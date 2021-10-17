Here is a listing of recreational sports results — golf, bowling, rugby and running — that have been reported to LNP from Oct. 11-17, 2021.

Because of ongoing system issues due to a significant criminal act, LNP is currently limited in its ability to print its newspaper product. Space has been reduced, as have technological capabilities, so we are temporarily shifting reports for recreational sports news online.

Additionally, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department continues to be unable to work in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail.

GOLF

BENT CREEK

MEN’S PURPLE GANG STABLEFORD — Oct. 14. Front (plus-7), back (plus-5), total (plus-12): Craig Sigeti, John Tornfelt and Don Sherick.

EAGLE — Ed Eisenhower eagled the seventh hole on Oct. 12.

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE GROUP — Closing Day Scramble. First: Bobbi Fearnow, Susan Eckert and Ann Foley (39).

CHAPEL HILL

SUNDAY MORNING TEAM MATCHES — Oct. 17. Front (-3), back (+1) and total (-2): Bill Schultz, Harry McIlhaney and Rod Gutekunst.

PARSORMORE GROUP — Oct. 14. Low team average net: Mike Woeppel, Gene Homan, Jim Kiscaden and Mike Gerfin, 69.5. Low handicappers low net: Carl Meshey, 67. High handicappers low net: Mike Gerfin, 64. Age shooter: Carl Meshey, age 88, shot a round of 85.

TUESDAY MORNING MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Team Points. First (plus-8): Vahan Najarian, Mike Mackinnon and Brian Ruhmel. Second (plus-4): Rick Donmoyer, Rod Gutekuntz and Jim Martzall.

CONESTOGA

TUESDAY WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE GROUP — Individual Medal Play Net Results. First: Carolyn Benedict, 35. Second: Beth Tomlinson, 36. Third (tie): Cathy Wood and Kim Schaefer, 40.

CROSSGATES

HOLE-IN-ONE — Jeff Conklin aced the 127-yard third hole Oct. 16 using a gap wedge.

EAGLE — Gary Krupa eagled the 280-yard, par-4 first hole using a 4-Hybrid and a pitching wedge on Oct. 14.

MEN’S SENIOR LEAGUE — Oct. 14. Net play. Flight A: First, Gary Richwine, 67; second (tie), Steve Bright and John Dorsey, 72; fourth, Hip Montano, 73; fifth, Jon Armstrong, 74. Flight B: First, Dan Miller, 65; second, Gary Krupa, 66; third, Keith Hunsicker, 71; fourth, Dennis Michael, 72; fifth, Steve Parmer, 73. Flight C: First, Jeff Wolgemuth, 65; second (tie), Jeffery Gingrich and Gene Wise, 67; fourth, Joe Hipple, 70; fifth (tie), Charles Smith and Bill Mattick, 71. Flight D: First, Mike Pidgeon, 66; second (tie), Ricky Low and Richard Drennen, 68; fourth, Dennis Stuckey, 69; fifth, Steve Latshaw, 70. Flight E: First, Bert Hampton, 66; second (tie), Stan Saellam and Tony Mann, 70; fourth, John Brubaker, 71; fifth, Frank Hoke, 72. Closest to pin: Wayne Hoffman, No. 3, 25 feet; Jon Armstrong, No. 13, 3 feet, 10 inches.

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Net play, Oct. 13. First, Anne Lengacher, 74. Second, Karen Eckert, 81. Third (tie): Nancy Bradley and Jan Kitner, 84. Closest to the pin: Anne Lengacher, No. 6 and No. 13; Nancy Bradley, No. 17.

FOUR SEASONS

HOLE-IN-ONE — Kelly Myers aced the fourth hole with a 3-iron on Oct. 15.

FOXCHASE

HOLE-IN-ONE — Nancy Faust scored her sixth career ace on the 94-yard 13th hole Oct. 14 using a pitching wedge.

PARSORMORE SENIOR MEN’S GROUP — Parsormore Kleine Boys Tournament, teams: Jim Kascaden, Lloyd Ruoss, Mike Mumma and Clayton Frackman, 62; Don Rossi, Terry Ratcliffe, Barry Rodeffer and Hal Shartle 65; Bill Kleine, Pete Kleine, Joe Rogevich and Ron Smith, 68.

