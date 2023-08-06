Staten Island’s 7-5 win over visiting Lancaster on Sunday was a tad odd.

For example, the Ferry Hawks piled up six runs on three hits — all homers. Meanwhile, the Barnstormers had three baserunners thrown out in key situations.

And then there was the fact that the game had to be delayed 88 minutes after a hole opened up on the artificial mound.

Chris Brito’s two early home runs ultimately led Staten Island to the win. Rutgers’ all-time home run and RBI king launched a three-run homer off Stormers starter Dominic DiSabatino in the first and added a solo shot in the third to counter a Wilson Garcia homer in building a 4-1 lead.

The first three Lancaster batters in the third all doubled, but the Stormers managed to score just one run. Garcia led off the inning with a ground-rule double over the head of Yoshi Tsutsugo into the left-field corner. Joseph Carpenter drove a ball to left-center that was nearly caught by Ricardo Cespedes.

Designated pinch runner Trayvon Robinson was waved around after initially heading back into second and was cut down at the plate on an 8-6-2 relay. Carpenter took third on the play and scored when Shawon Dunston Jr. doubled over the head of right fielder Juan Castro. However, a 9-4-5 relay cut down Dunston at third, and Staten Island’s 4-2 lead held.

Tsutsugo added a two-run homer — on the Ferry Hawks’ third hit — in the fifth, and the 6-2 lead held into the bottom of the sixth when the mound delay occurred with Garrett Granitz on the hill.

Play resumed with Bret Clarke in to pitch, and Garrett Kueber doubled off the glove of Carpenter down the right-field line. Bobby Sparling reached when Trace Loehr fielded a grounder near the bag, attempted to make a tag on Elliott, then threw wildly to first. Cespedes made it 7-2 with a sacrifice fly.

With Ivan Pineyro (5-3) unable to come back after the long delay, the Barnstormers rallied against the Staten Island bullpen. Carpenter led off the seventh with a homer to left center off Ryan Mitschele. Lancaster picked up a pair of two-out walks, and Yeison Coca produced a run with a single to left.

In the ninth, Anthony Peroni drew a leadoff walk from Cristofer Ogando. Jack Conley was used as a pinch runner. Loehr struck out after a long at bat, then, with a 2-1 count on Melvin Mercedes, Conley was thrown out on a steal attempt. Mercedes doubled, Coca singled, and Andretty Cordero knocked home a run with a base hit to right. Coca and Cordero executed a double steal, but Ariel Sandoval lined to third to close the game.

Lancaster will send Brent Teller (8-4) to the mound on Tuesday against York’s Carlos Espinal (7-3) in a 6:30 p.m. start at WellSpan Park.