Lions will roar to scare off intruders or alert each other to potential danger.

The Manheim Lions’ roar was heard loud and clear Thursday night as they won the LNP Tournament Junior-Midget championship night under the lights at Mount Joy’s Kunkle Field.

Manheim powered its way to an 8-5 win over the Mountville Angels, sending three balls over the fence.

Cam Thompson jump-started the offense in the bottom of Thursday’s first inning with a two-run bomb that easily cleared the fence.

But Mountville wouldn’t go away so easily, and quickly responded with two runs in the top of the second. It was none other than Wednesday night’s hero Brody Gebhard who got things started with a single before taking second on a throwing error.

Manheim committed another error off the bat of Mountville’s Cam Hulock, and Gebhard scored on the play. Hulock advance to second on the throw home, and he scored on a Logan Dougherty single.

But Manheim restored order in the bottom of the third, scoring three runs on four singles, then continued their offensive onslaught in the fourth.

That’s when center fielder Amauri Ramirez blasted one dead-center, clearing the fence for a two-run shot to extend Manheim’s lead to 7-2.

Mountville cut the deficit to four with a solo home run of its own as Jeremiah Curtiss lifted one over the center-field fence.

Manheim countered with another blast, this one a solo shot off the bat of first baseman Hunter Garber.

Mountville refused to go down without a fight, tallying another run in the top of the sixth inning, making the score 8-4.

The Angels held the Lions in the home half of the sixth, bringing the heart of the order up in the top of the seventh.

Thompson was able to get Angels catcher Josh Toole to strike out before Dylan Jackson gave Mountville a life-line with a one-out base hit.

Jackson took second base on a pick-off attempt that got past Garber, and then advance to third on a ball that snuck by the Lions’ catcher. He scored on a fly ball to shallow left field, making it a three run game.

But Thompson and the Lions refused to be denied. He struck out the next batter looking, and in turn secured the win.

“I knew this game wouldn’t be easy and I was just glad I was able to contribute to the team,” Thompson said.

The Lions entered the tournament as the third seed and went on a perfect run.

“I’m so proud of them,” Manheim coach Mike Mylin said. “They have hearts like lions.”

Mountville, which had entered the tournament as the top seed, concluded its own successful season.

“There is a lot of fight in the boys,” Mountville coach Chris Ahern said. “I’m very impressed with them.”