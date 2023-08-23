The Lancaster Barnstormers got themselves back in the game in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday —then let a meeting with Atlantic League rival York get away in the end.

Ultimately, Nellie Rodriguez’s single plated Trey Martin with the winning run in the bottom of the inning, and the Revolution beat the Barnstormers by a 5-4 count in York. The win also clinched the annual Community Cup for York by an 11-6 margin with four games to play.

York also moved back to within 3.5 games of the Stormers in the AL’s North Division race. Southern Maryland and Staten Island each trail Lancaster by one.

Lancaster trailed 3-2 entering the top of the ninth. Yeison Coca singled off Will Carter (2-2) before Andretty Cordero worked a four-pitch walk to add a second runner.

Then, on an 0-2 count, the Stormers’ Wilson Garcia fouled off a pitch — but claimed Revs catcher Jhon Nunez had deflected his bat. After a conference, the umpires awarded first base to Garcia to load the bases. Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston Jr. notched consecutive sacrifice flies to provide the Barnstormers with the lead.

One that proved all too brief.

The Revs’ Drew Mendoza doubled to left-center off Lancaster’s Mike Adams (3-3), then scored when Trey Martin lined a double into the left-field corner. Martin came home when Nellie Rodriguez singled off the left-field wall.

York County resident Cody Brittain, making his first professional appearance, allowed a first-inning run on singles by Coca and Cordero and a sac fly by Garcia. He did not give up another until Chris Proctor cleared the left-field wall with a two-out solo homer in the sixth. Brittain finished the night allowing seven hits and four walks while fanning four.

Martin got a two-run shot off Jeff Bain in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bain yielded six hits and one walk over six innings while striking out six.

On Thursday night, Matt Swarmer (0-1) will start for the Barnstormers against lefty Nick Raquet (11-7).