Improbable shots: On hole No. 10, Carl Meshey and Chuck McWilliams both hit their drives the exact same distance, and their golf balls rested against each other.

HIGHLANDS OF DONEGAL

SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal, net: Flight 1: Jim Terry, 64; Guy Gillespie, 66; Greg Smith, 68; John Pacana, 68; Mike Rider, 69. Flight 2: Charlie Barrett, 63; Marlin Ressler, 65; Gerald Hassel, 66; Pat

Morgan, 66; Jim Heckert, 67; Nick Krupa, 67. Closest to pin: Marlin Ressler, No. 8; Mike Rider, No. 12.

LANCASTER

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE GROUP — Closing Day, 1 Best Ball of 4. First (tie, score of 32): Karen Kuntz, Julie Harriger, Jill Stoltzfoos and JoAnn Canosa; Diane Palmer, Annette McKinney, Kim Briner and Monika Glenn; Kelly Kurtz, Judy Smith, Abby Messick and Sheila Jones.

2021 MGA TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Donor Tournaments

ROBERT G. CAMPBELL FATHER-SON TOURNAMENT (Sponsored by Rob Campbell): Champions, John Barry and Jack Barry.

GIBSON-MEMBER (Sponsored by Rick Gibson II): Scott Trayer.

PRESIDENTS CUP (Sponsored by MGA): Champion, Peter Dodd; runner-up, Jeff Thornton; semifinalists, Mitch Hostetter and Randy Smith.

FLYNN FOUR BALL (Sponsored by MGA): Champions, Mike Montali and Justin Geisenberger; runners-up, Dave Marks and Chris Markley. Semifinalists, Jake Bullock and Bob Gottlieb, Terry Jones and Robert Criste.

T.J. CENCE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP: Overall Champion, John Barry. Overall Super-Senior Champion, Monty Milner. Age Divisions: 55-59, Jeff Thornton; 60-64, Tom Waleski; 65-69, Marlin Detweiler; 70-74, Dan Burton; 75-79, Ron McKinney; 80+, Don Brennan.

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP (WINNER, RUNNER-UP): Championship Flight, Craig Hornberger and John Barry. First Flight, Dave Hornberger and Eric Johnson. Second Flight, Ken Schreder and John Hershey. Third Flight, Tom Schreder and Merrell Clark.

28TH ANNUAL MEMBER-MEMBER TOURNAMENT: Overall Winners. First, Stefan Bender and Paul Mondock. Second, Doug Shand and Bob Krasne. Third, Chris Snavley and Bobby Brandt.

MOST IMPROVED GOLFER: Richard Ashby.

HOLES-IN-ONE: Greg Womble, Brian Groff, Bunky Burgess, Tony Kurtz, William Wanner and Patrick Beck.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Oct. 11. Front (plus-5) and total (plus-8): Lou Rizzuto, Don Gehman, Ed Lilly and Dennis Gassert. Back (plus-4): Terry Wright, Jim Lloyd, Dave Seibold and Roy Hoffa.

Age shooters: Dave Seibold, age 78, shot a round of 76; Roy Hoffa, age 86, shot a round of 86.

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Oct. 12. Front (plus-3) and total (plus-8): Matt Hahn, Bob Yerger, Dave Seibold and Karl Stamm. Back (plus-7): Scott Burtner, Terry Wright and Jim Lloyd.

Age shooters: Spence Henry, age 80, shot a round of 77.

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Oct. 14. Front (tie, plus-6): Scott Burtner, Tom Perlaki and Lou Rizzuto; Irv Fox, Jim Lloyd, Dave Seibold and Irv Miller. Back (plus-8): Terry Wright, Roy Hoffa and Mark Hettinger. Total (plus-6); Irv Fox, Jim Lloyd, Dave Seibold and Irv Miller.

Age shooters: Roy Hoffa, age 86, shot a round of 82; Ronnie Krick, age 83, shot a round of 80.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

HOLE-IN-ONE — Dr. Stephen Gunzenhauser aced the 13th hole on Oct. 13.

