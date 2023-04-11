BASEBALL

• Lock Haven senior outfielder Justin Lichtenwalner (Hempfield) went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 6-2 win over Shippensburg University on Friday. For Shippensburg, Justin Byler (Warwick) went two-for-4, also driving in one run. One of Byler’s two hits went for a triple, his first of the season. After taking two of three in a weekend series against Shippensburg, Lock Haven is 12-15 overall with a 5-10 PSAC conference record. The Bald Eagles will play a doubleheader against Alliance University today, while Shippensburg (19-17, 7-8) will play Indiana (Pa.).

• Coastal Carolina senior outfielder Nick Lucky (Cocalico) hit his sixth home run of the season in a 13-8 win over Georgia Southern University on Friday. Lucky went 2-for-5 in the batter’s box, driving in four runs. Coastal Carolina won two of three games in the weekend series against Georgia Southern, improving its overall record to 20-9. Additionally, the Chanticleers are currently ranked No. 17 in the latest Top 25 poll.

• Mansfield University teammates Zachary Shertzer (Warwick) and Josh Farina (Warwick) combined to go 3-for-6 with two RBIs against Salem (West Virginia) on Saturday. Both Shertzer and Farina each hit a triple in the 4-1 win. The Mountaineers are now 8-19 overall and will play a doubleheader at Slippery Rock University today.

• Messiah University freshman outfielder Isaiah Parido (Lampeter-Strasburg) combined to drive in five runs on three hits in two games against Albright College. The Falcons swept Albright in a weekend series, improving their record to 14-14-1.

• Lancaster Bible College senior outfielder Kaden Hunt (Warwick) went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in a 13-4 win over Gallaudet University on Friday. In game one of a doubleheader on Saturday, teammates Colin Brubaker (Warwick) and Logan Kline (Conestoga Valley) combined for a one-hit shutout on the mound. Brubaker earned his first victory of the season, allowing just one hit through six innings of work. The Chargers have won four consecutive games, and will play a doubleheader at Penn State Altoona today.

COACHING CHANGES

• Add Manheim Township to the list of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball programs searching for a new coach this offseason, after veteran skipper Sean Burkhart stepped down from his post last week. Township, Cedar Crest and Lancaster Country Day are all in the market for new girls hoops coaches. Burkhart recently wrapped up his 12th season on the Blue Streaks’ bench, and his teams compiled a 206-99 record, including a 17-11 mark this past season, when Township went to the league, district and state playoffs. He led Township to five section championships, and to the L-L League crown in 2014.

Meanwhile, Cedar Crest is looking to replace Will Wenninger and Country Day is looking to replace Devonne Pinkard .

• Garden Spot is looking for a new boys basketball coach. Nate Musselman previously coached the Spartans the last five seasons, going a combined 42-68 overall, including a 16-win season in 2019 in which Garden Spot qualified for the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three Class 5A tournaments. Interested candidates can apply online at elanco.tedk12.com/hire/index. aspx.

• Pequea Valley is also looking for a new high school varsity boys basketball coach. Thad Rittenhouse has stepped down from the position. The Braves went a combined 23-100 in the last six seasons under Rittenhouse, including a District Three playoff berth in 2021. Rittenhouse also spent a considerable amount of time over the years in building up the youth ranks in hopes to lay a solid foundation for the future of the program.

MEN’S LACROSSE

• Cleveland State University teammates Xander Johnson (Manheim Township) and Grayson Dague (Hempfield) contributed to a 11-8 win over Mercer University on Saturday.

Johnson scored on his only shot on goal in the game, and Dague had an assist.

• Susquehanna University senior Charles Braught IV (Conestoga Valley) scored two goals to pair with one assist in a 19-8 loss to Elizabethtown on Saturday. The next game for the River Hawks is Wednesday at Juniata College.

• Lycoming College senior attacker Owen Zimmerman scored seven of his team’s 12 goals in a win over Delaware Valley University on April 5. Zimmerman has scored seven goals in two consecutive games, and has 44 total goals this season.

The Warriors (4-7) will next play against Wilkes University on Wednesday.

• Drexel University junior midfielder Sean Curcio (Manheim Township) scored a goal to pair with one assist in a 15-14 win over Stony Brook University on Saturday. Drexel (7-3) will carry a five-game winning streak into its next game, set for Saturday against Hofstra.

• University of Tampa senior Owen Miller (Manheim Township) scored five goals in a 17-8 win over No. 16 Florida Southern on Saturday. No. 9 Tampa (10-2) has won its last two games, and will play again Wednesday against Saint Leo.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

• Arcadia University sophomore Olivia Poley (Lampeter-Strasburg) scored a goal to go along with four assists against Misericordia on April 5. In the wake of the 16-9 loss, the Knights will play their first home game in two weeks Wednesday against Stevens Institute of Technology.

• Kutztown University teammates Kayla Brooks (Hempfield) and Brynn Axe (Hempfield) combined to score three goals in a 17-5 win over Shippensburg on Saturday. The win improves the Golden Bears’ record to 8-3 overall, and 5-2 in PSAC play.

• Albright College attacker Abbie Moist (Manheim Township) scored two goals and had one assist in a 9-6 loss to Stevenson University on April 5. Moist has scored 20 total goals this season, having played in every game for the Lions so far.

SOFTBALL

• Shippensburg won three of four games this weekend. In a doubleheader against Mansfield on Friday, Katelyn Minney

(Warwick) combined to go 4-for-7, driving in three runs. For Mansfield, in game one, Gabby Drumm (Lampeter-Strasburg) went 3-for-3, hitting one double and driving in one run.

Shippensburg beat Mansfield 12-3 in game one, and 9-6 in game two.

• Lock Haven junior outfielder Summer Peters (Lampeter-Strasburg) went 2-for-3, hitting a double and driving in a run in a 5-3 win over East Stroudsburg on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Lock Haven. At 17-15 overall, the Bald Eagles will next play a doubleheader at Mansfield today.

• Arcadia University teammates Xanthe Jamanis and Effie Jamanis (Lancaster Catholic) combined to go 3-for-8 with one RBI in a 6-4 win over Kean University on April 5. At 14-12 overall, the Knights’ next game is scheduled for Thursday at York College.

MEN’S TENNIS

• Millersville University junior Dylan Tull (Cedar Crest) won in both his doubles and singles matches on Friday against West Chester. Tull and Zach Pernia won 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Tull then went on to win 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Millersville (5-6) has won its last four matches.

• Susquehanna senior Kyle Bitting (Donegal) and Conor Ryan won 8-0 in the No. 3 doubles match against Penn State Altoona on Saturday. The River Hawks (5-6) have won two of their last three matches following the 8-1 win.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

• Lebanon Valley College teammates Nicole Honrade (Manheim Township), Eliana Shenk (Manheim Central), and Livia Jackson (Hempfield) helped Lebanon Valley beat York on Saturday. In the No. 1 doubles match, Honrade and Sarah Kramer won 8-5, and Shenk and Madison Poladian won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles. Jackson won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles against Bri Serruto. With the 5-4 win over York, Lebanon Valley has won five consecutive games.