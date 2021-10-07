Golf logo
Here is a listing of recreational sports results that have been reported to LNP from Oct. 5-7, 2021.

Because of ongoing system issues due to a significant criminal act, LNP is currently limited in its ability to print its newspaper product. Space has been reduced, as have technological capabilities, so we are temporarily shifting reports for recreational sports news online.

Additionally, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department continues to be unable to work in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail.

GOLF

BENT CREEK

SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP – One best ball odd holes, two best ball even holes, net: Michael Cohen, Michael Graybill and Don Sherick plus 4; (tie) Larry Sherman, Alan Berkowitz, Alan Brayman and Peter Wiman; Larry Berger, Craig Sigeti and Vernon Martin plus 2. Individual net: Michael Cohen 70, Vernon Martin 72, (tie) Michael Graybill, Alan Brayman, Pete Witman 73.

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Even Steven: Kim Brown, Laura Wolf and Carla Rothacker 96; Rose Sieger, Cindy Sorrentino, and Bev Gibson 100; Brooke Graybill, Brenda Moran and Ruth Witman 101.

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE – Odd or Even: (tie) Ann Foley, Susan Garofola minus 3, (tie) Midori Sigeti, Susan Eckert minus 2, (tie) Bev Gibson, Selina Reuter minus 1.

CONESTOGA

SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Best ball of three: George Kunkel, Ken Beck and Lance Besser minus 13; Dan Evans, Randy Harbold and Ben Torres minus 12; Gary Leauby, Carson Brooks and Cass Gieniec minus 11.

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP – Closing Day Scramble: Joyce Herr, Cynthia Patton, Donna Beck and JoAnne Stranberg 69; (tie) Wendy Biggs, Joan Bergey and Jennifer Schmidt; Dawn Cooper, Barb Landis and Jenna Phillips 73.

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE – Modified better ball, net: Robin Wengrenovich, Jenna Phillips and Beth Tomlinson 28; Nicki Putt, Lida Filing and Jenna Phillips 32; Jen Schmidt, Ruth Devenney and Lorraine Viau 35.

SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Better ball: Beck, Gieniec and Stewart minus 14; Evans, Leauby and Place minus 10; Kunkel, Harbold and Besser minus 8.

CROSSGATES

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP – 4th Annual ‘Ville Cup: Tanglewood def. Crossgates 3-2.

DEER VALLEY

PARSORMORE SENIOR GROUP – Team average net: Mike Woeppel, Ron Smith, Mike Mumma and Larry Clement 67.33; Individual net, low handicapppers: Martin Dees, Carl Meshey 65; High handicappers: Ron Smith 61.

SHOT AGE OR BETTER – Bob Sneath, age 84, shot 82; Martin Dees, age 84, shot 82; Carl Meshey, age 88, shot 85.

 FOUR SEASONS

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Low gross: Deb Kreiser 85; Strokes tee to green minus one-half handicap, net: Flight A: Deb Kreiser 40, Shirley Yoder 43; Flight B: Carole Keim 51; Flight C: (tie) Due McMullen, Carole Campbell 59; Cheryl Amey 63.

SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – LSMGA medal net: Flight A: Greg Henning 69; Randy Cooper 70; (tie) Scott Madara, Kim Clark 71; Flight B: (tie) Mike Alenzi, Barry Kidd 70; Frank Provanzo 71, Don Denlinger 72; Flight C: Mike Riley 68, Ron Shaeffer 70, Bill Reynolds 71, Cliff Bagwell 72; Flight D: Josseph Yearm 65, Jim Newcomer 66, (tie) Bob Bozochovic, David Bowen 70; Closest to pin: Ron Shaeffer No. 12, Bill Reynolds No. 12; Circle hole: Ken Harmes, Greg Henning, Bob Seibert, Randy Cooper, Mike Albenzi, Terry Groft.

FOXCHASE

SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Team Points: Leroy Fox and Will Eagleson plus 11; Rick Donmoyer and Dave Novak plus 9; Ken Martin and Carl Sabal plus 4; Jere Stick and Joe Pieja plus 2; Greenies: Henry Rossi No. 3, Jere Stick No. 6, Rick Donmoyer No. 8, Bob Lee No. 13.