OVERLOOK

WOMEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Pro Picks 9, Deduct 1/2 Handicap. (All results net.) Flight A: First, LaDonna Eppley, 32; second, Nancy Balmer, 36; third, Linda Scott, 37. Flight B: First, Ari Boltz, 30; second, Denise Wilson, 35; third, Shirley Ranck, 36. Flight C: First, Coralie Werking, 35; second, Karen Cronaeur, 37, third, Sally Wilbur, 38. Flight D: First, Julie Shearer, 33; second, Cheryl Amey, 34; third, Jane Bohan, 35.

WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE GROUP — First, Louise Arms, 36; second, Sylvia McLaughlin, 37; third (tie), Anna Mae Lapp and Molly Eshelman, 38; fifth, Audrey Harmon, 39.

BOWLING

CAIN’S LANES

TRAVEL LEAGUE

Neal Vital 237-238-256—731

Jill Moore 266-192-242—700

CLEARVIEW LANES

THURSDAY EARLY BIRDS

Ken Olson 176-242-207—625

THURSDAY MIXED

Ken Lukens 233-215-300—748

Jason Landvator 225-211-279—715

FRIDAY MIXED

Scott Kinkaid 269-257-211—737

Ron Smith 201-268-245—714

SATURDAY JUNIORS

Ella Eberle 201-237-279—717

Daniel Eberle 256-193-197—646

Mason Flowers 179-199-226—604

Ayden Pope 253-198-198—649

Zach Wentzel 267-242-183—692

Colby Shertzer 236-224-190—650

MAJORS

Denny Landvator 215-300-237—752

Paul Moore 225-236-270—731

Scott KInkaid 245-225 241—711

E.J. Farwell 218-258-225—701

Aerika Stidd 299-157-181—637

Bev Good 224-210-199—633

PINBELLES

Beth Moyer 209-212-201—622

BUSINESSMEN

Ken Eberle 267-269-277—813

Steve Decker 235-237-289—761

Kyle Fjeldsted 299-247-207—753

Ryan Lightner 213-247-278—738

Josh Becker 193-246-279—718

Jason Boozer 238-246-218—702

KRAFT SENIORS

Gussie Good 140-185-184—509

SPORTSMEN

Shane Imler 238-251-259—748

222 DUTCH LANES

SUNDAY NIGHT MIXED 21/22

Chad Weaver 237-225-277—739

Jason Rieker 216-246-258—720

Jason N. Plum 254-263-194—711

Jeff Ault 268-166-248—682

Matt Buckwalter 216-245-213—674

Tom Sauer 196-213-245—654

Victor Villanueva 233-205-194—632

MAJORS

Gavin Courtney 236-227-228—691

Josh Stock 232-244-212—688

Taylor Miller 212-229-244—685

Ryan Muckle 185-236-216—637

Jordan Adams 213-196-223—632

David Broich 183-206-222—611

Robert Speer 202-204-200—606

Jake Buckwalter 210-182-212—604

Nick Tomlinson 168-192-243—603

JUNIORS

Titan Yashinski 157-146-127—430

Pyper Miller 120-179-124—423

Parker Hershey 118-122-149—389

Trenton Lewis 133-118-107—358

Finn Belt 72-88-98—258

Ethan Anderson 65-89-86—240

Owen Anderson 59-75-70—204

FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED

Mike Lewis 249-262-222—733

Aundra Turner 299-246-180—725

Anthony Turner 258-186-236—680

Don Eckert 223-250-198—671

Kevin Dobert 177-246-215—638

Jason Rufrano 217-199-214—630

Mike Turner 144-212-247—603

SIMPLY EVERYTHING MIXED

Ian Wettlauffer 246-227-254—727

Russ Crockett 243-244-225—712

Brian Heil 209-183-209—628

Ray Kahler 189-203-222—614

Aaron Bean 201-174-236—611

THURSDAY SENIORS

Ken Hoshaurer 237-246-213—696

Don Marshall 255-217-204—676

Tom Weaver 235-201-186—622

Joe Leshinskie 230-229-169—628

Steve McGraw 190-253-173—616

COMMERCIAL

Philip Brandt 279-212-277—768

