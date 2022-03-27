Trace McSorley was the special guest Saturday at the 42nd annual Sports Card Show and Auction at the Ephrata recCenter.

The former Penn State quarterback was scheduled to be the guest in 2020, but, along with most everything else, the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26-year-old from Virginia was drafted in the sixth round (197th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. There, he backed up Pro Bowl QB Lamar Jackson.

“It was great playing and training with Lamar,” McSorley said. “Just what he brings to the game and how he reads defenses is amazing.”

In his time with the Ravens, he clearly remembers the hardest hit he took, too.

“TJ Watt hit me after I handed the ball off,” he said, “and I looked to the sidelines and saw my teammates with their eyes wide open like ‘Wow, that was a big hit.’ ”

At the end of last season, however, McSorley was released by the Ravens, before being re-signed to the practice squad.

Ultimately, however, he was signed by Arizona, where he will back up Kyler Murray.

“I’m excited to worth with Kyler,” McSorley said. “The little bit I saw of him at the end of last year was great. I’m looking forward to this season.”

McSorley recalled his days at Penn State fondly.

“I have to say winning the Big Ten and the win over Ohio State in the White Out game (both in 2016) were probable my two greatest memories,” he said.

The former Nittany Lion holds numerous records at Penn State, including most passing yardage in a single season (3,614 in 2016), most passing touchdowns in a single season (29, 2016) and total offensive yardage in a career (11,596, 2015-18).

McSorley remembered his former teammates as some of the best he’s ever played with.

“We had (Saquon) Barkley, and his backup was Miles Sanders,” he said, “so we had quite a team.”

In the beginning of April, McSorley will travel to Arizona to begin his next pro football journey.

“I’m excited to begin this season,” he said. “You always need to be ready because you are only one play away from being under center.”