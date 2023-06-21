Despite Lancaster Barnstormers fans putting together a collective “Let’s play ball,” chant as rain fell at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Wednesday night, they couldn’t convince the umpires to continue a slug fest between Lancaster and the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

“It’s the umpires’ decision once the game starts,” Barnstormers manager Ross Peeples said.

The game concluded after seven innings due to weather conditions, ending a night that saw a combined 16 runs and 20 hits between the squads. The Honey Hunters (33-14) earned a 9-7 win despite the early ending.

Early on, the Barnstormers had their hands full with a Gastonia lineup that leads the Atlantic League in both runs and homers.

Dominic DiSabatino got the start for the Stormers — but one swing of the bat by Pedro Gonzalez in the second inning opened a hole that Lancaster couldn’t quite dig out of.

Three walks led to a towering grand slam from the Honey Hunters’ left fielder. From there, the Barnstormers had their work cut out for them.

DiSabatino continued to find trouble in the next two innings. Gonzalez got the best of him once again in the fourth inning, ripping an RBI double to center to score Steven Sensley.

By the midway point of the fourth, it was 8-1 in favor of the Honey Hunters — even more of a deficit for Lancaster to overcome.

Wilson Garcia and Ariel Sandoval, who combined for five hits, did their part to chip away at the deficit, each contributing a solo shot against Honey Hunters starter Zack Godley, a big-league pitcher as recently as 2021.

Godley had a 3.37 ERA on a 92-win Arizona Diamondbacks squad in 2017, and the next season, the now-33-year-old ranked ninth among MLB pitchers in punchouts (185).

Despite that experience, Godley’s night ended after four earned runs and nine hits allowed in five innings.

An untimely error for Gastonia did put the Barnstormers closer to knotting the contest. Down 8-4, Garcia came to the plate with one out and the bases juiced.

For a moment, it looked like he had grounded into a double play; Honey Hunters first baseman Curtis Terry threw for a force out at home, and a seemingly-simple throw back to first would get Godley out of the jam.

Instead, catcher Scott Manea airmailed the throw so far over Terry’s head that it went into the stands.

Whether it was from a wet ball or an early release, Lancaster got two runs from it. And all of a sudden, it was a two-run game.

“We answered a couple of different times,” Peeples said. “That’s what good teams do.”

Each team got another run home before the game was initially delayed, and eventually called with one out in the top of the seventh.

“They wanted to bring us off the field,” Peeples said. “I said ‘Why? We’ve been playing in (the rain) for five innings.’ ”

The Barnstormers (18-26) and Honey Hunters now face a quick turnaround. The series will conclude with a doubleheader that begins at 11 Thursday morning.