Here is a listing of recreational sports results that have been reported to LNP from Oct. 5-7, 2021.
Because of ongoing system issues due to a significant criminal act, LNP is currently limited in its ability to print its newspaper product. Space has been reduced, as have technological capabilities, so we are temporarily shifting reports for recreational sports news online.
Additionally, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department continues to be unable to work in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail.
GOLF
BENT CREEK
SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP – One best ball odd holes, two best ball even holes, net: Michael Cohen, Michael Graybill and Don Sherick plus 4; (tie) Larry Sherman, Alan Berkowitz, Alan Brayman and Peter Wiman; Larry Berger, Craig Sigeti and Vernon Martin plus 2. Individual net: Michael Cohen 70, Vernon Martin 72, (tie) Michael Graybill, Alan Brayman, Pete Witman 73.
WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Even Steven: Kim Brown, Laura Wolf and Carla Rothacker 96; Rose Sieger, Cindy Sorrentino, and Bev Gibson 100; Brooke Graybill, Brenda Moran and Ruth Witman 101.
WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE – Odd or Even: (tie) Ann Foley, Susan Garofola minus 3, (tie) Midori Sigeti, Susan Eckert minus 2, (tie) Bev Gibson, Selina Reuter minus 1.
CONESTOGA
SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Best ball of three: George Kunkel, Ken Beck and Lance Besser minus 13; Dan Evans, Randy Harbold and Ben Torres minus 12; Gary Leauby, Carson Brooks and Cass Gieniec minus 11.
WOMEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP – Closing Day Scramble: Joyce Herr, Cynthia Patton, Donna Beck and JoAnne Stranberg 69; (tie) Wendy Biggs, Joan Bergey and Jennifer Schmidt; Dawn Cooper, Barb Landis and Jenna Phillips 73.
WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE – Modified better ball, net: Robin Wengrenovich, Jenna Phillips and Beth Tomlinson 28; Nicki Putt, Lida Filing and Jenna Phillips 32; Jen Schmidt, Ruth Devenney and Lorraine Viau 35.
SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Better ball: Beck, Gieniec and Stewart minus 14; Evans, Leauby and Place minus 10; Kunkel, Harbold and Besser minus 8.
CROSSGATES
WOMEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP – 4th Annual ‘Ville Cup: Tanglewood def. Crossgates 3-2.
DEER VALLEY
PARSORMORE SENIOR GROUP – Team average net: Mike Woeppel, Ron Smith, Mike Mumma and Larry Clement 67.33; Individual net, low handicapppers: Martin Dees, Carl Meshey 65; High handicappers: Ron Smith 61.
SHOT AGE OR BETTER – Bob Sneath, age 84, shot 82; Martin Dees, age 84, shot 82; Carl Meshey, age 88, shot 85.
FOUR SEASONS
WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Low gross: Deb Kreiser 85; Strokes tee to green minus one-half handicap, net: Flight A: Deb Kreiser 40, Shirley Yoder 43; Flight B: Carole Keim 51; Flight C: (tie) Due McMullen, Carole Campbell 59; Cheryl Amey 63.
SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – LSMGA medal net: Flight A: Greg Henning 69; Randy Cooper 70; (tie) Scott Madara, Kim Clark 71; Flight B: (tie) Mike Alenzi, Barry Kidd 70; Frank Provanzo 71, Don Denlinger 72; Flight C: Mike Riley 68, Ron Shaeffer 70, Bill Reynolds 71, Cliff Bagwell 72; Flight D: Josseph Yearm 65, Jim Newcomer 66, (tie) Bob Bozochovic, David Bowen 70; Closest to pin: Ron Shaeffer No. 12, Bill Reynolds No. 12; Circle hole: Ken Harmes, Greg Henning, Bob Seibert, Randy Cooper, Mike Albenzi, Terry Groft.
FOXCHASE
SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Team Points: Leroy Fox and Will Eagleson plus 11; Rick Donmoyer and Dave Novak plus 9; Ken Martin and Carl Sabal plus 4; Jere Stick and Joe Pieja plus 2; Greenies: Henry Rossi No. 3, Jere Stick No. 6, Rick Donmoyer No. 8, Bob Lee No. 13.
