Coastal Carolina senior outfielder Nick Lucky (Cocalico) had five hits in 11 at-bats over three games against Old Dominion University this weekend. In a 15-2 win over Old Dominion on Saturday, Lucky went 2-for-4 with a double and two walks. Coastal Carolina (23-11) has won three of its last four games and will play College of Charleston on Tuesday.

• Shippensburg freshman infielder Mike Heckman (Manheim Township) combined to go 7-for-11 in three games against Millersville this weekend. For Millersville in game one, Nate Young (Ephrata) pitched three innings, only allowing one earned run. Young struck out four Shippensburg batters en route to his second win of the season. In game two of the series, Millersville freshman first baseman Matthew Williams (Warwick) went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs. One of Williams’ hits was a home run, the other a double. Williams leads Millersville in home runs this season with seven. Cole Houser (Hempfield) added two RBIs in game two. On the mound, Kris Pirozzi (Lampeter-Strasburg) pitched three shutout innings as he earned his second win of the season. For Shippensburg, Justin Byler (Warwick) hit two doubles in four at-bats with one RBI. In game three, Taso Kovack (Lampeter-Strasburg) went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for the Marauders. Shippensburg freshman pitcher J.T. Weaver (Manheim Township) got the start in game three, pitching five innings. Allowing six earned runs, Weaver got the loss on the mound, now at 4-4 on the season. Millersville (30-6) swept the Raiders and will play Wilmington today. Shippensburg (19-21) will play at Pitt-Johnstown on Tuesday.

• Messiah took two of three games against Alvernia this weekend. In game two, Isaiah Parido (Lampeter-Strasburg) went 3-for-3 with one RBI and one walk. In game three, Brody Martin (Ephrata) got the start on the mound for the Falcons. Martin pitched two innings, allowing only one earned run. At 16-16-1 on the season, Messiah will face Penn State Mont Alto on Tuesday.

• Pittsburgh teammates Kyle Hess (Donegal) and Caleb Sturtevant (Cocalico) appeared in a weekend series against the University of Virginia. In three games against Virginia, Hess combined to go 7-for-15 with three RBIs. In game three, Hess hit his fourth home run of the season. Also in game three, Sturtevant hit his first triple of the season. The Panthers won two of three against Virginia, improving their overall record to 16-18 on the season.

• Shenandoah teammates Colby Martin (Warwick) and Gavin Horning (Conestoga Valley) appeared in three games last week for the Hornets. Through two games, Martin combined for four hits in seven at-bats, totaling three RBIs and two doubles. On three hits in three games for Horning, he drove in two runs. The Hornets (28-4) beat Bridgewater 10-2 before splitting a two-game weekend set with No. 10 Randolph-Macon.

• Juniata junior pitcher Zachary Malone (Elizabethtown) appeared in two games last week. On Friday, Malone got his first win of the season, pitching the 10th inning against Drew. In the final game of a series sweep, Malone earned his second win of the season. Juniata has won four consecutive games and will play at Penn College on Tuesday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

• Ursinus College junior Eddie Newman (Manheim Township) appeared in both games last week for the Bears. On Wednesday against No. 12 Muhlenberg, Newman scored a goal on one of four shots taken. On Saturday against Franklin & Marshall, Newman registered a point with an assist. Ursinus (6-6) will look to snap a three-game losing skid in its next game, against Swarthmore on Wednesday.

• University of Tampa senior Owen Miller (Manheim Township) scored four goals and had five assists in two games for the Spartans last week. Tampa beat Saint Leo 20-10 on Wednesday and beat Lynn 21-10 on Friday. The Spartans (12-2) will play against Seton Hill this Saturday ahead of the start of the Sunshine State Conference playoffs on April 27.

• Lycoming College senior Owen Zimmerman (Cocalico) scored seven goals in two games for the Warriors last week. Five of those goals came in a 19-7 loss to Arcadia on Friday. Zimmerman leads the team in goals with 51 on the season. At 5-8 overall, Lycoming’s next game is Wednesday at King’s College.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

• Bucknell junior Taylor Kopan (Manheim Township) scored two goals in a 20-11 win over American University on Friday. Kopan has scored a goal in 11 of 13 games this season with a total of 17 goals. At 6-7 overall, the Bison will play against Loyola-Maryland on Wednesday.

• Juniata sophomore Kelliann Drummond (Lampeter-Strasburg) scored five goals and ha four assists in two games for the Eagles last week. In an 18-4 win over Elizabethtown on Saturday, Shayla Lapp (Lampeter-Strasburg) also scored a goal for Juniata.

• Albright teammates Kayte Moist and Abbie Moist (Manheim Township) combined for three goals in a 12-8 loss to Widener on Wednesday. In 13 games this season, Kayte Moist has scored 22 goals, tied for second on the team. Abbie Moist is tied for third with 21. At 8-5 overall, Albright’s next game is at York College on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

• Lock Haven freshman pitcher Keiva Middleton (Lampeter-Strasburg) appeared in three of four games on the weekend. Totaling just under seven innings pitched, Middleton allowed only two earned runs and two walks total, adding six strikeouts. Lock Haven (19-19) will next play in a doubleheader at Shippensburg on Tuesday.

• Millersville senior infielder Gabi Turner (Hempfield) combined for three RBIs on four hits through four games played last week. Millersville swept Bowie State in a doubleheader Wednesday, winning 11-2 in game one, and 8-4 in game two. On Friday, the Marauders swept Mansfield in a doubleheader, winning game one 8-2, and game two 14-3. In game one for Millersville, Marli Schreiner (McCaskey) appeared as a pinch hitter, going 1-for-1 with an RBI. Millersville (23-19) will next play in a doubleheader against East Stroudsburg on Tuesday.

• Clarion freshman Annika Smith (Manheim Township) went a perfect 3-for-3 in the batter’s box in game two of a doubleheader against Edinboro on Friday. After taking two of four weekend games, Clarion now stands at 16-18 overall.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

• Franklin & Marshall teammates Jack Emrey (Conestoga Valley) and Alex Miller (McCaskey) both had personal bests at Bucknell’s Bison Outdoor Classic this weekend. Miller finished with a PR of 9:46.46 in the steeplechase, which moved him into third place in Franklin & Marshall’s record book. It was also the fifth-fastest time in the Centennial Conference this year. Emrey had a PR of 1:58.91 in the 800 meters. Next up for the Diplomats is the Rider Invitational on Saturday.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

• Franklin & Marshall freshman Annalise Kauffman (Lancaster Catholic) also had a personal-best time at Bucknell’s Bison Outdoor Classic. She finished with a time of 2:26.33 in the 800.