For the first time in 59 home games this season, the Lancaster Barnstormers celebrated a walkoff win.

Chris Proctor singled home Chad Sedio with one out in the ninth inning to carry the Barnstormers to a 6-5 victory over visiting Staten Island at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Barnstormers remained one game ahead of Southern Maryland and three ahead of York in the Atlantic League’s North Division chase with 10 games remaining on the schedule.

Wilson Garcia grounded a single up the middle to start the home ninth, and the Barnstormers replaced him with Sedio. Joseph Carpenter blistered a ground ball that eluded second baseman Noah Fisher to his right, sending Sedio to third. Pedro Payano (2-5) struck out Shawon Dunston Jr. , but Proctor drilled a 1-1 pitch past the diving attempt of shortstop Angel Aguilar to bring Sedio across and earn himself a sports drink bath in shallow right field.

The Barnstormers had their big inning in the second, following a Ricardo Cespedes solo homer in the top of the inning. Garcia singled to the base of the wall in right and left for Dunston, the designated runner. Carpenter singled off Aguilar’s glove, chasing Dunston to third, and Trayvon Robinson tied the game with a double to right. Proctor and Jack Conley each drove home a run with an out for a 3-1 advantage. Lefty starter Ryan Hartman plunked Trace Loehr with a pitch. Melvin Mercedes dropped a bunt toward third, and Garrett Kueber made a wild throw, enabling Loehr to score the inning’s fourth run.

Jared Lakind (8-4) will make the start Thursday night against Staten Island ace Chris Capuano (10-4).