HIGHLANDS OF DONEGAL
SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Medal, net: Flight 1: John Pacana 60, Charlie Brecht 63, Kevin Ahern 67, Tom Shaub 70; Flight 2: Pat Moran 63, (tie) Charlie Barrett, Gerald Hassel 66, Ted Brogan 66; (tie) Jim Heckert, Ron Delk 67; Dan Nguyen 68; Closest to pin: Kevin Ahern No. 6, Bruce Pratt No. 16.
MEN’S 18-HOLE SENIOR LEAGUE – Medal, net: Flight 1: Jim Terry 65, Mike Rider 66, (tie) Ed Binder, Keith Branum, Kevin Ahern 68, Charlie Brecht 69; Flight 2: Ron Delk 60, Charlie Barrett 62, Pat Moran 64, Frank Telenko Sr. 65; Closest to pin: Guy Gillespie 6, Greg Smith 16.
LANCASTER
MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP – Fall Member-Guest, net: Patrick Heslop and Jacob Orozco 60, Brad Schreiber and David Cohen 62, Patrick Heslop and Josh Davis 64, Matt Fairbanks and John Scheler 64, Patrick Heslop and Jonathan Singeer 64; Gross: Bill Hauber and Joe Legender 68, Matt Buckwalter and Jeff Lampe 73.
MANOR
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES – Front nine: Scott Burtner, Marv Heffner, Don Gehman and Karl Stamm plus 3; Back nine: (tie) Irv Fox, Mrk Hettinger and Chris Bran; Terry Wright, Bob Yergeer, Dave Seibold and Jim Lloyd plus 2; Total: Fox, Hettinger and Baran even.
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES – Front nine: Terry Wright, Dave Seibold, Jim Lloyd and Ron Hirneisen plus 2; Back nine: Wright, Seibold, Lloyd and Hirneisen plus 5; Total: Wright, Seibold, Lloyd, Hirneisen plus 7.
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES – Front nine: Don Gehman, Lou Rizzuto and Roy Hoffa, even; Back nine: Terry Wright, Dave Seibold and Ron Hirneisen plus 4; Total: Wright, Seibold and Hirneisen plus 2.
OVERLOOK
WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Medal, count putts: Flight A, gross: Bonnie Kraybill 82; Net: Dotti Martin 64, Linda Scott 77; Fewest putts: B. Kraybill 31; Flight B, gross: Sandy Blauch 102; Net: Liz Hornberger 73, Shirley Ranck 73; Fewest putts: L. Hornberger 35; Flight C, gross: Ari Boltz 99; Net: Karne Cronauer 68, Glenda Drones 68; Fewest putts: A. Boltz 32; Flight D, gross: Julie Shearer 110; Net: Cheryl Amey 75, Kay Long 75; Fewest putts: K. Long 38.
WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE – Flight A: Carol Price 25; Flight B: Audrey Hartman 26; Flight C: Ruth Martin 27; Flight D: Janet High 31.
TANGLEWOOD
SENIOR WOMEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP – Fall Senior Tournament: Gross: Susan Kelly 93; Net: Susan Melrath 66.
SUPER SENIOR MEN (70-PLUS) GROUP – Gross: Lou DeNome 73; Gary Huss 79; Net: Jerry Shank 70, Bill Neidig 73.
SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE (58-69) GROUP – Gross: Jay Campbell 73, Steve Kohlbus 73, Martin Stennett 77; Net: Dave Miller 68, Randy O’Connell 71, Mike Dings 72.
