Here is a listing of recreational sports results — golf, bowling, rugby and running — that have been reported to LNP from Oct. 11-17, 2021.
Because of ongoing system issues due to a significant criminal act, LNP is currently limited in its ability to print its newspaper product. Space has been reduced, as have technological capabilities, so we are temporarily shifting reports for recreational sports news online.
Additionally, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the LNP sports department continues to be unable to work in the newsroom. If you call in a score to 717-291-8666, you will only be able to leave a voice mail.
GOLF
BENT CREEK
MEN’S PURPLE GANG STABLEFORD — Oct. 14. Front (plus-7), back (plus-5), total (plus-12): Craig Sigeti, John Tornfelt and Don Sherick.
EAGLE — Ed Eisenhower eagled the seventh hole on Oct. 12.
WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE GROUP — Closing Day Scramble. First: Bobbi Fearnow, Susan Eckert and Ann Foley (39).
CHAPEL HILL
SUNDAY MORNING TEAM MATCHES — Oct. 17. Front (-3), back (+1) and total (-2): Bill Schultz, Harry McIlhaney and Rod Gutekunst.
PARSORMORE GROUP — Oct. 14. Low team average net: Mike Woeppel, Gene Homan, Jim Kiscaden and Mike Gerfin, 69.5. Low handicappers low net: Carl Meshey, 67. High handicappers low net: Mike Gerfin, 64. Age shooter: Carl Meshey, age 88, shot a round of 85.
TUESDAY MORNING MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Team Points. First (plus-8): Vahan Najarian, Mike Mackinnon and Brian Ruhmel. Second (plus-4): Rick Donmoyer, Rod Gutekuntz and Jim Martzall.
CONESTOGA
TUESDAY WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE GROUP — Individual Medal Play Net Results. First: Carolyn Benedict, 35. Second: Beth Tomlinson, 36. Third (tie): Cathy Wood and Kim Schaefer, 40.
CROSSGATES
HOLE-IN-ONE — Jeff Conklin aced the 127-yard third hole Oct. 16 using a gap wedge.
EAGLE — Gary Krupa eagled the 280-yard, par-4 first hole using a 4-Hybrid and a pitching wedge on Oct. 14.
MEN’S SENIOR LEAGUE — Oct. 14. Net play. Flight A: First, Gary Richwine, 67; second (tie), Steve Bright and John Dorsey, 72; fourth, Hip Montano, 73; fifth, Jon Armstrong, 74. Flight B: First, Dan Miller, 65; second, Gary Krupa, 66; third, Keith Hunsicker, 71; fourth, Dennis Michael, 72; fifth, Steve Parmer, 73. Flight C: First, Jeff Wolgemuth, 65; second (tie), Jeffery Gingrich and Gene Wise, 67; fourth, Joe Hipple, 70; fifth (tie), Charles Smith and Bill Mattick, 71. Flight D: First, Mike Pidgeon, 66; second (tie), Ricky Low and Richard Drennen, 68; fourth, Dennis Stuckey, 69; fifth, Steve Latshaw, 70. Flight E: First, Bert Hampton, 66; second (tie), Stan Saellam and Tony Mann, 70; fourth, John Brubaker, 71; fifth, Frank Hoke, 72. Closest to pin: Wayne Hoffman, No. 3, 25 feet; Jon Armstrong, No. 13, 3 feet, 10 inches.
WOMEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Net play, Oct. 13. First, Anne Lengacher, 74. Second, Karen Eckert, 81. Third (tie): Nancy Bradley and Jan Kitner, 84. Closest to the pin: Anne Lengacher, No. 6 and No. 13; Nancy Bradley, No. 17.
FOUR SEASONS
HOLE-IN-ONE — Kelly Myers aced the fourth hole with a 3-iron on Oct. 15.
FOXCHASE
HOLE-IN-ONE — Nancy Faust scored her sixth career ace on the 94-yard 13th hole Oct. 14 using a pitching wedge.
PARSORMORE SENIOR MEN’S GROUP — Parsormore Kleine Boys Tournament, teams: Jim Kascaden, Lloyd Ruoss, Mike Mumma and Clayton Frackman, 62; Don Rossi, Terry Ratcliffe, Barry Rodeffer and Hal Shartle 65; Bill Kleine, Pete Kleine, Joe Rogevich and Ron Smith, 68.
