Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes was initially at the front of the gate of the main event of Saturday’s American Flat Track Production Twins race on the Weedsport Speedway in New York.

“He jumped the start,” Cory Texter recalled. “He had to go to the back. I don’t know exactly what happened.”

Texter is a Willow Street resident and veteran flat track racer who won last year’s Production Twins championship.

“It (Weedsport Speedway) is generally a safe race track,” Texter said. “Slower-paced.”

Varnes crashed in the third lap of Saturday’s race, resulting in a 45-minute delay before the Production Twins main event resumed. Meanwhile, Varnes was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Varnes was only 24.

With him went a knack for accounting, a humorous spirit, a quiet confidence, a growing passion for hunting and a bright future in flat track racing.

“In second grade,” mother Colleen Varnes recalled. “We had the first parent-teacher conference of the year. The teacher says, ‘Mrs. Varnes, Ryan says he knows how to do division. I gave him two division papers. He got all the answers right. Did you teach him division? We only started learning multiplication.’ He had taught himself division before they taught multiplication.”

Varnes followed his love for numbers to a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Penn State Berks - he was the first in his immediate family to graduate from college. He graduated in January 2021 and followed that up by working a temporary gig for an accounting firm during tax season.

“I’m really proud of him,” Texter said. “For him to go to college and get a degree and get a real job, he was always working hard in that part of his life. Racing was important to him but he did other things in life.”

Still, racing was in the blood of Varnes. His dad is a former flat track rider. So, too, were uncles on his mom’s side, a cousin on his dad’s side, and a grandfather. Both of his grandfathers owned motorcycle shops. His parents met at a racetrack.

Varnes began racing when he was five, turned pro when he was 16 and won four races over the next nine seasons.

“He was very talented,” Texter said. “Just a natural talent. Had good bike control. Good balance. …he had a lot of raw speed. …he was the fastest qualifier at the race Saturday.”

Varnes had done so backed by a family-run operation, with dad Kevin working as a full-time carpenter during the week and as Ryan’s crew chief on the weekends. Ryan Varnes tracked down sponsorships on his own.

“It’s really grassroots,” Texter said. “In flat track now it’s a lot of factory teams and big sponsors. They kept it in the family.”

The Texters and Varnes go back several decades. Varnes’s grandfather, Jimmy, built one of the first road-race motorcycles for Texter’s father, Randy, a Penn Manor alum. Randy Texter, who died in 2010, operated the Lancaster Harley-Davidson shop in Willow Street, and used some of his earnings to support the race career of Varnes’s father, Kevin. When Ryan Varnes qualified for his first pro main event in 2015, he did so on the back of a 450cc motorcycle given to him by Cory Texter.

Texter and Varnes are currently Nos. 1 and 7 in the AFT Production Twins points standings.

“We went out to dinner with him every Tuesday night,” Texter said. “We’d get a crew together. …I am generally going to miss hanging out and talking to him. He came off quiet but dang he was funny. Losing a friend, it sucks.”

Six years ago, Pequea Valley High School student Kyle McGrane died in a flat track race in California. He was best friends with Varnes.

“All of us who are into racing know that is the downside of the sport,” Colleen Varnes said. “Ryan was very aware of it.”

It’s unclear how many flat track riders have died in the sport’s history, or if such a statistic even exists. But Texter, 34, said it’s uncommon.

“We race,” Texter said. “But anything can happen to anybody at any given time. It’s a dangerous occupation.”

The Varnes are believed to be the first family in flat track racing to have three generations of riders hold a national number - Ryan wore No. 68.

“We’ll put him in one of his racing leathers,” Colleen Varnes said. “We’ll bury him in that. We feel he would like that. Either that or a racing shirt.”