Gene Sholly 268-246-244—758

Marty Flegal 257-255-245—757

Todd Benner 248-247-258—753

Tim Laurento 245-215-279—739

Terry Martin 238-262-234—734

Ben White 300-214-220—734

Kevin Dobert 261-223-248—732

Jamie Arment 289-242-193—724

Todd Sigeti 246-278-188—722

Katelyn Martin 216-266-233—715

Neal Vital 249-234-227—710

Jeremiah Warren 208-244-256—708

Cara Weidman 214-216-210—640

TRAVEL LEAGUE OF LANCASTER COUNTY

Craig Getz 278-266-247—791

Todd Diehl 266-234-257—759

Terry Martin 256-238-258—752

Shayne Beck 249-235-257—741

Mike Sheeler 233-246-235—714

Scott Gingrich 244-237-219—700

YOUNG AT HEART

Steve Brenneman 231-194-222—647

Ken Olson 184-203-238—625

Bob Landis 197-204-204—605

Ed Ronald 140-215-233—588

Shirley Redcay 215-182-189—586

Carl Voelker 182-180-222—584

Wilbur Young 178-163-215—556

Carol Stephan 203-215-136—554

Ken Redcay 169-193-189—551

Joyce Thompson 123-193-231—547

Harlan Redcay 201-165-173—539

Chris Jensen 188-144-204—536

Jerry Woods 155-182-196—533

Don Metz 211-130-173—514

Jerry Walls 207-145-162—514

EPHRATA LADIES

Beth Graham 205-211-232—648

Janice Meckley 207-244-171—622

TUESDAY SENIORS

Tom Hammerstone 215-235-202—652

Eric Montgomery 174-237-207—618

Dick Alexander 205-191-221—617

EPHRATA MIXED

Ryan Graham 300-245-252—797

Micah Rudy 234-225-225—684

Trista Kreider 245-222-205—672

Ashley Caldwell 284-214-170—668

Janice Meckley 226-179-257—662

Harold Caldwell 205-217-237—659

Darren Heindel 200-226-216—642

Sam Dobler 234-187-203—624

Gene Sholly 219-211-180—610

BROWNSTOWN MIXED

Jason Plum 288-269-205—762

Guy Reed 234-268-226—728

Dave Detrick 203-235-279—717

Chelsey Merklinger 247-219-212—678

Ellen Merklinger 202-217-220—639

Cristine Plum 246-190-193—629

Lauren Suplee 174-249-197—620

INDUSTRIAL

John Kirkner 268-237-212—717

Jim Kennedy 246-247-219—712

Paul Hassler 243-206-259—708

LEISURE LANES

NICKEL MINE LADIES

Carlie Ballantyne 178-163-167—508

TUESDAY SENIORS

Don Marshall 203-232-216—651

Tom Weaver 203-247-192—642

Gene Campbell 199-192-246—637

Ralph Kurtz 183-182-235—600

Charlaine Jones 155-163-182—500

TUESDAY MISERY

Joe Grippo 267-233-246—746

Leo Young 278-213-213—704

INDOOR WORLD

Don Miller 195-278-247—720

Jason Frable 233-247-239—719

WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIXED

John Marks 247-249-225—721

LANCASTER COUNTY TRAVEL

John Mertz III 237-246-230—713

THURSDAY SENIORS

Barry Gilbert 201-211-224—636

Mike Conner 194-233-191—618

THURSDAY NIGHT MIXED

Jordan Wakefield 246-258—233—737

Wendi Simet 193-210-198—601

JUNIOR MAJOR

Derek Warfel 214-260-264—738

Eva Brubaker 212-226-216—654

Logan Wenger 179-234-209—622

Julie Getz 204-192-211—607

Priest McKenzie 205-191-209—605

Cameron Getz 254-165-166—585

Adam Petrosky 178-223-173—574

Abraham Santiago 172-210-177—559

Nathan Keeley 158-189-178—525

Billy Green 176-198-138—512

BANTAM AND PREP

Jake Martin 106-154-136—396

Hunter Griffin 114-122-134—370

Garrett McKnight 76-135-94—305

FUNTIME DOUBLES

Angel Almodovar 278-245-203—726

Mark Hall 259-225-224—708

