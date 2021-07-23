Lancaster County sports icon and Ephrata native Lamar "Henner" Weaver, known best for his excellence in officiating, has died.

Weaver, who was 91 when he died Thursday, July 15, had a distinguished 42-year career as an official and umpire in the county.

"Sports have been my entire life," Weaver said upon receiving the George W. Kirchner Memorial Award, presented by the Lancaster Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, in 2003.

A 1947 Ephrata High School graduate, Weaver starred in football, basketball and baseball for the Mountaineers.

Sports enthusiasts, specifically coaches and athletes, re member Weaver as one of the best officials to ever blow a whistle, throw a flag or call a strike.

During some football seasons, Weaver would officiate more than 100 games. That would include junior high and junior varsity games, a varsity game Friday night and Saturday afternoon, plus another varsity game Saturday night. Then he'd officiate midget games on Sunday.

Weaver was a basketball referee in the county for 32 years, calling high school, college and semi-pro games. He umpired baseball for 22 years.

Weaver's involvement in sports spanned six decades and included a stint as president of

the Lancaster County Chapter of PIAA Football Officials. The group named an award af ter him, the Lamar "Henner" Weaver Sportsmanship Award, given each year to an exemplary L-L League football team.

Weaver was inducted in to the Lancaster-Lebanon League Hall of Fame in 2014.