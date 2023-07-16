Andrew Lee got a called third strike on Jose Marmolejos with the bases loaded to end the game as Lancaster took a 7-5 win over Spire City in an Atlantic League game Saturday night at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Lee gave up a hit and two walks to load the bases with one out in the ninth. But he struck out both Starlin Castro (swinging) and Marmolejos for his sixth save.

The Ghost Hounds broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Kole Cottam doubled in two runs and scored another on Luke Becker’s home run.

The Barnstormers got three runs back in the bottom half of the inning. Ariel Sandoval doubled in one run and scored another. Trayvon Robinson singled to drive in Wilson Garcia with the third run.

Lancaster took the lead in the seventh, with Andretty Cordero’s double knocking in Melvin Mercedes and Sandoval’s single driving in Cordero.

Anthony Peroni singled in Joseph Carpenter for an insurance run in the eight.

Trace Loehr joined Mercedes, Sandoval, Garcia, Carpenter and Peroni with two hits each for the Barnstormers, who had 14 hits.

Brandyn Sittinger (4-6) pitched two shutout innings to get the win.