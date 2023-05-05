Former Elizabethtown standout Sarah (Fairbanks) Fowler has been tabbed head coach at Eastern University, which is a Division III program in St. Davids, Delaware County, that competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference.

Fowler graduated from Elizabethtown in 2012 and she’s third on the Bears’ all-time scoring chart with 1,304 career points. She played collegiately at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, where she was named the Big 5 Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2016. Fowler is one of just two players in Saint Joseph’s history with 1,000 points, 600 rebounds and 100 blocked shots.

She went on to earn her MS in Business Administration at Dublin City University in Ireland before playing one year of professional basketball in Greece. Fowler has served as an assistant coach at Colgate, Saint Joseph’s and Robert Morris.

She’ll take over an Eastern team that went 3-13 in the MAC and 5-19 overall this past season. Lancaster Catholic grad Jeriyah Johnson, a former L-L League all-star, is on Eastern’s roster.

BASEBALL

• Lock Haven senior Justin Lichtenwalner (Hempfield) hit a three-run, walk-off home run in the ninth inning to give Lock Haven University an 8-5 victory over No. 19-ranked East Stroudsburg in the second game of a doubleheader Friday.

It was the only hit in the game for Lichtenwalner. He was batting third for the Bald Eagles, who finish the season at 20-21, 8-14 PSAC East.

East Stroudsburg (35-11, 16-8) won the opener 8-0.

Lichtenwalner batted .297 this season with four home runs, 28 RBIs and 32 runs scored in 145 at-bats. He was 8-for-9 on stolen bases.

MEN’S TENNIS

• Millersville University junior Dylan Tull (Cedar Crest) was named to the PSAC Men’s Tennis All-Conference singles and doubles first teams, it was announced Friday.

Junior Zach Pernia, who joined Tull on the doubles team, was a second-team selection in singles. Their teammate, sophomore Shaurya Piplani, was also a second-team pick.

Edinboro’s Bruno Sabio was named Athlete of the Year.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

• Kutztown University senior defender Cyrose Conteh (Elizabethtown) was voted to the All-PSAC Eastern Division team, the league office announced Wednesday.

Conteh moved from the second team in 2022. She is having a career year for the nationally-ranked Golden Bears, with a team-high 23 turnovers, 57 draw controls won and 39 ground balls, and also has one goal.

Over the course of her 51-game career, Conteh has 130 draw controls, 47 caused turnovers and 88 ground balls. She spent her first two seasons as an offensive midfielder, registering 26 goals and 30 points before transitioning to defense in 2022.