RECREATIONAL BOWLING
CAIN’S LANES
TRAVEL LEAGUE
Jesse Snyder 226-278-199—703
Chrissy Hartl 202-211-197—610
Lisa Farwell 188-181-237—606
CLEARVIEW LANES
KRAFT SENIORS
Steve Rettew 170-233-222—625
Gussie Good 181-153-189—523
JUNIORS
Ayden Pope 213-182-247—642
Zach Wentzel 200-216-224—640
Ella Eberle 137-210-173—520
MONDAY HANDICAP
Matt Hogg 241-278-233—752
MONDAY MAJORS
Kerry Smith 288-237-258—783
Scott Kinkaid 236-278-210—724
Eric Erb 195-240-268—703
Lisa Farwell 201-191-227—619
BUSINESSMEN
Steve Decker 259-257-257—773
Kurtis Stidd 221-222-258—701
222 DUTCH LANES
THURSDAY SENIORS
Joe Leshinskie 189-234-205—628
Ken Hoshauer 223-204-182—609
Steve McGraw 212-204-169—585
John Horsey 168-224-180—572
Don Marshall 188-164-184—536
Bob Books 185-174-177—536
Robert Kreider 158-179-199—536
Joe Aflague 177-222-131—530
Debbie Stoltzfus 178-134-194—506
Linda Peachey 166-159-178—503
COMMERCIAL
Trevor Courtney 268-241-267—776
Ryan Graham 257-248-267—772
Chad Steffy 262-244-255—761
Dave Schlotter 266-238-241—745
Terry Martin 218-266-258—742
Ben White 300-223-212—735
Nick Vanderwende 244-235-242—721
Tyler Mena 300-225-192—717
Derrick Miller 248-221-237—706
John Gravely 237-227-238—702
Haley Kleinsphen 246-182-204—632
Cara Weidman 204-195-225—623
Kelly Benner 180-217-215—612
SIMPLY EVERYTHING
Matt Barnes 149-203-207—559
Kayla Bean 137-137-127—401
YOUNG AT HEART
Ken Olson 235-213-210—658
Steve Brenneman 195-203-216—614
Ken Redcay 175-198-199—572
Jerry Woods 193-185-182—560
Bob Landis 195-174-183—552
Carol Stephan 204-182-153—539
Ed Ronald 187-196-147—530
Don Metz 177-162-188—527
Harlan Redcay 144-177-200—521
Carl Voelker 160-201-160—521
Irv Gingrich 142-172-199—513
Shirley Redcay 159-146-200—505
EPHRATA MIXED
Ryan Graham 212-242-247—701
Tylor Fair 226-246-226—698
Barry Wanner 258-245-192—695
Andrew Lefever 253-185-232—670
Donald Kercher Jr. 245-236-181—662
Kristin Brill 221-237-202—660
Gene Sholly 198-202-258—658
Eric Montgomery 226-214-216—656
Micah Rudy 215-183-250—648
Marvin Kreider 227-222-189—638
Janice Meckley 231-187-212—630
Floyd Fehr 168-214-234—616
Chad Mateo 174-239-202—615
Ashley Caldwell 201-203-205—609
LEISURE LANES
FUNTIME DOUBLES
Angel Almodovar 254-225-236—715
NICKEL MINE LADIES
Chaz Ballantyne 154-189-202—555
MIXED NUTS
Mike Petrosky 245-268-225—758
Mark Haney 279-264-190—233
TWALKERS
Lou Nicodemus 246-162-226—632
TUESDAY SENIORS
Mike Conner 215-192-253—660
Don Marshall 224-214-214—652
Tom Weaver 193-224-234—651
Ike Knaub 199-189-216—604
Cindy Bonham 164-192-179—535
Shirley Geib 190-145-180—515
ROCKY SPRINGS
THURSDAY SENIORS
Wayne Buckwalter 189-203-226—618
Brenda Plantholt 191-176-155—522
SWINGIN’ SENIORS
Aaron Rowe 186-220-161—567
SENIOR THUNDER
Al Kleinsmith 160-197-238—595
David Wickenheiser 167-205-221—593
Carol Beiler 165-200-141—506
JUNIORS
Priest McKenzie 230-265-247—742
Ethan Snyder 223-212-204—639
GENERAL CONTRACTORS
Robert Hoover III 184-235-236—655
Todd Prickett 241-184-226—651
John Miller 208-216-215—639
Don Scherch 193-207-222—622