Manheim Township pitcher Lincoln Stoltzfus took a line drive to the wrist off the bat of Lampeter-Strasburg’s Cole Shehan on Wednesday night.

It was a moment that could have shifted the fate of the LNP Midget-Midget Tournament elimination game at Kunkle Field in Mount Joy.

But after a few warm-up pitches, Stoltzfus gave his coach a thumbs-up, signaling that he was good to continue his outing.

And in the end, Stoltzfus came as close as he could to a complete game, tossing five and two-thirds innings of the six-inning outing. Stoltzfus racked up six strikeouts and issued just two walks.

“I just wanted to pitch and help my team,” he said afterward.

Help he did as the Streaks stayed alive with a 2-1 win over the Cardinals.

Pitching was the story of the game for both teams. Lampeter-Strasburg’s Cooper Williams was also incredibly solid, throwing four innings with four strikeouts, allowing only two hits and two walks.

It was an evenly matched competition, with the game’s only three runs being scored in the first two innings.

The Cardinals struck first through a single off the bat of Williams, scoring the speedy Brady Christensen.

But Township responded with a run of its own thanks to leadoff batter, Gabriel Guarino, who walked and then put himself in scoring position by swiping both second and third base.

Guarino then scored on a groundout by Brett Kirchoff, and the game was knotted at 1-1.

Township added the decisive run in the bottom of the second inning.

Domenic Milazzo reached on a throwing error, then advanced on another Cardinals miscue before being driven in on a Noah Huxta RBI.

Lampeter-Strasburg threatened to score in the third, loading the bases with one out. But the Cardinals couldn’t capitalize, and squandered their best opportunity of the game.

Manheim Township looked to add to its lead in the bottom of the fourth, but it was the Cardinals who would pull the escape act this time around.

Williams ended his outing by getting Township’s Aiden Sofillas looking to end the threat.

The Cardinals could simply not get that big breakthrough hit that they needed off Stoltzfus. They finished with one more hit than the Streaks, but could not get it when they needed it the most.

“It was just a gutsy performance,” Township coach Craig Kirchoff said. “We spoke to each other before the game and kind of committed to a game plan. We wanted to work ahead with some curveballs and then pitch off-balance a little bit.”

With the win, Manheim Township will fight for its tournament once more tonight in a 7 p.m. elimination bracket contest against Mountville, which fell to Donegal in Wednesday’s second game.

“Anything can happen,” Kirchoff said. “It’s Kunkle Field and the kids get to play another game and compete. We want our kids to compete.”