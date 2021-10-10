Here is a listing of recreational sports results that have been reported to LNP from Oct. 8-10, 2021.
Because of ongoing system issues due to a significant criminal act, LNP is currently limited in its ability to print its newspaper product. Space has been reduced, as have technological capabilities, so we are temporarily shifting reports for recreational sports news online.
Additionally, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department continues to be unable to work in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail.
GYMNASTICS
PRESTIGE
BACK TO SCHOOL MEET
LEVEL 6
H. Auker: Vault, 1st, 8.850; beam, 1st, 9.150; floor, 3rd, 9.350; all-around, 1st, 36.250.
B. Bender: Floor, 2nd, 9.525.
M. Deck: Bars, 3rd, 8.925.
C. Fratis: Beam, 2nd, 9.100.
E. Hardy: All-around, 35.350.
F. Manley: Vault, 2nd, 8.850; bars, 1st, 9.050; floor, 1st, 9.525; all-around, 2nd, 35.675.
M. Metzger: Bars, 2nd, 9.000.
M. Shultz: Vault, 3rd, 8.750.
A. Stephens: Beam, 3rd, 8.900.
YOUTH FOOTBALL
RED ROSE LEAGUE
WEEK 6
A DIVISION
Hempfield 14, Manheim Twp. 8
B DIVISION
Elizabethtown 26, Hempfield 6
Manheim Central 30, Eastern 29
Penn Manor 6, Lancaster Catholic 0
Manheim Twp. White 8, Donegal 6
Cedar Crest 43, Columbia 20
Conestoga Valley 32, Lancaster Rec 6
Ephrata 27, Octorara 6
Mountville 31, Garden Spot 6
Solanco 43, Warwick 18
C DIVISION
Elizabethtown 12, Hempfield 0
Manheim Central 6, Eastern 0
Penn Manor 26, Lancaster Catholic 8
Manheim Twp. White 26, Donegal 0
Cedar Crest 27, Columbia 0
Conestoga Valley 6, Lancaster Rec 0
Ephrata 32, Octorara 13
Mountville 32, Garden Spot 6
Solanco 24, Warwick 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 40, Manheim Twp. Blue 0
D DIVISION
Hempfield 12, Elizabethtown 0
Manheim Central 13, Eastern 0
Lampeter Strasburg 29, Penn Manor 0
Manheim Twp. 18, Donegal 14
Cedar Crest 41, Columbia 0
Conestoga Valley 6, Lancaster Rec 0
Ephrata 29, Octorara 0
Mountville 32, Garden Spot 0
Solanco 19, Warwick 6
GOLF
CROSSGATES
SENIOR MEN’S LEAGUE — Flight A gross: Vince Quinn, 72; Jon Armstrong, 78; Blaine Rineer, 80.
Flight A net: Mike Lichty, 67; Karl Gochnauer, 71; Hip Montano, 72; Harry Stauffer, 72.
Flight B net: Jack Janowicz, 62; Keith Hunsicker, 66; Michael Hoffman, 66; Gary Richwine, 68; Jerry Miller, 68.
Flight C net: Marc Frampton, 67; Pat Loht, 68; Carl Frey, 69; Bill Mattick, 70; Jeffrey Gingrich, 70.
Flight D net: Bob Burger, 66; Joe Hipple, 63; Ed Rand, 68; Bill Antczak, 69; Gene Wise, 69.
Flight E net: Chuck Gardner, 66; Tony Mann, 69; Walt Ledzinski, 69; Bert Hampton, 70; Bill Arms, 70.
Closest to pin: Schuyler Meeks on No. 6 (7’2”); Robin Beveridge on No. 17 (7’5”).
GALEN HALL
TEAM POINTS — Joe Schumacher and Jim Brewer, plus-12; Will Eagleson and George Saltz, plus-10; Ken Ruth and Ken Hoppel, plus-10; Mike McKinnon and Tony Weinhold, plus-7; Jere Stick and Charlie Scheidy, plus-5.
LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB
SATURDAY SWEEPS — Best ball on par 5s, two best balls on par 4s and three best balls on par 3s. First: Tom Despard, Dwight Wagner, Joe Timko and Rick Casselbury, 127. Second: Ken Schreder, Hugh Hoke, Jeff Smith and Keith Cenekofsky, 128. Third: Fred Chairsell, John Hershey, Paul Henneman and Joe Rogevich, 135.
EAGLE — Ray Horan eagled the par-5, 490-yard seventh hole using a driver, 5-wood and 48-degree wedge.
ROYAL MANCHESTER
PARSORMORE GROUP — Team low net: Terry Radcliffe, Carl Meshey and Chuck McWilliams, 71. Low handicappers net: Carl Meshey, 66. High handicappers net: Mike Reese, 67. Age shooter: Carl Meshey, age 88, shot an 86.
BOWLING
CLEARVIEW LANES
THURSDAY EARLY BIRDS
Ken Olson 217-183-253—653
THURSDAY MIXED CLASSIC
Lisa Farwell 232-279-268—779
Denny Landvater 257-266-227—750
THURSDAY DONEGAL HANDICAP
Brian Gehman 279-258-183—720
FRIDAY MIXED
Ron Smith 246-223-257—726
SATURDAY JUNIORS
Zach Wentzel 236-245-199—680
Ayden Pope 219-192-203—614
222 DUTCH LANES
SUNDAY NIGHT MIXED
Jeff Ault 277-212-279—768
Matt Buckwalter 245-246-196—687
Kyle Morris 221-186-258—665
Jason Plum 190-255-212—657
Jason Rieker 205-256-169—630
Mike Balliet 201-226-203—630
Chris Morris 230-172-215—617
Victor Villanueva 243-207-166—616
MAJORS
Andrew Barnica 279-213-217—709
Tanner Murray 234-236-202—672
Mateo Morales 209-221-222—652
Ryan Muckle 170-209-267—646
Jake Buckwalter 195-205-211—611
Davis Broich 206-210-184—600
JUNIORS
Felix Rosado 144-133-152—429
Titan Yashinski 143-150-135—428
Pyper Miller 127-141-136—404
Jaden Arroyo 114-113-115—342
Parker Hershey 98-72-115—285
Finn Belt 66-68-86—220
LEISURE LANES
LEISURE CLASSIC
Jamie Rutherford 237-257-236—730
Skip Rutherford 255-257-201—713
INDOOR WORLD
Jason Frable 243-226-257—726
Tom Bair 243-226-236—705
LANCASTER COUNTY TRAVEL
Toby Blumenshine 244-246-248—738
Tyler Schickel 279-201-237—717
THURSDAY SENIORS
Dave Nieman 253-235-197—685
Dennis Bushong 259-215-182—656
Mike Conner 233-194-226—653
Barry Gilbert 229-207-208—644
Van Le 252-174-204—630
Gail Fetterhoff 185-166-179—530
MLB MIXED 2021
Zach Stary 227-242-247—740
THURSDAY NIGHT MIXED
Donna Kurtz 225-172-222—619
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXERS
Jordan Smith 231-221-157—609
FRIDAY NIGHT THUNDER
Jordan Kahler 220-246-245—711
Robin Heiney 193-205-234—632
ROCKY SPRINGS
MIXED RAINBOW
Ken Lewis 167-212-237—616
MECHANIC GROVE MIXED
Rich Ferrier 256-186-255—697
Kaitlyn Ness 223-203-178—604