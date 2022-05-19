For as much preparation as one can do, there’s something to be said for experience. And for the lessons learned from trials overcome along the way.

Penn Manor alum Evan Singleton can speak to both facets as he heads into next week’s World’s Strongest Man competition in Sacramento, California. He’s on the precipice of potentially winning the whole thing in what will be his third-straight year competing in the event.

His first trip there two years ago resulted in injury, as Singleton suffered a torn bicep’s tear when attempting to pick up a dumbbell from the ground and lift it over his shoulder.

“My entire world crashed and burned in front of me,” Singleton recalled. “It was my life. Not only was I doing well, but it was my debut at World’s Strongest Man. I was on track to win my heat, which would have qualified me for the top 10 in my first year there. Not a lot of guys have done that.”

Instead, the injury led to surgery in December 2020.

He made it back to the 2021 World’s Strongest Man, only to come down with a stomach virus after flying into town a few days before the event began. He ended up losing 35 to 40 pounds from his 6-foot, 6-inch, 350-pound frame in the days leading into the competition, where he finished fourth in his heat and again did not qualify for the championship round.

It’s why he went into the next competition admittedly, ‘fired up,’ and finished in the top two at the 2021 Strongman Classic in July 2021, behind 2020 World Strongest’s Man champion Oleksii Novikov and in front of 2021 WSM champion Tom Stoltman.

A month later, Singleton won the 2021 World Open in Manchester, England, standing two places above Novikov. The moment officially signaled Singleton’s arrival as a contender in the realm of Strong Man.

“There was a moment I had to for myself where I let all the emotion out,” Singleton said. “It was my reassurance that I not only belong here. …but now I know I’m capable of winning every title.”

The former Comets wrestler has since placed fifth at the Shaw Classic, third at Giants Live and won the inaugural Arnold Strongman in the United Kingdom. Along the way, Singleton became the fourth American to deadlift 1,000 pounds in competition.

“That was a big milestone for me,” Singleton said of the deadlift. “When I started competing on the professional circuit, deadlift was seen as a weak event for me.”

Speaking of the professional circuit, Singleton’s main sponsor, Silverback Gymwear, has taken him on full-time, which means Singleton is no longer working multiple part-time jobs and can focus strictly on training and competing. He’s also now living in Tennessee to train at a gym that is better equipped for Strongman.

While he’s experienced success at one-day events, Singleton, 30, admits he’s still learning how to excel at a multi-day event like the upcoming World’s Strongest Man, slated for May 24 to May 29.

“You’ll never fully learn how to do it,” he said. “Without doing it.”

His journey to this point says as much.

“I’m in a better headspace, more mentally prepared,” he said. “I’m going into this with a little more aggression. With a chip on my shoulder.”

8,000 to 10,000 calories a day Singleton consumes 8,000 to 10,000 calories a day to support his 6-foot, 6-inch, 350-pound frame as he competes in Strongman competitions. Here’s what that looks like… Pre-breakfast: “I wake up super early, around 5 a.m. or 6 a.m., just to get a protein drink, eat a carb, usually a Pop Tar or a rice cake, just to get my metabolism going. Then I try to go back to sleep, which usually doesn’t work.” Breakfast: “Usually eight eggs, an entire packet of bacon, some kind of fruit - juice or a fruit bowl.” Next four meals: “Essentially will be two cups of rice, an entire New York strip, side of greens, usually broccoli. My second-to-last meal is a high-calorie, cheap meal, like a burger or pizza, still with protein but higher in carbs.” One more protein shake before bed: “Each shake is somewhere around 800 to 900 calories.”

