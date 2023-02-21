Jessica Casperson continues to blaze a trail in women’s wrestling.

The 2001 Manheim Township graduate – she was Jessica Heckman then – was recently named the head coach of the new women’s wrestling team at Southern Virginia University.

“It was really exciting for two main reasons,” Casperson said. “One is that I know for a fact that I will be involved with women’s wrestling for the rest of my life and I love the university’s principles – being faithful, honest and kind.”

And family-oriented.

In an interesting turn, Casperson previously served as an assistant coach of Knights’ men’s wrestling program, at one point coached by her husband Nate. Also, the Caspersons’ daughter will be a member of her mother’s inaugural team, which will open competition in the fall.

Jessica Casperson’s involvement in wrestling stretches back decades. Her affinity for the sport came long before college or even high school.

“At about 8 or 9 years old,” she said, “I knew I really wanted to try (wrestling). Nothing comes easy and wrestling teaches you that.”

Casperson had an interesting introduction to the sport, too.

“My mom took me to my first practice and there were a lot of boys,” she said. “When they said ‘get a partner,’ everyone scrambled away from me. I went running back to my mom, but my mom said, ‘find a partner or we’re going home and never coming back.’ ”

That was the moment, Casperson said, when she knew she either had to jump in and do it, or not.

She was all in.

Casperson went on to become a three-time high school All-American at Manheim Township before competing as a varsity wrestler at Missouri Valley College.

Casperson also credited current McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell as another influencing figure in her wrestling career. Mitchell started the girls wrestling program at McCaskey, which was the first school in Pennsylvania to do so. As of today, there are 100, enough to officially sanction the sport as a PIAA competition.

As with high school, women’s wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports at the college level and Casperson would like to continue seeing growth in the near future.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the momentum continue,” she said. “With more programs popping up, more women will be willing to try the sport. I hope more and more people jump in.”

Organizations such as “Wrestle Like A Girl” have been a big reason for the sport’s growth, increasing opportunities for girls and women across the world.

When first announced last August, Southern Virginia became the 23rd NCAA Division III school to have a women’s wrestling program. To date, that number is now up to 35 schools. The university is also now the fourth school in Virginia to have a women’s wrestling program.

In the inaugural season, Casperson wants her team to compete as well as start building culture and traditions.

“It’s fun and exciting,” she said. “I’m telling people to get ready to build culture and start some traditions. … We want to be really good competitors. I’m definitely looking at getting two full rosters.”

• For more information about the program or to contact Jessica Casperson, visit knightathletics.com.