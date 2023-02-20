Shippensburg teammates Mike Heckman (Manheim Township) and Justin Byler (Manheim Township) helped lead the Raiders to an 11-8 baseball win over Gannon on Sunday. Heckman went 4 for 6 and drove in two RBIs; Byler went 4 for 5. Shippensburg continues its strong start to the season, improving its record to 7-2.

• Millersville redshirt senior pitcher Nate Young (Ephrata) had a strong outing coming from the bullpen in Saturday’s loss to Molloy. Young pitched a shutout inning with two strikeouts. Despite Young’s performance, Millersville dropped game two of the Saturday’s doubleheader 2-1. The Marauders stand at 7-3 overall on the year.

• Messiah freshman outfielder Isaiah Parido (Lampeter-Strasburg) went 2-for-4 in a 12-9 loss to Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday. Messiah drops below .500, and is now at 1-2 overall.

• California University (Pa.) junior designated hitter Jayden Taitano (Conestoga Valley) went 2-for-5, driving in three RBIs in Friday’s 12-6 PSAC win over Lock Haven. On Saturday, against Lake Erie, freshman pitcher Jake Kramer (Hempfield) earned the win coming out of the bullpen. Kramer pitched 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts to earn his first win of the season. The Vulcans beat Lake Erie 21-7 in Saturday’s contest to improve their overall record to 2-0.

Hall of Fame

This year's Lancaster-Lebanon League Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held at hallftime of the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball championship game between Hempfield and Manheim Central at Manheim Township High School on Feb. 17. Honored as members of the Class of 2023 were former Manheim Central football and wrestling coach Mike Williams; longtime Lebanon County sports writer Pat Huggins; former athletic director, coach and official Todd Reitnour; former Manheim Township swimming coach Ken Barshinger; and former field hockey and lacrosse coach Lee Gerdes.

Men’s Basketball

• Shippensburg redshirt sophomore guard Ty Crespo (Manheim Township) had a strong performance coming off the bench on Saturday. Crespo went 5-for-8 from the field, and 3-for-4 from 3-point range. With 13 points off the bench, Crespo was the third-highest scorer for Shippensburg in the 84-79 overtime win over Bloomsburg. The Raiders’ record is now 17-9 overall, and 15-5 in the PSAC.

• DeSales teammates Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown) and Devin Atkinson (Lancaster Catholic) combined for 14 points and four assists in Saturday’s slim 73-72 overtime loss to Arcadia. Eberly scored 12 points, shooting 3-for-5 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free-throw line. Atkinson added two points off the bench, both coming from the free-throw line. Despite the loss on Saturday, DeSales still has a strong record at 20-5 overall and 14-2 in MAC Freedom play.

• York College sophomore forward Kai Cipalla (Warwick) earned MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week, his second conference weekly award this season. Cipalla averaged 23.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in two games this week, shooting 71% from the field.

Women’s Basketball

• Shippensburg senior guard Ariel Jones (Cedar Crest) earned PSAC East Athlete of the Week. Jones had a double-double in Saturday’s PSAC win over Bloomsburg. Jones scored 38 points to go along with 12 rebounds which made for a great game. Jones’ performance helped Shippensburg improve to 21-5 overall, and 16-4 in PSAC play. For Bloomsburg, teammates Emma Gochnauer (Lampeter-Strasburg) and Megan Fisher (Garden Spot) combined for 13 points. Gochnauer had eight points to go along with six rebounds; Fisher had five points. Bloomsburg falls to 8-13 overall on the year, and 6-11 in PSAC play.

• Drexel senior forward Hetta Saatman (Linden Hall) scored seven points and gathered five rebounds in Friday’s 71-64 loss to Northeastern. Drexel bounced back with a win over Delaware on Sunday to improve its record to 19-7 overall, and 11-4 in CAA play.

Women’s Ice Hockey

• Alvernia sophomore defender Sydney Bradley (Lititz, PA Cyber Charter) led the Wolves in assists with three in Saturday’s shutout victory over King’s (Pa.). Alvernia is now 12-10-3 overall this season, and 11-8-1 in MAC play.

Men’s Indoor Track and Field

• Lebanon Valley College senior Zach Reed (Manheim Central) earned MAC Track Athlete of the Week. It’s Reed’s second conference weekly award of the season. He finished second in the 60-meter hurdles at the Penn State Tune-Up in addition to running a time of 8.51 seconds in the final. In doing so, Reed was the only Division III hurdler in his prelim heat and final. On Saturday, for the first time in his career, Reed ran the 400 meters at the Susquehanna Tune-Up. With a MAC championship qualifying time of 53.26 seconds, he finished third.

Women’s Lacrosse

• Arcadia sophomore attacker Olivia Poley (Lampeter-Strasburg) scored one goal and had two assists in Saturday’s 16-7 loss to Elizabethtown. Arcadia is still in search of its first win of the season after dropping the season opener.

• Junior midfielder Lindsey Durkota (Hempfield) scored a goal for the University of Cincinnati in Friday’s 24-9 win over Robert Morris on Friday. Cincinnati was 3-0 on the season before falling to Marquette 19-13 on Sunday.

Softball

• Millersville senior infielder Marli Schreiner (McCaskey) hit a home run in game one of a doubleheader against Holy Family on Sunday. In Millersville’s home opener, the Marauders swept Holy Family, winning game one 8-0, and winning game two 11-3. Millersville improved its overall record to 3-1 to start the season.