put York ahead to stay. Richard Urena added a two-run homer in the fifth, and Nellie Rodriguez capped it with a blast over the wall in left in the sixth.

Jared Lakind (3-2) will take the mound for the Barnstormers Thursday night against right-hander Carlos Espinal (2-1).