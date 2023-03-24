Imagine going to the cafeteria and Michael Phelps is standing in front of you in the lunch line. Now imagine that as a middle schooler.

That’s a little glimpse into the lives of two Lancaster County youth luge athletes, Kendall Achen and Hayes Carlson.

The Team USA Luge facilities are in Lake Placid, New York. That’s where Kendall, 13, and Hayes, 11, train as well. On a regular basis, both encounter Olympic athletes doing everyday activities.

While both youngsters casually said, “Yeah, that’s pretty cool,” Hayes’ father, Les Carlson, had much more to say.

“When I was up there and saw all the other Olympians, I was getting sort of giddy,” he said. “I was like, ‘Hey, that’s that guy from TV!’ So I can’t imagine what Hayes must have felt.”

On March 4-5, Kendall and Hayes competed in the Norton USA Luge Youth Nationals at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid.

Hayes, a seventh-grader at Lancaster County Christian School, placed second in each of that weekend’s Youth-B races to finish in second place overall. It’s also worth noting that the silver medalist had the fastest start time in three of the weekend’s four heats.

Kendall, an eighth-grader at Manheim Central Middle School, finished fifth on the first day of competition and seventh on the second to finish sixth overall. Considering she competed in the Youth-A group against athletes two years older, the sixth place was a particularly strong finish. In fact, the reason Kendall, who has a spot on USA Luge’s Development Team, competed in the older age group was due to her advanced ability.

She improved dramatically from the previous season, having added 20 pounds and 3.5 inches in the offseason. She previously had been the Development Team’s smallest athlete.

Introduction to the sport

But how did that the two get into this decidedly not-run-of-the-mill sport in the first place?

The easy answer has to do with watching the Winter Olympics and wanting to give the sport a try.

The more interesting answer, however, starts with White Castle — yes, the burger chain.

White Castle sponsors the Team USA Luge “slider search,” in which Team USA travels around the country looking for potential new athletes. From what is usually a large pool of athletes, the initial number is narrowed from a few hundred to about 50.

Those 50 or so are invited to a summer program in one of three USA Luge sanctioned training sites. While in different years, Kendall and Hayes were invited to a summer program in Lake Placid. Following that program, the pool of about 50 athletes is further narrowed down to under 10.

Kendall’s involvement in luge stems from her mother, Stacy Achen. The sport is a bit of a family thing — Stacy is related to four-time luge Olympian Erin Hamlin. Kendall initially participated in a September 2019 slider search in her parents’ hometown of Utica, New York.

As for Hayes, for about two years, he and his family lived in Switzerland, where the Winter Olympics are more popular than in the United States. Hayes said he and his family watch the Winter Olympics “religiously.”

The common theme between Kendall and Hayes is that when they heard they could try the sport out, both said, “Why not?”

“It doesn’t cost anything. All you need is a pair of jeans, a shirt and the willingness to learn,” Hayes said.

Having watched the sport for much of his life, he felt like last fall’s slider search was his opportunity. An opportunity not only to try something new, but possibly his only chance, as he was not sure when another opportunity would arise.

When selected, everyone was happily surprised. Kendall said she was shocked, as she was still somewhat unfamiliar with the sport’s specifics at the time. Hayes read his acceptance letter and needed a few moments to process what he had just read. So did his dad.

“When I first read it, I had to read over it a few times to make sure it was real,” Les Carlson said.

Stacy Achen, meanwhile, was more than happy for her daughter.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. “This is the national level.”

Training regiment

Both young athletes were selected for the screening, but the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily brought Kendall’s race toward making Team USA to a screeching halt. After her initial acceptance, it took nearly two years for her to be able to participate in the screening camp in Lake Placid.

“It was a pretty boring year,” Kendall said.

She was only able to train once a month to stay ready for the screening camp. Her mother said they were lucky to live in a state bordering New York during the pandemic. Had they not, Kendall may not have been able to train as often as she did.

Even the 2022 season was abnormal. The national championships were held in Park City, Utah, a completely different and unfamiliar track for Kendall. Unable to regularly fly to Utah, she was able to train on that course only a week before competition.

The disruption in the training schedule may not seem like much from the outside, but Hayes put it into perspective.

“Training is very physically and mentally demanding. It’s a long day,” he said. “We usually have 10-hour training days, and then another hour or two for schoolwork.”

Hayes is in Lake Placid for a minimum of four weeks during the winter for training, in addition to one week in the summer and one week in the fall, his father said. If Hayes advances to the global competition teams, with which he would compete in Europe and Asia, that time commitment would increase substantially.

Les Carlson said that when his son is in Lake Placid for training, it is in one- to two-week blocks. For example, he said, Hayes’ schedule around the national championships was one week in Lake Placid, one week at home, then one more week in Lake Placid, with racing at the end of that week.

Whenever he’s there, Hayes lives at the Olympic Training Center, though USA Luge also has an additional facility at the Mount Van Hoevenberg track, which is open year-round for training.

Similarly, Stacy Achen said that during fall and winter, for training with the Development Team, Kendall is typically there five to six weeks. In January alone, she was in Lake Placid for two weeks, went home for a week, and then went back to Placid for another two weeks.

In the summertime, Stacy Achen said, Kendall will have a week of “wheels” training, and while there’s no ice on the track, the athletes will slide on wheeled sleds in addition to working on conditioning and start training.

Ultimately, for both young athletes, the time invested and the ability to work at their home venue regularly led to solid success — and the hope of more to come.