HIGHLANDS OF DONEGAL

SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Medal, net: Flight 1: John Pacana 60, Charlie Brecht 63, Kevin Ahern 67, Tom Shaub 70; Flight 2: Pat Moran 63, (tie) Charlie Barrett, Gerald Hassel 66, Ted Brogan 66; (tie) Jim Heckert, Ron Delk 67; Dan Nguyen 68; Closest to pin: Kevin Ahern No. 6, Bruce Pratt No. 16. 

MEN’S 18-HOLE SENIOR LEAGUE – Medal, net: Flight 1: Jim Terry 65, Mike Rider 66, (tie) Ed Binder, Keith Branum, Kevin Ahern 68, Charlie Brecht 69; Flight 2: Ron Delk 60, Charlie Barrett 62, Pat Moran 64, Frank Telenko Sr. 65; Closest to pin: Guy Gillespie 6, Greg Smith 16.

LANCASTER

MEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP – Fall Member-Guest, net: Patrick Heslop and Jacob Orozco 60, Brad Schreiber and David Cohen 62, Patrick Heslop and Josh Davis 64, Matt Fairbanks and John Scheler 64, Patrick Heslop and Jonathan Singeer 64; Gross: Bill Hauber and Joe Legender 68, Matt Buckwalter and Jeff Lampe 73.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES – Front nine: Scott Burtner, Marv Heffner, Don Gehman and Karl Stamm plus 3; Back nine: (tie) Irv Fox, Mrk Hettinger and Chris Bran; Terry Wright, Bob Yergeer, Dave Seibold and Jim Lloyd plus 2; Total: Fox, Hettinger and Baran even.

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES – Front nine: Terry Wright, Dave Seibold, Jim Lloyd and Ron Hirneisen plus 2; Back nine: Wright, Seibold, Lloyd and Hirneisen plus 5; Total: Wright, Seibold, Lloyd, Hirneisen plus 7.

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES – Front nine: Don Gehman, Lou Rizzuto and Roy Hoffa, even; Back nine: Terry Wright, Dave Seibold and Ron Hirneisen plus 4; Total: Wright, Seibold and Hirneisen plus 2.

OVERLOOK

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE – Medal, count putts: Flight A, gross: Bonnie Kraybill 82; Net: Dotti Martin 64, Linda Scott 77; Fewest putts: B. Kraybill 31; Flight B, gross: Sandy Blauch 102; Net: Liz Hornberger 73, Shirley Ranck 73; Fewest putts: L. Hornberger 35; Flight C, gross: Ari Boltz 99; Net: Karne Cronauer 68, Glenda Drones 68; Fewest putts: A. Boltz 32; Flight D, gross: Julie Shearer 110; Net: Cheryl Amey 75, Kay Long 75; Fewest putts: K. Long 38.  

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE LEAGUE – Flight A: Carol Price 25; Flight B: Audrey Hartman 26; Flight C: Ruth Martin 27; Flight D: Janet High 31.

TANGLEWOOD

SENIOR WOMEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP – Fall Senior Tournament: Gross: Susan Kelly 93; Net: Susan Melrath 66.

SUPER SENIOR MEN (70-PLUS) GROUP – Gross: Lou DeNome 73; Gary Huss 79; Net: Jerry Shank 70, Bill Neidig 73.

SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE (58-69) GROUP – Gross: Jay Campbell 73, Steve Kohlbus 73, Martin Stennett 77; Net: Dave Miller 68, Randy O’Connell 71, Mike Dings 72.