Improbable shots: On hole No. 10, Carl Meshey and Chuck McWilliams both hit their drives the exact same distance, and their golf balls rested against each other.
HIGHLANDS OF DONEGAL
SENIOR MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal, net: Flight 1: Jim Terry, 64; Guy Gillespie, 66; Greg Smith, 68; John Pacana, 68; Mike Rider, 69. Flight 2: Charlie Barrett, 63; Marlin Ressler, 65; Gerald Hassel, 66; Pat
Morgan, 66; Jim Heckert, 67; Nick Krupa, 67. Closest to pin: Marlin Ressler, No. 8; Mike Rider, No. 12.
LANCASTER
WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE GROUP — Closing Day, 1 Best Ball of 4. First (tie, score of 32): Karen Kuntz, Julie Harriger, Jill Stoltzfoos and JoAnn Canosa; Diane Palmer, Annette McKinney, Kim Briner and Monika Glenn; Kelly Kurtz, Judy Smith, Abby Messick and Sheila Jones.
2021 MGA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Donor Tournaments
ROBERT G. CAMPBELL FATHER-SON TOURNAMENT (Sponsored by Rob Campbell): Champions, John Barry and Jack Barry.
GIBSON-MEMBER (Sponsored by Rick Gibson II): Scott Trayer.
PRESIDENTS CUP (Sponsored by MGA): Champion, Peter Dodd; runner-up, Jeff Thornton; semifinalists, Mitch Hostetter and Randy Smith.
FLYNN FOUR BALL (Sponsored by MGA): Champions, Mike Montali and Justin Geisenberger; runners-up, Dave Marks and Chris Markley. Semifinalists, Jake Bullock and Bob Gottlieb, Terry Jones and Robert Criste.
T.J. CENCE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP: Overall Champion, John Barry. Overall Super-Senior Champion, Monty Milner. Age Divisions: 55-59, Jeff Thornton; 60-64, Tom Waleski; 65-69, Marlin Detweiler; 70-74, Dan Burton; 75-79, Ron McKinney; 80+, Don Brennan.
CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP (WINNER, RUNNER-UP): Championship Flight, Craig Hornberger and John Barry. First Flight, Dave Hornberger and Eric Johnson. Second Flight, Ken Schreder and John Hershey. Third Flight, Tom Schreder and Merrell Clark.
28TH ANNUAL MEMBER-MEMBER TOURNAMENT: Overall Winners. First, Stefan Bender and Paul Mondock. Second, Doug Shand and Bob Krasne. Third, Chris Snavley and Bobby Brandt.
MOST IMPROVED GOLFER: Richard Ashby.
HOLES-IN-ONE: Greg Womble, Brian Groff, Bunky Burgess, Tony Kurtz, William Wanner and Patrick Beck.
MANOR
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Oct. 11. Front (plus-5) and total (plus-8): Lou Rizzuto, Don Gehman, Ed Lilly and Dennis Gassert. Back (plus-4): Terry Wright, Jim Lloyd, Dave Seibold and Roy Hoffa.
Age shooters: Dave Seibold, age 78, shot a round of 76; Roy Hoffa, age 86, shot a round of 86.
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Oct. 12. Front (plus-3) and total (plus-8): Matt Hahn, Bob Yerger, Dave Seibold and Karl Stamm. Back (plus-7): Scott Burtner, Terry Wright and Jim Lloyd.
Age shooters: Spence Henry, age 80, shot a round of 77.
HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — Oct. 14. Front (tie, plus-6): Scott Burtner, Tom Perlaki and Lou Rizzuto; Irv Fox, Jim Lloyd, Dave Seibold and Irv Miller. Back (plus-8): Terry Wright, Roy Hoffa and Mark Hettinger. Total (plus-6); Irv Fox, Jim Lloyd, Dave Seibold and Irv Miller.
Age shooters: Roy Hoffa, age 86, shot a round of 82; Ronnie Krick, age 83, shot a round of 80.
MEADIA HEIGHTS
HOLE-IN-ONE — Dr. Stephen Gunzenhauser aced the 13th hole on Oct. 13.
