Here is a listing of recreational sports results that have been reported to LNP from Oct. 8-10, 2021.

Because of ongoing system issues due to a significant criminal act, LNP is currently limited in its ability to print its newspaper product. Space has been reduced, as have technological capabilities, so we are temporarily shifting reports for recreational sports news online.

Additionally, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department continues to be unable to work in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail.

GYMNASTICS

PRESTIGE

BACK TO SCHOOL MEET

LEVEL 6

H. Auker: Vault, 1st, 8.850; beam, 1st, 9.150; floor, 3rd, 9.350; all-around, 1st, 36.250.

B. Bender: Floor, 2nd, 9.525.

M. Deck: Bars, 3rd, 8.925.

C. Fratis: Beam, 2nd, 9.100.

E. Hardy: All-around, 35.350.

F. Manley: Vault, 2nd, 8.850; bars, 1st, 9.050; floor, 1st, 9.525; all-around, 2nd, 35.675.

M. Metzger: Bars, 2nd, 9.000.

M. Shultz: Vault, 3rd, 8.750.

A. Stephens: Beam, 3rd, 8.900.

YOUTH FOOTBALL



RED ROSE LEAGUE

WEEK 6

A DIVISION

Hempfield 14, Manheim Twp. 8

B DIVISION

Elizabethtown 26, Hempfield 6

Manheim Central 30, Eastern 29

Penn Manor 6, Lancaster Catholic 0

Manheim Twp. White 8, Donegal 6

Cedar Crest 43, Columbia 20

Conestoga Valley 32, Lancaster Rec 6

Ephrata 27, Octorara 6

Mountville 31, Garden Spot 6

Solanco 43, Warwick 18

C DIVISION

Elizabethtown 12, Hempfield 0

Manheim Central 6, Eastern 0

Penn Manor 26, Lancaster Catholic 8

Manheim Twp. White 26, Donegal 0

Cedar Crest 27, Columbia 0

Conestoga Valley 6, Lancaster Rec 0

Ephrata 32, Octorara 13

Mountville 32, Garden Spot 6

Solanco 24, Warwick 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 40, Manheim Twp. Blue 0

D DIVISION

Hempfield 12, Elizabethtown 0

Manheim Central 13, Eastern 0

Lampeter Strasburg 29, Penn Manor 0

Manheim Twp. 18, Donegal 14

Cedar Crest 41, Columbia 0

Conestoga Valley 6, Lancaster Rec 0

Ephrata 29, Octorara 0

Mountville 32, Garden Spot 0

Solanco 19, Warwick 6

GOLF

CROSSGATES

SENIOR MEN’S LEAGUE — Flight A gross: Vince Quinn, 72; Jon Armstrong, 78; Blaine Rineer, 80.

Flight A net: Mike Lichty, 67; Karl Gochnauer, 71; Hip Montano, 72; Harry Stauffer, 72.

Flight B net: Jack Janowicz, 62; Keith Hunsicker, 66; Michael Hoffman, 66; Gary Richwine, 68; Jerry Miller, 68.

Flight C net: Marc Frampton, 67; Pat Loht, 68; Carl Frey, 69; Bill Mattick, 70; Jeffrey Gingrich, 70.

Flight D net: Bob Burger, 66; Joe Hipple, 63; Ed Rand, 68; Bill Antczak, 69; Gene Wise, 69.

Flight E net: Chuck Gardner, 66; Tony Mann, 69; Walt Ledzinski, 69; Bert Hampton, 70; Bill Arms, 70.

Closest to pin: Schuyler Meeks on No. 6 (7’2”); Robin Beveridge on No. 17 (7’5”).

GALEN HALL

TEAM POINTS — Joe Schumacher and Jim Brewer, plus-12; Will Eagleson and George Saltz, plus-10; Ken Ruth and Ken Hoppel, plus-10; Mike McKinnon and Tony Weinhold, plus-7; Jere Stick and Charlie Scheidy, plus-5.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

SATURDAY SWEEPS — Best ball on par 5s, two best balls on par 4s and three best balls on par 3s. First: Tom Despard, Dwight Wagner, Joe Timko and Rick Casselbury, 127. Second: Ken Schreder, Hugh Hoke, Jeff Smith and Keith Cenekofsky, 128. Third: Fred Chairsell, John Hershey, Paul Henneman and Joe Rogevich, 135.

EAGLE — Ray Horan eagled the par-5, 490-yard seventh hole using a driver, 5-wood and 48-degree wedge.

ROYAL MANCHESTER

PARSORMORE GROUP — Team low net: Terry Radcliffe, Carl Meshey and Chuck McWilliams, 71. Low handicappers net: Carl Meshey, 66. High handicappers net: Mike Reese, 67. Age shooter: Carl Meshey, age 88, shot an 86.

BOWLING

CLEARVIEW LANES

THURSDAY EARLY BIRDS

Ken Olson 217-183-253—653

THURSDAY MIXED CLASSIC

Lisa Farwell 232-279-268—779

Denny Landvater 257-266-227—750

THURSDAY DONEGAL HANDICAP

Brian Gehman 279-258-183—720

FRIDAY MIXED

Ron Smith 246-223-257—726

SATURDAY JUNIORS

Zach Wentzel 236-245-199—680

Ayden Pope 219-192-203—614

222 DUTCH LANES

SUNDAY NIGHT MIXED

Jeff Ault 277-212-279—768

Matt Buckwalter 245-246-196—687

Kyle Morris 221-186-258—665

Jason Plum 190-255-212—657

Jason Rieker 205-256-169—630

Mike Balliet 201-226-203—630

Chris Morris 230-172-215—617

Victor Villanueva 243-207-166—616

MAJORS

Andrew Barnica 279-213-217—709

Tanner Murray 234-236-202—672

Mateo Morales 209-221-222—652

Ryan Muckle 170-209-267—646

Jake Buckwalter 195-205-211—611

Davis Broich 206-210-184—600

JUNIORS

Felix Rosado 144-133-152—429

Titan Yashinski 143-150-135—428

Pyper Miller 127-141-136—404

Jaden Arroyo 114-113-115—342

Parker Hershey 98-72-115—285

Finn Belt 66-68-86—220

LEISURE LANES

LEISURE CLASSIC

Jamie Rutherford 237-257-236—730

Skip Rutherford 255-257-201—713

INDOOR WORLD

Jason Frable 243-226-257—726

Tom Bair 243-226-236—705

LANCASTER COUNTY TRAVEL

Toby Blumenshine 244-246-248—738

Tyler Schickel 279-201-237—717

THURSDAY SENIORS

Dave Nieman 253-235-197—685

Dennis Bushong 259-215-182—656

Mike Conner 233-194-226—653

Barry Gilbert 229-207-208—644

Van Le 252-174-204—630

Gail Fetterhoff 185-166-179—530

MLB MIXED 2021

Zach Stary 227-242-247—740

THURSDAY NIGHT MIXED

Donna Kurtz 225-172-222—619

FRIDAY NIGHT MIXERS

Jordan Smith 231-221-157—609

FRIDAY NIGHT THUNDER

Jordan Kahler 220-246-245—711

Robin Heiney 193-205-234—632

ROCKY SPRINGS

MIXED RAINBOW

Ken Lewis 167-212-237—616

MECHANIC GROVE MIXED

Rich Ferrier 256-186-255—697

Kaitlyn Ness 223-203-178—604