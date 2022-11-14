“Sport has … the power to unite people in a way that little else does.”

These words spoken by Nelson Mandela in 1994 referred to his using rugby to unite the country of South Africa. But the same could be said about the power of sports to unite communities and link generations.

One sport that brought communities together in Lancaster for generations is fastpitch softball. For decades, Lancaster was a hotbed for the sport, beginning with Armstrong Industrial teams in the 1930s and 1940s.

Around the same time, the Lancaster Recreation Commission had a playground league throughout the city that introduced the sport to a generation of teenagers. More than 60 years later, well over 50 of those softball players gathered at River-side Camping Association on Sunday for a reunion to reunite and reminisce about the game that first brought them together decades ago.

It was the Lancaster Recreation Commission League that first introduced the game of softball to Harry “Pinky” Geraci, who, at age 12, remembers being invited to pitch for a local adult team.

“It was a way of life. We just loved to play ball,” exclaimed Barry Parmer, Geraci’s friend and teammate, who has played fastpitch softball in Lancaster for 62 years.

Parmer, introduced to the game at age 14, organized the first get-together of former players three years ago. Geraci described the gathering as “simply beautiful, getting to see guys I haven’t seen in years, 40 years for some.”

Geraci and Parmer were two of seven Amateur Softball Association (ASA) hall of famers who attending the gathering. The other five included Henry Bell, Ron Herr, Rex Giberson, Terry Kreider and Mike Mull.

The group of Lancaster legends picked up right where they left off years ago on the diamond. A remark about Kreider declared him as the “best leadoff hitter,” an observation that was immediately countered with the recollection that he also took “the longest to get ready.”

Parmer and Geraci, teammates since the 1960s, sat at a table rattling off names from the memories in their mind, names like Donnie Prior, whom the duo described as a “damn good catcher.” Names gave way to the places the sport took them, such as California, Canada and one memorable trip to Maine in 1994 that sparked the first of many great stories shared during this get-together.

That year, Major League Baseball players went on strike when billionaire owners could not reach a resolution with millionaire players, drawing the ire of baseball fans throughout the country. Yet softball continued throughout the country for players who played for the love of the game.

Parmer recalls the events as if they were yesterday. He remembered a backup catcher for the Boston Red Sox named Rich Gedman showing up to play the first game of a doubleheader. He remembered striking out the major league catcher, who hit 88 home runs in 1,033 games throughout his pro career, multiple times. He then shared with a laugh, “he didn’t show up for the second game.”

That highlight of his career triggered another top moment that Parmer remembered, throwing nine shutout innings against the best pitcher in the country to lead his team to a 1-0 victory.

Playing off his teammate of a half-century, Geraci reminisced about another game-winning moment that is still fresh in his mind. “I was on third base and I raced home after a high chopper was hit,” recalls Geraci, laughing as he described being mobbed by his teammates, knocking out his fake tooth.

All of the moments took Parmer and Geraci back to their roots when they would play a tournament every weekend, plus two or three games during the week. But most of all, they traveled back in their mind’s eye to the annual Memorial Day tournament featuring 12 of the best teams from all over the East Coast at Conlin Field, the crown jewel location of Lancaster softball. “It would be standing room only,” recalls Geraci. “Everyone would throw in a quarter to a hat being passed around.”

An entire community bonding around the power of sports would bring a smile to the face of Nelson Mandela, similar to the smiles on the faces of Parmer and his buddy Pinky.