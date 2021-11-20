It’s the 10th anniversary of Millersville’s deep run to the Final Four of the NCAA Division II Men’s soccer championships. The 2021 Marauders have a look of a side primed to repeat.

Six days after defeating Gannon 2-0 for their third consecutive PSAC championship, the Marauders were extended to overtime, and beyond, by the Golden Knights, who twice battled back from one-goal deficits.

Ultimately, after battling to a 2-2 draw, Millersville (16-5) prevailed 4-3 in a shootout in the quarterfinals of the NCAA D-II Atlantic Region tournament.

With the victory, the Marauders’ seventh straight, they advance to the Atlantic semifinals, the national Round of 16, and will be at top-seeded Franklin Pierce (20-1) the weekend of Dec. 3.

“It’s been a tough season for us,” said coach Steve Widdowson. “We had some really tough situations and, you know, I think that prepared us for moments like this.”

What doesn’t kill one, makes one stronger and a killer mistake early on could’ve derailed the Marauders. Conestoga Valley grad Matteo Adiletta, off a lightning dash down the left side and sweet pass from Spencer Shortt, put the Marauders up 1-0 in the sixth minute.

Seven minutes after, the Knights Lennox Crews played a ball into the box that caromed off defender Jake Altimore and into the net for an own goal.

“We’ve been knocked backwards a couple of times, so we’re battle hardened,” said Widdowson. “That’s important when you get to these kind of games. You’ve got to have those ups and downs to prepare yourself for the postseason.”

The Marauders kept pressuring in the offensive third, repeating a script that brought the title last Sunday, and while it did not bring fruit goal-wise, it also kept the Knights (16-4-2) from creating many chances.

For the game, Millersville had 10 corner kick restarts and 24 shots, 13 on goal. Gannon finished with five corners and seven shots, five on goal and three of those coming in overtime.

In the 63rd minute, just 30 seconds after sending an open look off the right post, the Ville’s super sub Matt Lynch, a Lancaster Mennonite grad, pounced on a 50-50 ball from keeper Max Rocco’s goal kick. One-on-one with Rocco, Lynch found the back of the net, restoring the Marauder advantage.

An advantage that lasted eight minutes.

While the Knights had few opportunities to create buildups, Sergio Del Castillo teamed with Ben Querling, who slipped behind the defense to tie the match with 19:57 to play. It was Querling’s first goal of the year.

The teams battled the final 20 minutes of regulation and 20 cumulative minutes of overtimes, settling nothing, leaving it to the penalty kick shootout to break the tie.

With the first shot of the alternating PKs, the Knights’ Joe Knox squeezed his shot between keeper Bobby Bosch and the right post. Rocco guessed wrong on Anthony Calamia’s low rocket into the right corner and Bosch saved Bek Nurlanbek’s placement on Gannon’s second try.

Adiletta zipped his shot past Rocco’s left and the Knights were playing catch up.

Which they accomplished when Del Castillo put his shot low into the left corner and Rocco stopped Shortt.

Layton Bingham sent his shot high over the frame – the soccer equivalent of an air ball – and Altimore beat Rocco, who guessed wrong again, to his right. Crews knotted it up going high to Bosch’s left, but the Marauders had one more shooter, PSAC tournament MVP Bob Hennessy.

Rocco tried some gamesmanship as Hennessy stepped to the penalty spot, and got yellow carded for it, before the junior from Archbishop Wood sent his shot into the right side of the net for the game-winner.

“I knew which way I wanted to go before I left the circle (at midfield),” Hennessy said. “I was confident walking out there. We’re blue collar workers and we take that to heart.”

And to the next round of the tournament.