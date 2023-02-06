Lancaster County native Keith McMinn’s basketball vision has come to life at Spooky Nook Sports, and it’s helping kids like Peter Ruggiergo find an outlet in athletics.

“It’s been hard on him always lagging behind everybody,” Ruggiero’s father Andy said, “struggling to keep up with his classmates, and finally to have something to practice at and get better at and be on kind of a level playing field with everybody else, I think that’s a great thing for him.”

Peter Ruggiero, 10, of Hummelstown, can walk and run slowly with difficulty and a lot of pain, and not for very long. He uses braces that cause terrible blisters on his feet, making it tough to keep positive throughout the week.

But Peter and his family have been making a half-hour drive to Spooky Nook off Route 283 near Landisville, where McMinn’s new wheelchair basketball team, the PA Lions, meets each Friday for practices.

And although Peter has had a tough go of things in his young life, his father has seen the positive impact the wheelchair basketball team has had on him.

“By the end of the week on Fridays, he’s pretty negative, and boy when I said there was wheelchair basketball tonight he suddenly just started smiling and it gave him something to look forward to,” Andy Ruggiero said.

Skin in the game

The Ruggieros are just one of the many families with athletes who Keith McMinn is giving a chance to compete with the program.

McMinn, a 1990 Manheim Central graduate who served as a Maryland State Trooper for 25 years, has a very personal interest in the cause.

His daughter, Samantha, was born with diplegia cerebral palsy. While sitting in a doctor’s office one day, the McMinns discovered a program at Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore called the Bennett Blazers, which is an adaptive sports program for children with disabilities.

Samantha McMinn took an interest in sports, and her father enrolled her in the program.

Keith McMinn and his wife, Sandy, a Penn Manor graduate, quickly noticed the difference competing in sports made for their daughter. She performed better in school, he said, and both her confidence and social skills improved.

Now 21, Samantha McMinn is playing wheelchair basketball for the University of Arizona.

And when she’s home on a break, she will help her father coach the new team’s practices. She said she has seen a vast improvement in the demeanors of the players at Spooky Nook.

“I feel like now they’re not as timid anymore, especially with each other as well,” she said. “Like, I see the girls coming out and playing with each other and playing train ... stuff like that didn’t happen at first.”

During his years with the Bennett Blazers program in Maryland, Keith McMinn noticed several families were commuting from Lancaster towns all the way to Baltimore every weekend.

Bringing the sport home

When McMinn made his return to the Lancaster area in October 2021 after getting a job opportunity as director of Life Lion at Penn State Health, his goal was to create a local wheelchair basketball team to give children with disabilities an opportunity to participate.

After talking with the Center for Independent Living in Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania about sponsoring a team, McMinn achieved his goal. The team serves 15 children from ages 7-16.

McMinn believes the basketball aspect of the team is simply a bonus, and the participants learn more than just fundamentals of the sport.

“It’s really not about basketball; it’s about teaching, independence, leadership, teamwork, confidence, things of that nature,” McMinn said.

The local aspect of the program has made a big difference for Kayla Landers of Stevens. She used to bring her daughter Alexa Landers, 8, to Baltimore regularly to compete in wheelchair basketball.

“There’s no other program like this in the community, so it’s really great that it’s finally here,” Kayla Landers said. “The next closest is Philadelphia or Baltimore. Alexa, has been going to Baltimore for over a year to be able to have the opportunity to play the sport.”

Every Friday night at Spooky Nook sees athletes with similar challenges come together, and it also helps bond parents who are going through the same experiences.

Kayla Landers, Amanda Nesbitt and Emily Rudy have been friends since before their children were born, and all three traveled to Baltimore so their children could participate in wheelchair basketball. The Lancaster team has allowed them to come together every Friday night and share relatable journeys while their children — Alexa, Dakota and Lizzy — form stronger friendships.

“They’re best friends and getting to do this and have the opportunity, but also the parents you know, having that community to have other parents to talk to means a lot,” Landers said.

Looking ahead

While the team has been a success so far, McMinn still has bigger goals in mind.

“We are looking to identify more athletes, like connecting to others in the area that want to participate,” McMinn said.

“There are expenses that go along with traveling to play. The wheelchairs that they use are usually between $3,500 to $5,000 per piece, so we’re looking for sponsors to help the team continue to be able to do good things.”

McMinn plans to enter two teams — prep and varsity — into the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, which, founded in 1949, is the world’s longest-standing and largest sports organization for individuals with physical disabilities. That season will begin in September.

As for the immediate future, the PA Lions will play multiple games Feb. 18 against the Bennett Blazers at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Lions will be split into two teams based on age. The prep team is for athletes under the age of 13. Athletes older than 13 will be joining the Richmond Sportable Spokes team to compete against the older players of the Bennett Blazers. The games are set to begin at 10:45 a.m. and end at around 5:30 p.m.

• To learn more about the team, contact Keith McMinn at 443-829-2460.