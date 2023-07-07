Harnessing the advantage of seven MLB veterans in its lineup, Long Island notched 17 hits en route to a 15-1 defeat of Lancaster on Thursday at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Ducks closed a sweep of the three-game set to remain within one game of York heading into Friday night’s first-half finale. Long Island outscored the Barnstormers 41-8 in the series.

Thursday’s game opened with a home run to right by Brian Goodwin , his fifth in nine games at Clipper Magazine Stadium this year. Chance Sisco added a two-run blast off Brent Teller (4-4) later in the inning for a quick 3-0 lead. Alejandro de Aza keyed a two-run third with a triple to dead center and made it 6-0 with an RBI single in the fourth. Sam Travis hit the tenth and final home run of the series for the Ducks, a grand slam in the fourth.

With the game out of hand, Stormers manager Ross Peeples brought shortstop Jake Hoover in to pitch the ninth inning. The Ducks managed four more runs on five hits.

The Barnstormers will close out the first half tonight against the Spire City Ghost Hounds. Jared Lakind (3-2) will make the start for the Barnstormers against right-hander David Kubiak (4-3).