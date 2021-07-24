Find a way to win.

No-hit through five innings and six outs away from the ignominy of being eliminated in the first round, as the top seed, the Ephrata Lions found a way to win.

The Lions (12-1) scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning —without a hit — and held on to defeat the Lancaster Jr. Tornadoes, 5-3, in the final game of an LNP Midget baseball tournament quarterfinal double-doubleheader on Saturday at Clipper magazine Stadium.

“We read through a couple pages of the playbook,” Lions coach Adrian Shelley said. “But you got to do what you got to do.”

Having done what they had to do, the Lions advance to Monday’s semifinals, back at the Clip, where they will face defending champion Lititz Oddfellows. Lititz defeated Hempfield Red 7-3 in the first game of the day.

In Saturday’s other action, Donegal defeated Conestoga Valley 4-1 and Hempfield Black blanked SWS 5-0. Donegal and Black will meet in the first game Monday, game time 5:15 p.m.

Venerable Donegal coach Al Brooks often said more baseball games are lost than won, and that held true Saturday as defensive lapses — unforced and forced in the face of the Lions’ small ball game — did in the Jr. Tornadoes (4-9).

Which was the fatal blow after the inability to capitalize on a golden second-inning opportunity dealt Lancaster a mortal wound. Up 2-0, the Tornadoes had Lions starter Dillon Shortuse on the ropes, bases loaded with one out.

“They get a gap shot or something there, it’s Katie bar the door,” Shelley said. Instead Shortuse got back-to-back strikeouts and the moment was gone.

Ephrata pushed across single runs in the second and third innings before Lancaster squeezed ahead in the sixth on Alex Ruiz’s sac fly.

In the bottom of the inning Dawson Shelley got the rally started hit by a pitch. He stole second, tok third on Ryan Bromirski’s sacrifice and romped home on a throwing error on the bunt. Bromirski eventually scored on a wild pitch, Ethan Gola and Brock Crills walked, Gola scoring on the front end of a double steal with Crills.

“Lose and the season’s over,” Shelley said. “We had to reach deep down, find a way.”

Lititz Oddfellows 7, Hempfield Red 3

The defending champions broke a 2-2 tie with a single run in the third inning, then broke the game open in the fourth on an RBI triple from Brenden Stuhltragher, Brady Cossette’s grounder and David Woolley’s RBI ground out. Woolley iced the win in the sixth with an RBI double.

Matt Seibert started the scoring with a first-inning double, driving in Woolley, followed by Matthew Williams’ RBI hit. Red tied the game in the third on RBI singles from Ethan Green and Ryan Jackson.

Donegal 4, Conestoga Valley 1

Youth was served as the Indians (10-3), one of the youngest sides in the league, got RBI singles from Darren Ortman, Nick Eichelberger and Alex Eisenberger and Jaden Fabian’sRBI groundout.

Fabian, a rising junior who went 4-2 in the high school season, pitched six shutout innings, allowing two hits. At one point he retired 13 batters in a row from the second through sixth innings

“My changeup was really working,” he said, “and the offspeed really helped me. My fastball is 16 miles per hour faster than my changeup and that had them off-balance.”

Fabian yielded the mound to Caden Evans for the seventh inning and Donegal’s comfortable victory got uncomfortable.

CV (6-7) loaded the bases with one out on two hits and an error and crossed the plate on Evan Lapp’s single to center. Loose baserunning snuffed the rally however, as Caden Miller rounded second and headed to third on the hit. Trouble was, Preston Fisher was there. Third baseman Jon Holmes tagged Miller for the second out, then as Fisher strayed off third, tagged him to end the game.

Hempfield Black 5, SWS 0

Austin Dunlap pitched five innings of four-hit shutout baseball, Gavin Constein drove in four runs as Black (11-1-1) advanced to the semis.

Black wasted no time going on the attack, loading the bases in the first inning on Cameron Berger’s hit, a walk to Dunlap and Peter Fiore’s bunt base hit. Constein unloaded them, doubling deep to center field for a 3-0 lead. Dunlap tripled in the third, scoring on an error. Fiore walked, stole second, taking third on the error, and came home on Constein’s fly ball to left to finish the scoring.

Tanner Groff was a home run short of hitting for the cycle for SWS (4-9) with a second-inning single, fourth-inning triple and sixth-inning double.