OVERLOOK
WOMEN’S 18-HOLE GROUP — Pro Picks 9, Deduct 1/2 Handicap. (All results net.) Flight A: First, LaDonna Eppley, 32; second, Nancy Balmer, 36; third, Linda Scott, 37. Flight B: First, Ari Boltz, 30; second, Denise Wilson, 35; third, Shirley Ranck, 36. Flight C: First, Coralie Werking, 35; second, Karen Cronaeur, 37, third, Sally Wilbur, 38. Flight D: First, Julie Shearer, 33; second, Cheryl Amey, 34; third, Jane Bohan, 35.
WOMEN’S NINE-HOLE GROUP — First, Louise Arms, 36; second, Sylvia McLaughlin, 37; third (tie), Anna Mae Lapp and Molly Eshelman, 38; fifth, Audrey Harmon, 39.
BOWLING
CAIN’S LANES
TRAVEL LEAGUE
Neal Vital 237-238-256—731
Jill Moore 266-192-242—700
CLEARVIEW LANES
THURSDAY EARLY BIRDS
Ken Olson 176-242-207—625
THURSDAY MIXED
Ken Lukens 233-215-300—748
Jason Landvator 225-211-279—715
FRIDAY MIXED
Scott Kinkaid 269-257-211—737
Ron Smith 201-268-245—714
SATURDAY JUNIORS
Ella Eberle 201-237-279—717
Daniel Eberle 256-193-197—646
Mason Flowers 179-199-226—604
Ayden Pope 253-198-198—649
Zach Wentzel 267-242-183—692
Colby Shertzer 236-224-190—650
MAJORS
Denny Landvator 215-300-237—752
Paul Moore 225-236-270—731
Scott KInkaid 245-225 241—711
E.J. Farwell 218-258-225—701
Aerika Stidd 299-157-181—637
Bev Good 224-210-199—633
PINBELLES
Beth Moyer 209-212-201—622
BUSINESSMEN
Ken Eberle 267-269-277—813
Steve Decker 235-237-289—761
Kyle Fjeldsted 299-247-207—753
Ryan Lightner 213-247-278—738
Josh Becker 193-246-279—718
Jason Boozer 238-246-218—702
KRAFT SENIORS
Gussie Good 140-185-184—509
SPORTSMEN
Shane Imler 238-251-259—748
222 DUTCH LANES
SUNDAY NIGHT MIXED 21/22
Chad Weaver 237-225-277—739
Jason Rieker 216-246-258—720
Jason N. Plum 254-263-194—711
Jeff Ault 268-166-248—682
Matt Buckwalter 216-245-213—674
Tom Sauer 196-213-245—654
Victor Villanueva 233-205-194—632
MAJORS
Gavin Courtney 236-227-228—691
Josh Stock 232-244-212—688
Taylor Miller 212-229-244—685
Ryan Muckle 185-236-216—637
Jordan Adams 213-196-223—632
David Broich 183-206-222—611
Robert Speer 202-204-200—606
Jake Buckwalter 210-182-212—604
Nick Tomlinson 168-192-243—603
JUNIORS
Titan Yashinski 157-146-127—430
Pyper Miller 120-179-124—423
Parker Hershey 118-122-149—389
Trenton Lewis 133-118-107—358
Finn Belt 72-88-98—258
Ethan Anderson 65-89-86—240
Owen Anderson 59-75-70—204
FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
Mike Lewis 249-262-222—733
Aundra Turner 299-246-180—725
Anthony Turner 258-186-236—680
Don Eckert 223-250-198—671
Kevin Dobert 177-246-215—638
Jason Rufrano 217-199-214—630
Mike Turner 144-212-247—603
SIMPLY EVERYTHING MIXED
Ian Wettlauffer 246-227-254—727
Russ Crockett 243-244-225—712
Brian Heil 209-183-209—628
Ray Kahler 189-203-222—614
Aaron Bean 201-174-236—611
THURSDAY SENIORS
Ken Hoshaurer 237-246-213—696
Don Marshall 255-217-204—676
Tom Weaver 235-201-186—622
Joe Leshinskie 230-229-169—628
Steve McGraw 190-253-173—616
COMMERCIAL
Philip Brandt 279-212-277—768
Gene Sholly 268-246-244—758
