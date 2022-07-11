The Lancaster Inferno were undefeated heading into Sunday’s matchup against Coppermine United with an 8-0-1 record, but were unable to find the back of the net for a 2-0 loss.

In the final match of the season, the Inferno struggled to capitalize on chances. The Inferno had over-the-net shots and hits off the goal frame that ultimately caused them to narrowly miss the UWS national pro-am league playoffs.

“We hit the post a second late on a couple that would have put us up 1-0 or 2-0, and now that’s the difference,” head coach Rob Smith said.

Scoring opened up in the 31st minute of play when Coppermine’s Rachel Jackson put one behind Inferno’s goalkeeper Kelly O’Brien.

In the 66th minute, O’Brien went out of the goal anticipating a play on the right corner, but the ball was hit past her where teammate Ryelle Shuey made a huge save to stave off the goal.

Unfortunately for the Inferno, seconds later Coppermine’s Nia Christopher shot one past for what would be the final goal of the game, giving Coppermine the 2-0 victory.

Although the Inferno did not make the playoffs, both Smith and assistant coach Mary Schanne are proud of their players’ performance this season.

“Under the circumstances right now, I couldn’t be prouder of the girls the way they competed,” Smith said. “You look at the win-loss column and everybody would say you should be happy, but for us it’s more than that. The girls competed; the chemistry was great.”

Schanne is especially proud of how far the athletes have come.

“The development over the season was excellent from when we first got them until now, how they clicked as a unit and really supported both on and off the field,” Schanne said. “So that’s what makes this a successful season.”

With Sunday’s loss, the Lancaster Inferno finished their season with an 8-1-1 record in the UWS national pro-am league.