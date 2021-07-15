The Manheim Township Streaks led the top-seeded Mountville Indians through four and a half innings of baseball Thursday night.

Then came the bottom of the fifth.

The Indians put up three runs in the frame, bringing them all the way back from an early four-run deficit.

And Mountville’s only lead of the game was just enough to knock off the Streaks, as the Indians took the win-or-go-home LNP Tournament Midget-Midget game by a score of 7-6 at Mount Joy’s Kunkle Field.

Manheim Township came out scorching hot offensively, scoring four runs in the first two innings.

Shortstop Gabriel Guarino opened the game by drawing a walk off Mountville starter Wilder Long. Guarino stole second, advanced to third and scored on a passed ball.

In the second frame, nine-hole hitter Aiden Sofillas came up with a key single, driving in two runs. The Streaks right-fielder then advanced to second on the throw home, and was himself knocked in on a base hit by first baseman Jason Good.

Meanwhile, the Streaks’ starting pitcher, Noah Huxta, stymied the Indians offense in the first two innings. Overall, he worked four innings and struck out five, allowing three hits and four walks.

But while Manheim Township landed the first big punch of the match, Mountville stormed back.

The Indians made a pitching change, bringing in Braeden Eck to start the third inning. Eck gave up a single to the first batter he faced, but settled down to get out of the inning, striking out the last two batters he faced.

Mountville seized the momentum and broke the ice in the bottom of the third inning via a line drive to the left-field wall off the bat of Alex Henriquez-Collado.

Henriquez-Collado used his speed to swipe third base, then score on a wild pitch.

Mountville sliced its deficit to 4-2 going into the fourth inning, but Manheim Township regained its two run cushion in the top of the fourth.

Good reached on an error, then scored as Grady Topf laced a double down the third-base line. Topf came around to score on a Lincoln Stoltzfus single.

But the Streaks couldn’t extend their 6-2 margin.

Mountville’s Eck did not allow a run after the fourth inning, striking out three Streaks batters and not allowing a single walk.

“I was a little nervous at the beginning,” Eck said. “I just had the mindset that I could use my defense.”

Eck held Manheim Township the rest of the way, and the Mountville offense would not be denied.

The first two batters of the home half of the fifth frame drew walks and made their way around the bases, both scoring on passed balls.

Indians first baseman Hunter VanDoren then singled, and was driven in by a double off the bat of Brooks Wieckowski.

“We’ve been that way all year,” Mountville coach Bob Sauders said of the comeback.

The Indians will face Donegal Friday night in the tournament final, but must win twice for the championship. Should Mountville win Friday’s 7 p.m. start back at Kunkle, the teams will meet again Saturday.