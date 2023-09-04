The Long Island Ducks released Anthony Peroni at the end of June. He got even Sunday.

Peroni delivered three RBI singles as Lancaster defeated the Ducks 10-8 in the third game of a four-game weekend series in Central Islip, New York.

The Lancaster catcher singled home the game’s first run on a two-out offering from Ian Clarkin (3-4) in the top of the third inning.

He added another RBI hit in the third and capped Lancaster’s 15-hit performance with a single up the middle with two outs in the ninth.

Lancaster took an 8-0 lead through the first three innings.

Melvin Mercedes followed both RBI singles by Peroni with one of his own. Andretty Cordero singled home two more in the second while Wilson Garcia picked up another. Lancaster added the eighth run of the day on a throwing error.

The rest of the afternoon was spent fending off perpetual attacks by the Ducks.