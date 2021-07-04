YORK - Lancaster ran into a hitter Sunday, York’s Carlos Castro, who’s hotter than any of the Barnstormers have been of late, a considerable feat.

Meanwhile, the Revolution kept the Barnstormers’ offense from going nuts, also a serious achievement of late, and held on for a 6-5 win before a crowd announced at 6,396 at PeopleBank Park.

The evening had a celebratory feel for a couple reasons - Independence Day, obviously, and there were fireworks shows inside and outside the ballpark after the game.

Also, until Thursday, York was one of the few municipalities remaining in the state still limiting gatherings to fifty percent of venue capacity. That made this weekend’s series with the Barnstormers the first fully-open Revolution home games of the season.

So a lot of people got to watch Castro, a burly 27 year-old catcher, go 3-for-4 with a triple and a sacrifice fly. He’s now hitting .440 with 34 RBI in 30 games and an otherworldly 1.195 OPS.

Castro’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, after a 13-pitch battle with Barnstormers’ reliever Gabriel Moya, proved to be the game-winner.

The Barnstormers, who had been down 5-0, kept plugging, and scored a run to make it 6-5 in the ninth, on Anthony Peroni’s double and Nick Shumpert’s single.

The game ended, dramatically enough, with Caleb Gindl - Castro’s rival for the AL’s best offensive player to this point - sending a drive to deep left center for the final out.

York grabbed the 5-0 lead against Barnstormers’ starting pitcher Yoel Espinal, who struggled to get through the third. The big blows were a tape-measure two-run homer in the second by Josue Herrera, and Castro’s towering triple to center.

The first five innings may have been the quietest of the year for the Barnstormers.

They got back in it with three runs in the sixth, on Kelly Dugan’s double and singles by Blake Allemond and LeDarious Clark. Clark’s hit came two pitches after he popped up, along the third-base line in foul territory, and the Revs let the ball drop.

The Barnstormers are 16-18, still only two games out of first place in the AL’s North Division, and looking back on a stretch in which they could have made a serious move.

Saturday night, in York, the Barnstormers had an 11-1 lead in the third inning, had the bases loaded with one out, and lost 13-11.

It was the biggest comeback in York’s club history.

Two nights previous, against Long Island in Lancaster, the Barnstormers led 5-1 through five innings, 5-2 with one out in the seventh (of a game scheduled for seven innings), and lost 6-5.

The Barnstormers do continue to hit and hit and hit. They scored 124 runs in 12 games heading into Sunday. In that 12-game stretch Gindl hit .444, with seven home runs, 21 runs scored and 20 RBI.

Over the first 33 games of the season, Lancaster has used 26 pitchers and 11 starters. None of the planned season-opening starting rotation is still with the team.

Barnstormers’ infielder Melvin Mercedes, hitting .365 with a .500 on-base percentage, missed Sunday’s game and is expected to miss the next couple to be with his wife as she gives birth.

The series with York continues here Monday at 6 p.m., Dominic DiSabatino (3-3) starting on the mound for Lancaster, lefthander Austin Nicely (3-2) for York.