RECREATIONAL BOWLING

CAIN’S LANES

TRAVEL LEAGUE

Jesse Snyder    226-278-199—703

Chrissy Hartl    202-211-197—610

Lisa Farwell    188-181-237—606

 

CLEARVIEW LANES

KRAFT SENIORS

Steve Rettew    170-233-222—625

Gussie Good    181-153-189—523

JUNIORS

Ayden Pope    213-182-247—642

Zach Wentzel    200-216-224—640

Ella Eberle    137-210-173—520

MONDAY HANDICAP

Matt Hogg    241-278-233—752

MONDAY MAJORS

Kerry Smith    288-237-258—783

Scott Kinkaid    236-278-210—724

Eric Erb    195-240-268—703

Lisa Farwell    201-191-227—619

BUSINESSMEN

Steve Decker    259-257-257—773

Kurtis Stidd    221-222-258—701

 

222 DUTCH LANES

THURSDAY SENIORS  

Joe Leshinskie     189-234-205—628

Ken Hoshauer      223-204-182—609

Steve McGraw      212-204-169—585

John Horsey      168-224-180—572

Don Marshall      188-164-184—536

Bob Books       185-174-177—536

Robert Kreider      158-179-199—536

Joe Aflague      177-222-131—530

Debbie Stoltzfus  178-134-194—506

Linda Peachey      166-159-178—503

COMMERCIAL 

Trevor Courtney   268-241-267—776

Ryan Graham       257-248-267—772

Chad Steffy     262-244-255—761

Dave Schlotter     266-238-241—745

Terry Martin      218-266-258—742

Ben White      300-223-212—735

Nick Vanderwende  244-235-242—721

Tyler Mena     300-225-192—717  

Derrick Miller      248-221-237—706

John Gravely      237-227-238—702

Haley Kleinsphen  246-182-204—632

Cara Weidman     204-195-225—623

Kelly Benner     180-217-215—612

SIMPLY EVERYTHING

Matt Barnes      149-203-207—559

Kayla Bean     137-137-127—401

YOUNG AT HEART

Ken Olson    235-213-210—658

Steve Brenneman    195-203-216—614

Ken Redcay    175-198-199—572

Jerry Woods    193-185-182—560

Bob Landis    195-174-183—552

Carol Stephan    204-182-153—539

Ed Ronald    187-196-147—530

Don Metz    177-162-188—527

Harlan Redcay    144-177-200—521

Carl Voelker    160-201-160—521

Irv Gingrich    142-172-199—513

Shirley Redcay    159-146-200—505

EPHRATA MIXED

Ryan Graham    212-242-247—701

Tylor Fair    226-246-226—698

Barry Wanner    258-245-192—695

Andrew Lefever    253-185-232—670

Donald Kercher Jr.    245-236-181—662

Kristin Brill    221-237-202—660

Gene Sholly    198-202-258—658

Eric Montgomery    226-214-216—656

Micah Rudy    215-183-250—648

Marvin Kreider    227-222-189—638

Janice Meckley    231-187-212—630

Floyd Fehr    168-214-234—616

Chad Mateo    174-239-202—615

Ashley Caldwell    201-203-205—609

 

LEISURE LANES

FUNTIME DOUBLES

Angel Almodovar    254-225-236—715

NICKEL MINE LADIES

Chaz Ballantyne    154-189-202—555

MIXED NUTS

Mike Petrosky    245-268-225—758

Mark Haney    279-264-190—233

TWALKERS

Lou Nicodemus    246-162-226—632

TUESDAY SENIORS

Mike Conner    215-192-253—660

Don Marshall    224-214-214—652

Tom Weaver    193-224-234—651

Ike Knaub    199-189-216—604

Cindy Bonham    164-192-179—535

Shirley Geib    190-145-180—515

 

ROCKY SPRINGS

THURSDAY SENIORS

Wayne Buckwalter    189-203-226—618

Brenda Plantholt    191-176-155—522

SWINGIN’ SENIORS

Aaron Rowe    186-220-161—567

SENIOR THUNDER

Al Kleinsmith    160-197-238—595

David Wickenheiser    167-205-221—593

Carol Beiler    165-200-141—506

JUNIORS

Priest McKenzie    230-265-247—742

Ethan Snyder    223-212-204—639

GENERAL CONTRACTORS

Robert Hoover III    184-235-236—655

Todd Prickett    241-184-226—651

John Miller    208-216-215—639

Don Scherch    193-207-222—622

