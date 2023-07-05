The Long Island Ducks found the short right-field dimension at Clipper Magazine Stadium much to their liking Wednesday evening.

Long Island slugged five home runs in three innings en route to a second consecutive one-sided win, 12-4, in the middle game of a three-game set against the Barnstormers at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

With the score tied 3-3, Alex Dickerson launched a one-out homer in the fourth inning off Spencer Johnston (1-1). Brantley Bell, who drove in five runs in the game, hit a two-run shot later in the inning for a 6-3 advantage.

Brian Goodwin hit a leadoff homer in the fifth. In the sixth, Chance Sisco unloaded a two-run shot off Johnston and Goodwin later blasted his second of the night.

All five longballs were hit off Johnston.

Lancaster had taken a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With one out, Melvin Mercedes singled and went to second on a bobble by Goodwin. Andretty Cordero doubled to left-center for the first run and scored on a single by Ariel Sandoval. Sandoval stole second, took third on a deep flyout and came home on a single by Joseph Carpenter.

McKenzie Mills (1-1) allowed only one more hit in the remainder of his five-inning stint, an RBI single by Sandoval in the fourth. Only Yeison Coca managed a hit off the Long Island bullpen, grounding a single up the middle to start the ninth.

Brent Teller (4-3) will make the start tonight in the series finale against Matt Solter (3-2 with High Point). Fans can tune into the game on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.