ZODIAC

Katelyn Welsh 165-285-163—613

MIXED NUTS

Jordan Kahler 289-257-249—795

Todd Blessing 193-275-263—731

Leo Young 246-233-246—725

Susan Schickel 218-207-203—628

Karen Staats 205-190-226—621

ROCKY SPRINGS

MECHANIC GROVE MIXED

Rich Ferrier 246-185-213—644

WEDNESDAY JUNIOR/ADULT

Patrick Keeley Jr. 194-246-269—709

Nathan Keeley 157-182-221—560

HOLTWOOD 10-PIN

Sam Long 246-218-222—686

Cory Getz 146-218-192—659

LANCASTER TRAVEL

Troy Lint 245-259-279—783

Kerry Smith 212-268-259—720

Ryan Graham 212-226-228—666

Chelsey Merklinger 244-192-198—634

THURSDAY SENIORS

Wayne Buckwalter 220-193-217—630

Al Kleinsmith 247-223-141—611

Dennis Hildebrand 201-180-219—600

Brenda Plantholt 144-164-218—526

SENIOR THUNDER

Mary Kay Carrigan 180-195-235—610

Brenda Plantholt 143-200-157—520

TUESDAY JUNIORS

Priest McKenzie 247-258-211—716

Cameron Getz 181-258-211—606

GENERAL CONTRACTORS

Todd Prickett 235-244-245—724

Robert Hoover III 203-227-278—708

Don Scherch 267-205-211—683

WINTER FLOWER

Gary Michael 265-204-195—664

Carol Beiler 157-213-247—617

Sam Lapp 169-196-244—609

Bob McVey 182-257-168—607

GARDEN SPOT MEN

Matt Filomeno 190-278-224—692

Adam Steller 244-226-201—671

Brandon Lapp 229-188-246—663

Pat Brandt Sr. 215-224-216—655

Rob Zimmerman 225-190-223—638

Eric England 194-213-219—626

Patrick Keeley 180-242-201—623

Wayne Buckwalter 221-221-167—609

RUGBY

KNIGHTMARE 7s TOURNAMENT

Doylestown

Knightmare Girls Rugby 15, Play Rugby NYC 14

Bella Carcamo 5 (1 try)

Sofia Lasonio 10 (2 tries)

Knightmare Girls Rugby 40, North Bay B 0

Bella Carcamo 5 (1 try)

Bre Wertman 25 (3 tries 5 conversions)

Alivia Groff 5 (1 try)

Mia Laporte 5 (1 try)

Knightmare Girls Rugby 36, North Bay A 10

Lauren Hoffman 5 (1 try)

Bella Vogel 16 (2 tries 3 conversions)

Bre Wertman 5 (1 try)

Sofia Lasonio 10 (2 tries)

Knightmare Girls Rugby 24, Morris (N.J.) 7

Mia Laporte 5 (1 try)

Bella Vogel 2 (1 conversion)

Bre Wertman 12 (2 tries 1 conversion)

Lauren Hoffman 5 (1 try)

RUNNING

F&M TRACK CLUB

READING HOSPITAL HALF MARATHON

Reading

Alyssa Dever, 1:28:04*, 8th Overall, 3rd Female

Tim Schuler, 1:29:44, 9th OA, 1st in 55-59 Age Group

Glenn Mohler, 1:31:15, 12th OA, 1st in 60-64 AG

*wrong turn on course, top three women all ran an extra mile

RUN FOR THE BLUE 5-MILE

Philadelphia

Mimi Newcomer, 38:39, 3rd Female in 60-69 AG

COMMUNITY 5K

Strasburg

Tim Getz, 17:58, 2nd OA

Dan Pick, 18:47, 3rd OA

Doug Arndt, 23:58, 1st in 60-69 AG

CORN PICKIN’ 5K

Lititz

Tim Getz, 18:36, 1st OA

BROAD STREET 10-MILE

Philadelphia

Jeremy Matula, 54:28

Scott Roth, 55:11

John Matthews, 1:00:42

Sarah Delia, 1:01:22, 14th Female

Brandi Sollenberger, 1:13:13

BOSTON MARATHON

Boston, Mass.

Peter Weida, 2:37:35

Georganne Watson, 3:08:45

Jay McMillan, 3:10:56

Mike Wege, 3:17:18

Dan Nephin, 3:17:57

Brenda Hodge, 3:29:56

Denise McMillan, 3:40:57

OLEY VALLEY APPLE COUNTRY CLASSIC 10-MILE

Oley

Alyssa Dever, 1:04:34, Top female, 2nd OA

Samuel Dever, 1:05:58, 3rd male, 4th OA

Glenn Mohler, 1:11:18, 9th OA, 1st M 60-69AG