Marty Flegal 257-255-245—757
Todd Benner 248-247-258—753
Tim Laurento 245-215-279—739
Terry Martin 238-262-234—734
Ben White 300-214-220—734
Kevin Dobert 261-223-248—732
Jamie Arment 289-242-193—724
Todd Sigeti 246-278-188—722
Katelyn Martin 216-266-233—715
Neal Vital 249-234-227—710
Jeremiah Warren 208-244-256—708
Cara Weidman 214-216-210—640
TRAVEL LEAGUE OF LANCASTER COUNTY
Craig Getz 278-266-247—791
Todd Diehl 266-234-257—759
Terry Martin 256-238-258—752
Shayne Beck 249-235-257—741
Mike Sheeler 233-246-235—714
Scott Gingrich 244-237-219—700
YOUNG AT HEART
Steve Brenneman 231-194-222—647
Ken Olson 184-203-238—625
Bob Landis 197-204-204—605
Ed Ronald 140-215-233—588
Shirley Redcay 215-182-189—586
Carl Voelker 182-180-222—584
Wilbur Young 178-163-215—556
Carol Stephan 203-215-136—554
Ken Redcay 169-193-189—551
Joyce Thompson 123-193-231—547
Harlan Redcay 201-165-173—539
Chris Jensen 188-144-204—536
Jerry Woods 155-182-196—533
Don Metz 211-130-173—514
Jerry Walls 207-145-162—514
EPHRATA LADIES
Beth Graham 205-211-232—648
Janice Meckley 207-244-171—622
TUESDAY SENIORS
Tom Hammerstone 215-235-202—652
Eric Montgomery 174-237-207—618
Dick Alexander 205-191-221—617
EPHRATA MIXED
Ryan Graham 300-245-252—797
Micah Rudy 234-225-225—684
Trista Kreider 245-222-205—672
Ashley Caldwell 284-214-170—668
Janice Meckley 226-179-257—662
Harold Caldwell 205-217-237—659
Darren Heindel 200-226-216—642
Sam Dobler 234-187-203—624
Gene Sholly 219-211-180—610
BROWNSTOWN MIXED
Jason Plum 288-269-205—762
Guy Reed 234-268-226—728
Dave Detrick 203-235-279—717
Chelsey Merklinger 247-219-212—678
Ellen Merklinger 202-217-220—639
Cristine Plum 246-190-193—629
Lauren Suplee 174-249-197—620
INDUSTRIAL
John Kirkner 268-237-212—717
Jim Kennedy 246-247-219—712
Paul Hassler 243-206-259—708
LEISURE LANES
NICKEL MINE LADIES
Carlie Ballantyne 178-163-167—508
TUESDAY SENIORS
Don Marshall 203-232-216—651
Tom Weaver 203-247-192—642
Gene Campbell 199-192-246—637
Ralph Kurtz 183-182-235—600
Charlaine Jones 155-163-182—500
TUESDAY MISERY
Joe Grippo 267-233-246—746
Leo Young 278-213-213—704
INDOOR WORLD
Don Miller 195-278-247—720
Jason Frable 233-247-239—719
WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIXED
John Marks 247-249-225—721
LANCASTER COUNTY TRAVEL
John Mertz III 237-246-230—713
THURSDAY SENIORS
Barry Gilbert 201-211-224—636
Mike Conner 194-233-191—618
THURSDAY NIGHT MIXED
Jordan Wakefield 246-258—233—737
Wendi Simet 193-210-198—601
JUNIOR MAJOR
Derek Warfel 214-260-264—738
Eva Brubaker 212-226-216—654
Logan Wenger 179-234-209—622
Julie Getz 204-192-211—607
Priest McKenzie 205-191-209—605
Cameron Getz 254-165-166—585
Adam Petrosky 178-223-173—574
Abraham Santiago 172-210-177—559
Nathan Keeley 158-189-178—525
Billy Green 176-198-138—512
BANTAM AND PREP
Jake Martin 106-154-136—396
Hunter Griffin 114-122-134—370
Garrett McKnight 76-135-94—305
FUNTIME DOUBLES
Angel Almodovar 278-245-203—726
Mark Hall 259-225-224—708
ZODIAC
