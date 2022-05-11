On the 17th anniversary of their first game ever at Clipper Magazine Stadium, the Barnstormers have never appreciated their home ballpark more.

Lancaster remained undefeated at home with a 9-0 defeat of the Long Island Ducks before a mid-week crowd of 2,035.

The locals are 5-0 at home, 1-11 on the road.

“If only we could play about 130 games at home, right?’’ second baseman Melvin Mercedes said. “But that’s not going to happen. … No, really, it’s early in the season, and we got a good enough team to win anywhere.’’

“The games in Long Island were good games,’’ manager Ross Peeples said, referring to last weekend’s series. “We’ve just got to finish them. I can’t figure it out, but we like to play in front of our home crowd. We get some energy from that.’’

The offensive numbers are almost as bizarre: Lancaster came into Wednesday hitting .381 and averaging nearly 12 runs per game at the Clip Joint, .209 and 2.7 everywhere else.

The Barnstormers added 12 more hits and endless baserunners Wednesday, but run prevention was the story.

Brent Teller delivered his team’s best-pitched game of the year, a three-hit shutout over eight innings.

“No question, that was the best of the year,’’ Peeples said after one of his starters got through the eighth inning for the first time. “He wanted to go out there in the ninth, and he probably deserved to. If it would have been July or August, I probably would have let him.’’

The closest Long Island (7-9) came to a threat against Teller was in the eighth, on an infield single and a walk with nobody out. Teller responded with a strikeout and a double-play grounder nicely turned by his defense.

That was the night’s work for Teller, who threw 94 pitches, 68 for strikes.

“Just about everything (was working),’’ Teller said. “I was mixing my pitches, filled up the zone, threw a lot of strikes, and I had good defense behind me.’’

Lancaster scored two runs each in the second and third innings, working numerous deep counts and put the ball in play against laboring Long Island starter Hunter Caudelle, who didn’t last through the third.

Timely hits included doubles by Anderson Feliz and Andretty Cordero and an RBI single by Connor Lien.

Lien, essentially a fourth outfielder, came in Wednesday hitting .393 with a 1.235 OPS in 29 plate appearances.

The Barnstormers broke it open in the seventh against reliever Dylan Peiffer, the Ducks’ fifth pitcher of the night.

They strung singles from Melvin Mercedes, LeDarious Clark, Cordero and Feliz around some Long Island sloppiness to score four and end the suspense.

Mercedes finished 2-for-3 with two walks and scored twice. Cordero and Jake Hoover had two hits each, and DH Marc Zagunis reached base three times and scored all three.

Lancaster did it without its best hitter, Kelly Dugan, who took the night off due to illness. Dugan is 15 of his last 37 with four home runs and 17 RBI in a nine-game stretch.

Peeples said he could rest Dugan again for Thursday’s series finale, a rare 11 a.m. start with lefthander Augie Sylk on the mound for the Barnstormers against another lefty, Cody Beckman for the Ducks.