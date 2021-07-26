The Lititz Oddfellows were locked in.

And, as a result, they locked up their sixth straight LNP Midget Tournament championship berth with a 9-0 victory over the top-seeded Ephrata Lions, Monday night in the second game of a semifinal doubleheader at Clipper Magazine Stadium in the 75th LNP Baseball Tournament.

Lititz will take on Hempfield Black at 7 Tuesday night back at the Clip. Black outgunned Donegal 7-2 in Monday's first game.

Millersville University recruit Matt Seibert tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out nine while walking none, and went 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI as the Oddfellows jumped on Ephrata starter Tanner McCracken for five first-inning runs and never looked back.

"We knew (Ephrata) would be throwing a lefty," Seibert said, "and we worked on that. When we saw it, we didn't miss it."

That's an understatement.

In a game where Lititz banged out nine hits in the first four innings, David Woolley walked to start the game and Aaron Hess singled. Seibert plated Woolley with a hit and Lititz loaded the bases as McCracken hit Matthew Williams. After a forceout, McCracken hit Seth Adominik to force in a run and Brendan Stuhltragher singled in courtesy runner Michael Valudes, running for Seibert. An error on Boady Cossette's potential force plated the fourth run, Tyson Kline delivered Adominik with a ground out and the Oddfellows were in the driver's seat.

"It was good to see," said Bill Weismandel, who also coached this group in the high school season. "To get that five spot in the top of the first really set the tone."

"Any runs in the first inning is a good thing when you're the away team," Seibert said. "I knew once we put (that) up … they're hanging their heads and when they come in to hit, they're not ready."

Pumping fastballs, Seibert allowed Dawson Shelley's first-inning single and Aaron Hershberger's fifth-inning hit. He also hit McCracken leading off the game, but McCracken was erased trying to score on an overthrow at third on his steal. It was as close as the Lions (12-2) would come to the plate.

Lititz added two runs in the third on Cossette's single and Kline's groundout and two more in the fourth on sacrifice flies from Williams and Chance Montgomery. Lions relievers Trent Wolf and Ben Burkey quieted the Lititz bats the last three innings, but, with Seibert dealing, the hill was too high to climb.

Hempfield Black 7, Donegal 2

There's a difference between setting the table and clearing it. And we're not talking about dinner.

Gavin Constein, who hit ninth for the Black Knights during the high school season, has discovered his RBI chops in summer ball, hitting out of the No. 4 hole. He followed his 1-for-1, four-RBI afternoon Saturday with a 2-for-2 evening Monday, with two runs scored and two more RBIs as Black (12-1-1) advanced to tonight's championship game.

His efforts, along with Aiden Rodenberger's 3-for-4, two-RBI night, backed the gritty mound effort of Cameron Berger, who went six and two-thirds, allowing six hits and two runs.

"We started out hot, got a lead and made my job easier," he said.

Easy, like a five-pitch fifth inning and a six-pitch sixth that kept his count way down. Going into the seventh he'd thrown just 72 pitches.

"I thought I was way higher in the pitch count," he said. "When they told me I was at 70 going out there, that helped a lot."

Donegal (10-4) kept him from a complete game, cooking a seventh-inning rally on two walks and two singles — Micah Brown's hit driving in a run. With the bases loaded Rodenberger came on in relief of Berger, getting Landon Robertson on strikes for the save.

Black wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as Berger walked, went to second on a bunt and scored on Constein's single through shortstop. He took second on the throw and scored as Rodenberger lined a single to center, nearly decapitating pitcher Nick Eichelberger.

"I've had a few (RBIs) in the summer," Constein said. "My team got on base and I was in the right spot at the right time. I just tried to put the3 ball in play with two strikes."

Donegal got one back on Landen Baughman's two-out double in the third, but Black took control with two runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

An error and walk to the No. 8 and No. 9 batters in the fourth turned the lineup over and Austin Dunlap's one-out single loaded the bases. Peter Fiore singled in a run, Eichelberger walked Constein to force in a run and it was 4-1 Hempfield.

"Even ordinary hitters will hurt you when you're falling behind," Donegal coach Jeff Hartman said. "And they have a nice lineup."

Black got two more in the fifth on Brian Williams' RBI double into the left field corner and a throwing error, and capped the night with Rodenberger's RBI triple, scoring Constein, in the sixth.

"Our youth was exploited a little bit tonight," Donegal coach Jeff Hartman said. "You don't want to learn the lesson in a championship situation. Those are lessons that, if we clean them up … I'm glad we get a chance to do that."