Katelyn Welsh 165-285-163—613
MIXED NUTS
Jordan Kahler 289-257-249—795
Todd Blessing 193-275-263—731
Leo Young 246-233-246—725
Susan Schickel 218-207-203—628
Karen Staats 205-190-226—621
ROCKY SPRINGS
MECHANIC GROVE MIXED
Rich Ferrier 246-185-213—644
WEDNESDAY JUNIOR/ADULT
Patrick Keeley Jr. 194-246-269—709
Nathan Keeley 157-182-221—560
HOLTWOOD 10-PIN
Sam Long 246-218-222—686
Cory Getz 146-218-192—659
LANCASTER TRAVEL
Troy Lint 245-259-279—783
Kerry Smith 212-268-259—720
Ryan Graham 212-226-228—666
Chelsey Merklinger 244-192-198—634
THURSDAY SENIORS
Wayne Buckwalter 220-193-217—630
Al Kleinsmith 247-223-141—611
Dennis Hildebrand 201-180-219—600
Brenda Plantholt 144-164-218—526
SENIOR THUNDER
Mary Kay Carrigan 180-195-235—610
Brenda Plantholt 143-200-157—520
TUESDAY JUNIORS
Priest McKenzie 247-258-211—716
Cameron Getz 181-258-211—606
GENERAL CONTRACTORS
Todd Prickett 235-244-245—724
Robert Hoover III 203-227-278—708
Don Scherch 267-205-211—683
WINTER FLOWER
Gary Michael 265-204-195—664
Carol Beiler 157-213-247—617
Sam Lapp 169-196-244—609
Bob McVey 182-257-168—607
GARDEN SPOT MEN
Matt Filomeno 190-278-224—692
Adam Steller 244-226-201—671
Brandon Lapp 229-188-246—663
Pat Brandt Sr. 215-224-216—655
Rob Zimmerman 225-190-223—638
Eric England 194-213-219—626
Patrick Keeley 180-242-201—623
Wayne Buckwalter 221-221-167—609
RUGBY
KNIGHTMARE 7s TOURNAMENT
Doylestown
Knightmare Girls Rugby 15, Play Rugby NYC 14
Bella Carcamo 5 (1 try)
Sofia Lasonio 10 (2 tries)
Knightmare Girls Rugby 40, North Bay B 0
Bella Carcamo 5 (1 try)
Bre Wertman 25 (3 tries 5 conversions)
Alivia Groff 5 (1 try)
Mia Laporte 5 (1 try)
Knightmare Girls Rugby 36, North Bay A 10
Lauren Hoffman 5 (1 try)
Bella Vogel 16 (2 tries 3 conversions)
Bre Wertman 5 (1 try)
Sofia Lasonio 10 (2 tries)
Knightmare Girls Rugby 24, Morris (N.J.) 7
Mia Laporte 5 (1 try)
Bella Vogel 2 (1 conversion)
Bre Wertman 12 (2 tries 1 conversion)
Lauren Hoffman 5 (1 try)
RUNNING
F&M TRACK CLUB
READING HOSPITAL HALF MARATHON
Reading
Alyssa Dever, 1:28:04*, 8th Overall, 3rd Female
Tim Schuler, 1:29:44, 9th OA, 1st in 55-59 Age Group
Glenn Mohler, 1:31:15, 12th OA, 1st in 60-64 AG
*wrong turn on course, top three women all ran an extra mile
RUN FOR THE BLUE 5-MILE
Philadelphia
Mimi Newcomer, 38:39, 3rd Female in 60-69 AG
COMMUNITY 5K
Strasburg
Tim Getz, 17:58, 2nd OA
Dan Pick, 18:47, 3rd OA
Doug Arndt, 23:58, 1st in 60-69 AG
CORN PICKIN’ 5K
Lititz
Tim Getz, 18:36, 1st OA
BROAD STREET 10-MILE
Philadelphia
Jeremy Matula, 54:28
Scott Roth, 55:11
John Matthews, 1:00:42
Sarah Delia, 1:01:22, 14th Female
Brandi Sollenberger, 1:13:13
BOSTON MARATHON
Boston, Mass.
Peter Weida, 2:37:35
Georganne Watson, 3:08:45
Jay McMillan, 3:10:56
Mike Wege, 3:17:18
Dan Nephin, 3:17:57
Brenda Hodge, 3:29:56
Denise McMillan, 3:40:57
OLEY VALLEY APPLE COUNTRY CLASSIC 10-MILE
Oley
Alyssa Dever, 1:04:34, Top female, 2nd OA
Samuel Dever, 1:05:58, 3rd male, 4th OA
Glenn Mohler, 1:11:18, 9th OA, 1st M 60-69AG