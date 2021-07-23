Like death and taxes, one thing you can be certain of when it comes to the LNP Tournament’s Midget Division: the field will most likely include Hempfield Black and the Lititz Oddfellows.

And, this year, it does.

Another very good bet involves the Oddfellows making it to the championship game.

Time, of course, will tell on that one.

In the 20 tournaments of this century (there being no tournament in 2020) Hempfield Black has appeared in 19, missing only in 2012. Black has played for the title seven times in that span, winning it five times beginning with a three-peat in 2001-03 and again 2005 and 2010.

The Oddfellows have appeared in 18 tournaments, missing the 2009 and ’10 gatherings. They have competed in the last five championship games and seven of the last nine, winning in 2011, ’13, ’15, ’17 and ’19. They also won in 2006 and ’08. The ’06 champions broke a string of frustration that saw the team knocked out in the semis five times in six years.

The remaining Midget cast in 2021 is largely a familiar one as well. Strasburg/Willow Street (SWS) is playing in its 16th LNP of this century, Donegal for the 11th time, Ephrata the 10th, Lancaster the seventh and Conestoga Valley the third. Making its 21st Century LNP debut is Hempfield Red.

The tournament returns to Clipper Magazine Stadium, home of the Lancaster Barnstormers, beginning bright and early this morning. This will be the 15th year at the Clip for the Midgets, although inclement weather forced the 2018 tournament to finish out at Millersville University’s Cooper Stadium, where the championship game was contested.

The Oddfellows kick off the four-game quarterfinal festivities Saturday at 10 a.m. with play continuing throughout the day. Three more games follow, each beginning 20 minutes following the conclusion of the previous game.

The tournament resumes Monday with a pair of semifinal contests at the Clip, beginning at 5:15 p.m. The championship game is set for Tuesday night with a first pitch of 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at the four quarterfinal pairings in the order the games will be played.

No. seed 4 Lititz Oddfellows (9-3) vs. No. 5 Hempfield Red (8-3-1)

It’s a quick turnaround for these two teams, which faced each other Thursday evening in a makeup of an earlier rainout. Lititz claimed that contest 2-1 and odds are this game will be just as close.

Speaking of odd(s). It’s that odd-year pattern of title takers that makes the Oddfelows an intriguing defending champion this time out.

They are paced at the plate by Matt Seibert, who is set to join his brother John at Millersville University, and Matt Williams. That pair also sets the stage on the mound, ably backed by Seth Adomnik and Brendan Stuhltrager. The Oddfellows went 5-2 against the LNP field, losing to Black 7-1 and Donegal 6-2. Among the five wins was a 4-2 verdict over Ephrata, Ephrata’s only loss.

In a season where personnel shortages caused Blue Blood programs like Manheim Central and Manheim Township to fail to field teams in either the varsity National or jayvee American sections of the Lanco League, Hempfield was blessed with enough players to field two teams in the National plus another in the American.

The talent was equally spread between Black and Red — how equally? —equally enough that they played to a 6-6 tie. Red is 4-2-1 against the LNP field, with victories over Donegal (5-1), CV (13-9), SWS (5-4) and Lancaster (7-0) and a 15-4 loss to Ephrata.

No. 3 Donegal (9-3) vs. No. 6 Conestoga Valley (6-6)

With their last LNP title coming in 2004, Donegal is hungry to get back to the championship. Donegal is 4-3 against the field with victories over Lancaster (11-3), SWS (5-2), CV (3-1) and Lititz (6-2), the win over Lititz earned them the third seed. The losses are to Red (5-1), Black (6-1) and Ephrata (15-0).

CV is back in the tournament for the first time since 2002. The program’s most recent Midget title came in 1995 when Leola accomplished the feat. With wins over Lancaster (5-3) and SWS (11-4), CV is 2-5 against the field.

No. 2 Hempfield Black (10-1-1) vs. No. 7 SWS (4-8)

Absent from the finals since back-to-back appearances in 2013-’14, Black is itching to “get back to where they once belonged.” Black is 5-1-1 against the field, the only loss a 2-1 nod to Ephrata.

At 4-8 it’s an atypical year for SWS, back in the tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2018. That title capped a run that saw them make seven finals in 10 years, with them also winning in 2014. An 8-1 win over Lancaster was SWS’s only win against the field this year.

No. 1 Ephrata (11-1) vs. No. 8 Lancaster (4-8)

With its most recent LNP title, and sixth in program history, coming in 2009, Ephrata looks to a course correction. Given to eruptions of offense, the Lions hit .316 as a team, scoring 7.8 runs a game, they went 6-1 against the field. Excluding the 4-2 loss to Lititz, Ephrata outscored the field 51-7. Coach Adrian Shelley, who also had the helm during the high school season, says the adversity and hardship of what was a subpar 8-12 spring campaign is now proving its worth with the growth of what is a young group of players.

It’s the fourth straight appearance for Lancaster, which made the semis in 2017 and 2019. Lancaster area teams haven’t won a midget title since Lancaster Township in 1989. Lancaster was 0-7 against the field this year.