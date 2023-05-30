The Lancaster Barnstormers had one highlight in Monday afternoon’s doubleheader.

It came from the bat of Gastonia native Chris Proctor.

Proctor launched a two-out grand slam in the top of the sixth inning in the second game of a doubleheader to send Lancaster to a 4-3 victory and a split of the twinbill against the Gastonia Honey Hunters at CaroMont Health Park.

Gastonia won opener 9-1 behind a two-homer, five-RBI performance by Zach Jarrett.

Proctor sent an 0-1 pitch from Tyler Thomas (2-1) over the board in right field for the Barnstormers’ only runs of the game. Gastonia starter Zach Godley had walked Melvin Mercedes and Trayvon Robinson around a single by Andretty Cordero to load the bases with one out. Thomas fanned Joseph Carpenter for the second out before Proctor spun the game on one swing.

Nile Ball (1-1) earned the victory thanks to his batterymate. Ball yielded eight hits, including two homers, in five innings, but didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven.

Curtis Terry belted a solo shot in the second inning for a 1-0 lead, and Carlos Franco blasted a two-run homer in the third for the Honey Hunters. Ball worked out of second-and-third jams in both the second and fourth innings to keep the game close.

Jared Lakind faced three batters in the sixth in his first relief outing of the year. He struck out two and allowed a single by Luis Curbelo. Mike Adams yielded a sharp single to Pedro Gonzalez to move the tying run to second before retiring Jack Reinheimer on a harmless fly to right to close out the inning.

Andrew Lee retired the side in order in the seventh for his second save.

In the opener, the first five Gastonia batters had base hits off Jacob Lemoine (1-3).

Reinheimer and J.C. Escarra reached on singles, and Jarrett singled to drive in the first run. Franco nailed a two-run double for a 3-0 lead and scored on Steven Sensely’s single to left-center. After Scott Manea was retired on a ground out, Braxton Davidson doubled off the left field screen for a 5-0 lead.

Robinson opened the second with an opposite-field homer for Lancaster. Carpenter followed with a single, but Alex Sanabia (4-0) retired the next 12 batters he faced. Jarrett clubbed a pair of two-run homers over his next two at bats to cap the scoring.

The Barnstormers are off until Friday when they will take the field as the Lebanon Ironmasters at 6:35 p.m. against the Long Island Ducks.

Notes: The second game victory earned the Barnstormers their second road series win of the year. … It was their first win in eight tries in a seven-inning game and their first win in a game where the club trailed inside the last two innings. … Proctor’s grand slam was Lancaster’s first since Anthony Peroni connected against Long Island Aug. 11 last season.