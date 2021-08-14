Greet Minnen broke the serve of Leslie Pattinama-Kerhove to end her Koser Jewlers Challenge semifinal, and why not?

The 24-year-old from Belgium did that nearly every serve-receive during the match, and on her birthday earned a spot in today’s championship match at the Hempfield recCenter.

Minnen, at No. 4 the only seeded singles player remaining, bested Pattinama-Kerkhove 6-3, 6-1 and will face Spain’s Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in today’s title contest, which will follow the doubles final, scheduled for 11 a.m.

Parrizas-Diaz dropped the first set to Katarzyna Kawa in the other semifinal before roaring back to win 2-6, 6-0, 6-3.

In dominating fashion, Minnen broke her opponent every game until the fifth game of the second set. Of course, by then her lead was too much for Pattinama-Kerkhove to overcome and it would be the only time the 29-year-old from the Netherlands held serve.

In fact, Minnen said her serve receive was also key during her quarterfinal match on Saturday, when she topped American Caty McNally in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3. That helped reduce her time on the court.

“I returned well and this morning I returned well also, so I am happy about that,” Minnen said. “I think it’s been a long day for all of us.

“(Pattinama-Kerkhove) played a long match this morning and I finished in two, so that probably helped me a lot in the tough conditions.”

The first set saw 7 of 9 games won on service breaks, including four won by Minnen.

She opened the second set with a break before the pivotal second game went to deuce three times with Pattinama-Kerkhove having game point twice, only to have Minnen rally for a commanding 2-0 lead.

Pattinama-Kerkove, who on Friday took out three-time Koser champ and top seed Madison Brengle, looked to remain a giant killer early as she broke Minnen to open the match.

“She’s a good returner for sure,” Minnen said of Pattinama-Kerkhove. “She tries to stay really aggressive so my serve had to be really good today and I managed well, especially in the second set.”

Americans Alexa Glatch and Hanna Chang reached the doubles finals after defeating the Taipei duo of Yu-Chieh Hsieh and Chieh-Yu Hsu, 6-2, 1-6, 10-6.

Glatch and Chang also needed three sets earlier when they topped Quinn Gleason and Jamie Loeb in the quarters.

The duo will face Valeria Savinykh (Russia) and Amantha Murray-Sharan (Great Britain), whom survied a third-set tiebreaker against Jessy Rompies of Indonesia and Peangtam Plipuech of Thailand, 7-5, 1-6, 10-5.

Savinykh and Murray-Sharan advanced to the semis in a walkover while Pilpuech and Rompies needed three sets to take down Beatriz Haddad Maiza of Brazil and Spain’s Cristina Busca in their quarterfinal, 6-4, 3-6, 11-9.

Playing three sets early in the day and coming back for another match is not ideal for the players. However, it could not be helped because of this week’s weather-related delays.

“We have to get finished Sunday so they can move on to their next event,” tournament director Wilson Pipkin said. “Having two days of hot weather, even if you are not on the court, is draining.”

All of the players had both quarterfinals and semifinal matches on Saturday as either the extreme heat or rain wreaked havoc with the schedule.

“It’s not easy, but I am happy I finished pretty quick,” Minnen said.

Kawa topped fellow Poland native and doubles partner Magdalena Frech earlier on Saturday, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 and Pattinama-Kerkhove beat Beatriz Haddad Maiza of Brazil, 6-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Parrizas-Diaz advanced when Emma Raducanu of Great Britain retired in their semifinal.